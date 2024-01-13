Romantic Love Horoscope For January 14, 2024

Mercury in Capricorn brings something new into the picture.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 13, 2024
Photo: Mohamed_hassan from pixabay, Be keronyart from Keronyart's Images | Canva Pro
We learn to tackle the topics we typically avoid in our relationships thanks to the Mercury in Capricorn. Here's what this means for your relationships and love on January 14, 2024.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 14, 2024:
Aries
It's as if this was meant to be. Your love life is in full bloom. There's definitely something to your relationship worth pursuing. The Moon trine Jupiter transit is giving you the right vibes. Love has arrived.
Taurus
It's a beautiful thing when your relationship and all that you do starts to fall into place. The Moon trine Jupiter helps you to focus on the positives. You can see that you and your mate find the right balance. It's as though you're yin and yang has figured out how to coexist together. This is going to be a great weekend for you both.
Gemini
You will feel a great sense of happiness when the Moon trines Jupiter. Celebrate the good moment. Try not to focus on what you can change today. Manifesting the positive is so much easier when Jupiter is involved. It's a good luck day for love.
Cancer
Your friends and family will notice how radiant you look. It's as though love has decided to improve everything in your life. You're in a good spot right now, and the Moon trine Jupiter helps you to be radiant.
Leo
You're social calendar is about to blow up with great things to do. If you love to go out and meet new people, then the Moon trine Jupiter will feel like it's help is welcomed. You'll get a few invites out with friends. Be sure to have your dancing shoes ready.
Virgo
Keep your feet on the ground, Virgo. When the Moon trine Jupiter transit takes place it's easy to get lost in love. You may feel all the wonderful things that happen during the honeymoon phase, but try to also root your relationship in truth and reality. It's easier to fall from the pedestal when you stayed closer to the ground.
Libra
There are so many wonderful things to look forward to today. During the Moon trine Jupiter transit, plan a getaway trip. Think long term. Talk about the future. Ask your partner or potential mate what they think you'll be doing together in the near future and in the next 10 years. Don't be afraid to ponder the what-ifs.
Scorpio
Make a lasting impression, Scorpio. Moon trine Jupiter is all about connection in love. Create memories. Take pictures together. Write notes. See the world through each other's eyes. Get to know one another. Break out of what you feel is 'the familiar.'
Sagittarius
You don't always have to have all the answers. Sometimes, when the Moon trines Jupiter it's nicer not to know. Let the element of surprise and wonder enter your relationship. Give yourself permission to explore life without needing a roadmap, even if it's just for today.
Capricorn
You're going to feel so lucky in love during the Moon trine Jupiter transit. You could meet your soulmate. Put yourself out there to find love, if you're single. Go on the app. If you're in a relationship, invite your significant other on a date. Go out and have fun.
Aquarius
It's the little things that count, Aquarius. During today's Moon trine Jupiter, try to find new ways to show your love. Give compliments. Pay closer attention. Be a good friend. Hug longer.
Pisces
Shower your partner with affection. You can be such a wonderful romantic, and the Moon trine Jupiter invites you to show your softer side. You may find it helps you to feel more connected and opens your heart to deeper love and commitment.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.