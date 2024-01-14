It's time to rush and get things done. The Moon enters Aries urging swift and determined action. It's the perfect time for short-term projects and to complete essential work. Find out more for your zodiac sign's horoscope on January 15, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s time to take action, Aries. The Moon enters your sign, where it will be for the next few days. What an incredible opportunity you have to tune into your heart and feel the things you need to feel. You may discover something new about yourself. Use this time for self-care, personal evaluation, and thoughtful development. It’s the perfect day to start something new.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don’t be caught hot under the collar, Taurus. You can be easily agitated the next few days, and one thing to make sure you aren’t is your own worst enemy. Whenever the Moon is in Aries, you can be quick to anger. Instead of letting things bother you consider an alternative reaction— a sense of humor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A fast friendship can develop when the Moon enters Aries. Don’t forget thought— easy come can also be easy go. Vet a person for a while before letting them into your life too deeply or quickly. Fast friends can become even quicker stranger when the roots of relationship don’t run strong.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have the tools to be all you can be, and even though you rarely mind being in the background this day is much different. You want credit, especially if you feel you’ve done all the work to get it. Others may see your desire to achieve accolades as overbearing. Don’t listen to them. If it’s meant for you, then ask for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’re a quick study, Leo. You may find yourself entertained by a mini course or a deep dive down a rabbit hole via Dr Google. Today is not the day to self-diagnosis or treat your symptoms or try to figure a problem out that would be best solved by an expert.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Now is the time to ask for what you want. If you’ve needed a quick personal loan, this is the day to apply for online. Friends or a family member may be coming into money and feeling generous. It’s easier to get financial help from your resources if you need them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You don’t want to be with someone who is running either hot or cold when it comes to love. Your desire to commit is strong during the Moon entering Aries. You may also find it much easier to end a relationship if you think your potential partner is giving mixed signals. It’s all in or out for you— nothing in between.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’re on it today. Where procrastination stopped you from accomplishing your goals last week, you’re ready to rock and roll now. This is the time to tackle tough topics and tasks that take little time and effort. You can beat the clock today. Go!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Grab your paintbrushes. You have an incredible eye for color and art. You can make something beautiful today via painting, music or writing. Let your creativity flow and make something beautiful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A quick reminder that you love someone in your family can be super sweet and endearing. You may not want to spend a full day hanging out with the family, but a little connection can fill your love cup. It’s all about finding balance. Maybe lunch and they a quick goodbye with a date for another event later

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Have a quick writing project to do? This is the perfect day for penning a poem or writing a short story. You may find yourself writing and reading without any breaks. Your mind could rapid-fire ideas that you’ll not want to miss. Keep a pen or your phone notes handy. Jot down thoughts when they come in

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money can slip from your hands easily when the Moon is in Aries. You may find it hard to resist sales and deals, especially if you are in need of retail therapy. It’s best to stay on top of your budget. Don’t overspend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.