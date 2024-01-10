January 11 Tarot Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to know on January 11, 2024, based on predictions using the tarot.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Someone loves you, Aries. It can be so hard for a person to admit those three little words. You can pay attention to a person's actions. How someone treats you reveals the condition of their heart. It shows you how much you are cared for and valued.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's always so nice to get a phone call that raising your spirits and helps you to feel like the day is going to start off great. That's what you do to others when you send a good morning test or leave a sweet voice mail. it lets others know you've been thinking of them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You've learned. You've gained enough wisdom and life experience to know that not all projects need to be started immediately. You may wish and hope that you could find the tie to accomplish every wish or dream that you have. But it's better to focus on mastering the small things and improve a bit more each day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are so sweet, Cancer. You are going to wear your heart on your sleeve and show others what a kind and gentle soul you are. You don't need much to shower a person with your love; you simply just need a moment to speak into their life and say you care.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Emotions are never easy to navigate. An unexpected event can take place, causing you to feel a variety of emotions. It can be hard to process each one individually, which is why you may need to ask for some time off. Can be good for you to enjoy a little bit of space until you can clear your m

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles , reversed

The past is in the past. So what if you didn't do certain things in this lifetime. You have so many hours in a day, and you have to pick the life you feel you can live out comfortably within your passion. The new way is just one more thing to adust to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There's a lot going on, and your people pleasing point of view can have you bending over backwards trying to make all happy. You can only smooth over so much. In the end, everyone is responsible for themselves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You are putting a dream to rest. It may have felt wonderful when you first thought of it, but now it can seem like a lot of work for little gain. Your dream may not have been as beautiful as you thought it would be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are so brave and courageous, Sagittarius. If ever there was a person who could resolve conflict and come through without a problem it would be you. You are loyal, but today you may find something else you enjoy doing in addition to your current project.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Things are lookin up for you now. Your luck is changing, and your future is starting to show signs of promise. The starts are aligned in your favor, and all you need is to do is believe.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful traits, and you can use them to create a side hustle in 2024. What do you do well? What brings you joy? Consider transitioning into a career that fits your independent nature and brings you happiness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Choose peace. When it comes to arguing with others choose the higher road. Don't a stressful interaction come between you and your future happiness

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.