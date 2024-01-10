Love Horoscope For January 11, 2024

We are at a place where change is needed in love and relationships. We find it possible with Pluto at a critical degree in Capricorn on the day of a New Moon. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology on January 11, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, January 11, 2024:

Aries

Love changes you, Aries. When you're looking for a person to spend your life with, don't just consider what they have to offer you. Think about the way this person makes you feel. Consider how they elevate your spirit and give you hope on many levels. Love boosts your soul and provides you with optimism.

Taurus

Talk about the future, Taurus. You have the entire world ahead of you, and during Pluto at a finishing degree in Capricorn, you're ready to explore the world. You want a partner who can be by your side to enjoy all life offers. You dream a person who can share your values. You're ready to build a deep and meaningful connection that will last a lifetime.

Gemini

You are ready to give of yourself, but this time, you may decide it's best to hold back your love. Pluto can invoke power struggles in couples. Please try to keep your emotions in check and avoid letting them cloud your judgment. Keep an open mind and consider different perspectives before making any decisions.

Cancer

It's amazing what one tiny planet can do, and with Pluto firmly fixated on your commitment sector, you may be ready to share how you feel. Are you prepared to give your whole heart over to someone? This may be an impossible task. Instead, you may remain single but casual in your dating life.

Leo

Love comes with strong, emotional energy today. You may be putting someone up on a pedestal with heightened desire and admiration, and it can be impossible not to do. Pluto has you viewing the little things that come with romance. You may find it hard not to show a person how you feel. You would rather be expressive with your love instead.

Virgo

Quality time is the name of the love game today. It's the perfect time to view how you spend your time with a mate more authentically and persistently. While it may seem right to end each day watching shows together, remember to date one another a little more. Going out can put the sweetness back into your love life because you learn to appreciate each other more.

Libra

One small act of kindness can be all it takes to show you care. You may be busy working or doing things that keep your mind occupied, but if you ever wonder about someone you once loved, know they may be thinking of you, too. Pay attention to the signs, and the universe will guide the way.

Scorpio

As someone ruled by Pluto, you're one of the more fearful zodiac signs. But when the Moon connects with Pluto this week, you'll feel like you are finally progressing. Great things are coming to you in love; it will all start this week.

Sagittarius

You can let someone go, and it's so strange when they try to get you back. You may be tempted to take this particular individual more seriously than others. Their charm and wit can widdle you down and have you swooning before nightfall.

Capricorn

Knowing how to argue reasonably is an essential trait to have for a romantic relationship. While you may be in a period of peacefulness, remember that when you do get into an argument, the more you can learn about your painter. Try to see the tough times as equally important as the not-so-tough times. They are both necessary to love.

Aquarius

Why end the conversation like that? You know better than to go to bed angry. If you stop speaking to someone when you're upset. Why end something you're not ready to let go? Talk things over. Set some boundaries, and accept that people must learn about love, not just expect to know what to do when in it.

Pisces

People change. When a person changes, you may see them in a new light. The way you thought a person would be is not. This perception of your personal space can be astounding but worth it. It helps you to keep your standards high and strong

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.