The One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On January 12

We have so many things to look forward to.
Here is your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs on January 12, 2024, during the Moon in Aquarius and the Sun in Capricorn.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 12, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed
Maybe this isn't 'the one' you hoped for, Aries. That would be OK, but your heart feels confused. A relationship is supposed to come together naturally, so if you're having mixed feelings, consider the real reason why.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Priestess
Guards up! You're the one who is in charge of your feelings. It takes time to truly get to know someone well. You don't want to jump into things until you're absolutely sure you've vetted them well. Take your time. Why rush?
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Betrayal? You may feel the pangs of a person who has chosen to break your heart today? They may not feel the same way you do. Their honesty can be hard to accept, but don't you prefer to know the truth now rather than later? It's better than wasting your time. Truth is always better than a sweet lie.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
You have been trying your hardest to show up in the life of a friend, but for some reason all your advice is falling on deaf ears. You can pull back and let them feel the sting of your absence. Sometimes absence does make the heart grow fonder. Test it out.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
Do you really need to take revenge on someone? Let karma do it's own work. Allowing people to get the results of their choices is far superior than anything you could dish out, plus it keeps your side of the sidewalk clean.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
You want to know that your friend is there for you no matter what. You're not asking for much: loyalty. It's not hard to be truthful or to simply be there for them when they need you. A shoulder to lean on is always welcome.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
You want to start something new but you're in a hurry. Impatience can blind you to the good advice people are trying to give to you when you need it the most. You may find it hard to resist jumping into something now, but patience is the virtue you need.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Ace of Swords
You have all you need to do something amazing, Scorpio. You haven't been exerting all your strengths because life has been too busy. But, now that you've reached a lull it's best to start thinking big. You can do it.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed
The confusion has finally lifted. You're starting to feel much better now. The light is shining at the end of a tunnel. You may have felt hopeless but amazingly good things are coming to you.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed
People may use words to try and win you over, but be sure that there's sincerity in what is said. You can always read a person's motives by their actions. You don't have to believe what you hear just because it was said. Watch what follows.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
You're feeling trapped, and it's in part due to all the things going on in your life. Of course, emotions can have you feeling like there is no way out. Your situation is better than you realize. You can make one decision to turn the entire problem around.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Sun
The light is shining into your life no matter what is going on around you. You have a beautiful soul that sees the good in anything you do. The reason why you can be optimistic is because it's a decision you've made to be so!
