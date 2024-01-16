Horoscope for January 17, 2024 Encourages Fresh Starts

We have the Moon in Aries and the Sun in work-oriented Capricorn on January 17, 2024. This is a wonderful energetic combination for starting something new and hitting some important goals. Find out what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology. You can read your Sun, Moon and Rising sign to get a more thorough astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What motivates you, Aries? With the Moon in your sign you may feel ready to take on the world. Tackle smaller projects today that can be a tended to without much effort. It's better to do what you can in short bursts than try to take on the world and finish nothing by the end of this week. Want productivity? Start small. End strong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saying goodbye to a relationship can leave a hole in your heart, but it can also give you a sense of freedom. You feel empowered when the Moon is in Aries. A sudden change of heart can be the impetus of you deciding to let a person go their way while you go theirs. You may not have wanted it this way, but once their presence is no longer in your life you will feel relieved. That sense of emotion can be all the confirmation you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's so nice to have good friends in your life. When you find a person whom you can be yourself around, all sorts of other things happen to you. You argue differently. You feel like you learn and grow with this person. You are able to see how long-term relationships work. It's not easy to simply say goodbye to a good friend like this. And, during Moon in Aries, you learn to take the good with the bad.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your work life is about to undergo a type of change. With the Moon in Aries pushing you to do things differently you begin a chain of events that sets your future in a new direction. You may decide that you will focus on one thing instead of multiple things at your work. You may find that you like a particular subject and want to be an expert on that. Today's Moon in Aries motivates you and gives you drive and determination. All good things happen when you are mentally in a good space. This is your time to shine.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You learn as you go. It does not take much to figure out what you like and what you dislike. You may find that you're able to cut ties from uncomfortable situations when the Moon is in Aries. If you aren't happy, your emotions will guide you. Trust your heart and listen to your intuition. There's a reason you have strong reactions to situations, people, and things.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Yes, you can be a taker. There's really nothing wrong with being the person who takes what another person has offered. Swallowing your pride may not come easily to you. It's hard to admit you need something from someone. But, when the universe opens the doors to help you move forward in your life walk through them. Don't let your pride stop you from getting what you need in life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Fast encounters and quick soulmate connections are what's in store for you when the Moon is in Aries. You may be struck straight in the heart and feel like a person was always meant to be in your life. While it's super easy to fall hard and fast for an individual who seems to be part of your past life, it's still best to get to know them slowly. You don't want to burn out fast when you can enjoy a relationship that blossoms slowly for a lifetime.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's the little things that count. Focus on the small micro moments that add up to big events. Consider your routines, especially the ones that you can change quickly and swiftly without causing problems in other areas of your life. If you can figure out how to maximize your daily routines in a good way, amazing things can happen. You can have more time to do the things you enjoy. Less time to do the things you don't.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What do you love to do? The Moon in Aries pushes you toward your creative side, and it gives you the desire to go it on your own. Rather than be around others who may be difficult to collaborate with, you prefer quiet, contemplative settings. You desire alone time that allows you to get into your thoughts and feel what you're feeling deep down in your soul.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Home shopping? You may stumble on a gem of a home that you simply know in your heart is the one. You may find it when you least expect it to. You may find it suddenly pops up on the internet and you see it first. Or you send a message to someone and they reply right away. Take initiative today even if it seems that the past hasn't proven fruitful. Today may be different for you. Today may be the day!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have to be direct about what you want and feel in your heart. Don't mince words today. What you really want to say, speak up and say it. You may not feel comfortable at first being so open and blatantly honest, but it's much better than being indirect and confusing. This is the day for direct communication. The shortest distance between two points, even when speaking is a direct line.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be careful with money. When the Moon is in Aries, you may be impulsive with your shopping. You might find it easier to buy things that you think you want because they are on sale. Manage your budget and really think through any moments where hitting the 'Buy now' button feels tempting.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.