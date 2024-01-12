January 13, 2023 One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Here is your January 13, 2024 one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Dig deep into your soul, Aries. Your emotions are teachers who help you understand yourself better each day. Why not take the time to explore your feelings. Sort out what you are going through right now. It's so easy to shove your emotions aside and focus on what you have to do, but you shortchange yourself when you don't process the emotions. Let yourself be in the moment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Others may not like how you approach things. You may rub people the wrong way simply by being yourself. You may find it virtually impossible to please the crowd, so at the end of the day the person you need to make happy is yourself. You might not like feeling isolated or as if you are an island, but consider this a lesson in character building. With rejection comes strength and fortitude.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Why so serious, Gemini? There are so many forgotten hobbies from yesterday that you've allowed to fall by the wayside. Schedule a date with yourself to do something that makes you laugh, smile and sing. If you aim for joy, you'll find the happiness you're looking for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Yes, it would have been nice if you had planned things out a bit better. You could be wishing that things had been better, different a little more organized and structured. But it didn't happen that way. This is where you are now. Make the most of it. If something is meant for you, it will be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Don't measure your value by what others think of you. You are enough. The moment you start to wonder if you are accepted by others is the minute you give away your power. Hold on to it. Let your actions be the symbol of who you are and how you ought to show up in the world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Be open. You can close your mind off to things that provide you with an opportunity to grow. You might miss out on a beautiful situation. You may find out that you limited your opportunities because of fear. Don't wait for tomorrow to give you 20/20 vision of the past. Borrow wisdom from others and see the things you have in your life now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Every day something happens that opens the door to romance. You might walk by a person who has been showing you signs of their attraction. You might dismiss a text message when it arrives because you don't want to take that person seriously. The reason why you are single could be that you don't try things out. Even if you don't end up in a relationship with the person you go out with, the act of intention helps to move you closer to your fated relationship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

There's tough love, and then there is giving someone a gentle reminder. Today a friend may require the softer way of sharing your concerns. They will do the right thing, but when emotions are frail, a little more love and concern works wonders.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You are all in, so you want to get started in this project right away. There's no time to lose, right? It took you a long time to figure out that this is what you wanted. Because you want to maximize your odds of success, take your time. Plan it all out. Give yourself permission to put things on hold momentarily so you can be successful permanently in the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Are you acting judgmental? You might think someone isn't good enough or that they aren't doing enough, and it's an unrealistic measure of truth. Every person is walking down a certain path. Give people the right to choose how they will handle their own situation. Your measuring stick may be too high or too hard to reach.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

People need each other. You may feel like you are better off on your own, but one single person in your corner can make a world of difference. Don't be shy about asking for help. It's OK to want that human connection. That's what you were made for, and that's also why we are all here.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

It may not be nice to hear that 'it's you' who has a problem, but maybe it is. You're. not above self-evaluation. You appreciate it when people point things out to you in a loving manner. If you're wondering why others aren't being as involved in your life as you'd like, check yourself. Honesty can be such a beautiful gift.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.