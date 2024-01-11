Love Horoscope For January 12, 2024 Brings New Life To Romance

Pluto brings up some interesting things for our relationship horoscopes on January 12, 2024. We feel the power of romance growing into something beautiful.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 12, 2024:

Aries

Your relationship can grow to new heights, Aries, if you give it a chance to. Deepening a relationship takes an element of curiosity. What does your partner want? What do you both need? Never be afraid to ask and find out.

Taurus

You have the power to bring out the best in your partner, Taurus, and it's so easy to do with love. Be openly expressive. Find out their love language. Be willing to take time to show your partner that you're there for them. It takes effort, but you can do it.

Gemini

Aim to be a powerful communicator in your relationship. Master the art of active listening and be in-tune with your significant other as much as you can. Ask questions. Seek more understanding. Aim to know your partner in a way that others have not.

Cancer

Life is full of challenges, but try to remain optimistic when it comes to your partnership. You can grow beyond the problems you face. In fact, what makes you struggle can be the thing that also makes you a power couple.

Leo

You can be your own person while allowing your significant other to do the same. Being independent does not have to imply that you're living two separate lives and now growing together. You can be there for each other through your adventures. Letting each other live your own lives can be the thing that helps you feel closer.

Virgo

Share your goals. You can build a future together as a team if you have a single focus on what you both want. Make dates that center around your future together as a couple. Talk about it openly and prioritize it each week.

Libra

Work on building more trust and loyalty in your love life. You can feel stronger and more intimate when you have all things out in the open. See how good it feels to be intimately transparent. Watch how trust grows when you are OK with loving in such a deep way.

Scorpio

Hug more. The power of affection can be how to connect in a new way. Give more of yourself even if it's just holding hands. Look for new ways to shower your partner with your presence. Leave little notes of love to find when you're not around.

Sagittarius

Show your partner you appreciate their presence in your life. Don't be stingy with your admiration and words of appreciation. Words can have such a strong impact. Be open to share. your thoughts and feelings.

Capricorn

Agree to disagree. You can have an argument without breaking up. It's not easy to realize you're different people, but it's a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow.

Aquarius

Celebrate the small moments you share together as a team. It's a beautiful thing when you can share in special memories. It gives you something to look forward to in the future and also helps you to view the past as building blocks toward future security.

Pisces

Fan the flame of romance, Pisces. It's good to be the romantic one in the relationship. Your partner appreciates this in you, especially when you take the lead. It's a wonderful thing to know that you're investing in your relationship with your time, energy and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.