What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Needs To Know About This Week's Horoscopes

Open your eyes and look at the world around you. Do you desire something that appears to be out of your reach? (This is strictly referring to objects or abstract experiences, not people.) Now look again. Is that truly so? The energy this week for all the Chinese zodiac signs is urging you to look at the world from a different perspective and answer that question again.

The I Ching hexagram of this week is Thunder over Mountain (#62) changing to Fire over Water (#64). Its message is simple and clear — life is about smelling the roses and conquering mountains. So don't forget the big picture in the quest to beautify your everyday life. Simultaneously, don't forget your everyday life in the quest for the big picture. Only a balanced perspective will help you level up and unravel the true potential within yourself.

Also, if you feel called to, create a vision board for the next 6 months of your life. You can use paper cutouts, pressed flowers, elaborate quotes, doodles and more. Let your creative side express your heart's desires in a manner that's true to you. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Here's what each Chinese zodiac sign needs to know about this week's horoscopes:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, protect yourself from envy this week. Your glow is either really strong right now or you are leveling up and causing jealousy to spark in someone's heart. While you may not be able to change their perspective, you can definitely shield yourself.

Lucky Day in Love: January 16

In love, don't exhibit yourself or chase after anyone. Instead, focus on making your life the most beautiful and satisfactory it can be. True love will find you eventually.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 19

Also, spend some time on solitary meditation and reflections this week, preferably out in nature. You will have all the answers you seek if you do this.

Lucky Day for Career: January 21

In your career, try to be more accepting and accommodating while working with your teammates. You are all in this together. Your collective victory will benefit each one of you.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, it's time to sharpen your skillsets and make plans for the future. You can also create a vision board (whether in real life or on Pinterest) to narrow down what you want through beautiful pictures and quotes.

Lucky Day in Love: January 21

In love, try to be more patient this week. You are slowly drifting towards the one who is meant for you (or strengthening your bond with them if you are already together). Everything will make sense in time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 21

Also, don't feel guilty about needing personal space or time away from other people and social events. If your soul wants some peace, you must make time for it for your well-being.

Lucky Day for Career: January 19

Your creative energy will be strong this week. Still, you will benefit more from channeling this into a side project in your career (or for your professional development) instead of making it the main focus.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, all that glitters is not gold. All that's old may not be wise. That's your message for this week. You will benefit more from being mindful of your surroundings and the world at large.

Lucky Day in Love: January 21

In love, remember your worth and hold on to your self-esteem, especially if you find yourself becoming jealous of someone else's relationship. What you see may not be the full picture.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 21

If you feel called to, the energy this week is perfect for doing a gratitude ritual. To do this, light a green candle and send your thanks and prayers into the ether while the flame dances in front of you.

Lucky Day for Career: January 18

Also, now's a good time to evaluate your life and career trajectory. If you are unhappy, journal your thoughts and feelings. What do you need to do to change this dynamic?

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week urges you to be patient. Something is unfolding behind the scenes to help you hit your goals. It's not yet time to take an active role in this unfolding.

Lucky Day in Love: January 16

In love, speak your mind and be your true, authentic self. The cosmic forces have got your back and will make sure the right person finds you while the wrong people stop wasting your time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 19

Also, let your creative side take the reins this week. Interesting revelations and fascinating ideas await you on this path.

Lucky Day for Career: January 20

In your career, be more introspective and relaxed. Now's not the time for something new. Now's the time to make sure everything you are already working on is done to perfection.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, it's time to set new goals and fix your sights on the horizon. With the Lunar Year of the Dragon almost upon us, you will benefit from this activity now so you can charge forward when the cosmic forces align in your favor.

Lucky Day in Love: January 21

In love, your luck is strong this week. Instead of being active, be more receptive. The red string of destiny is slowly drawing you and the one for you together, and the more receptive you are at this time, the easier the experience will be.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 17

Also, the energy this week is perfect for closing old chapters and finding peace. Anything that helps you move forward with less burden is what you should gravitate towards, whether that's a cord-cutting ritual, therapy or deep reflection and journaling.

Lucky Day for Career: January 16

In your career, if you feel you are drifting away from the right path for you, now's also the time to course-correct and set yourself straight.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

The cosmic forces are aligned in your favor at this time, Snake. So take advantage of this and bring all your desires to life! Your powers of manifestation are really strong now.

Lucky Day in Love: January 17

In love, focus on self-care and healing this week. The right mate will find you in divine timing. A deep glow-up will definitely help the process.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 19

If you feel called to, create a vision board this week. It will help you visualize what you want and make it easier to draw it to you, whether socially or otherwise.

Lucky Day for Career: January 18 & 20

In your career, you will benefit from streamlining your processes and making everything more efficient. A little extra work now can help you reduce the load later.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week has a mythical quality to it for you. If you feel the urge to read fairytales or mythology, don't hold yourself back. Intriguing insights and "a-ha moments" await you on this path.

Lucky Day in Love: January 21

In love, find the middle ground. It's the easiest way to discover whether you are compatible with someone or not. The less time you waste on the wrong people, the more time you will have for the right one.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 21

Also, if you feel anti-social this week, don't feel guilty about this need. Retreat to your safe space and let your soul heal and recharge.

Lucky Day for Career: January 20

Things will go exceptionally well for you in your career this week, leading to a celebration over the weekend for some of you. Send some gratitude into the ether when everything falls into place exactly as you please!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, it's time to unfurl your wings and fly. Show the world what you are made of. Don't hold yourself back!

Lucky Day in Love: January 21

The more you lean into your authentic reality, regardless of who agrees with your principles and perspectives, the happier you will be. Don't be surprised if this has a positive effect on your love life, too!

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 19

Also, make time for your loved ones this week. We often regret not doing so once it becomes apparent that those relationships are suffering.

Lucky Day for Career: January 16

In your career, you will benefit from journaling your plans for the future this week. How can you know where you want to go if you don't spend time on this?

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, trust your creative instincts this week. You are onto something special and need to incubate the idea properly to unlock its full potential.

Lucky Day in Love: January 17

In love, create a game plan for your future. This will help you manifest the right partner and deepen your relationship with them (if you are already together).

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 16

If you feel called to, do a ritual bath this week with candles, dried herbs, flowers, and other paraphernalia. It will help you cleanse your aura and feel ready for everything life has to offer. Your social life will also benefit from this indirectly.

Lucky Day for Career: January 16

As for your career, now's the time to dream big and think about the future. Do you want to learn more? Or do you want to try something new? You can journal your thoughts to gain more clarity.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week urges you to focus on your future and make solid plans. Where do you see yourself 5 or 10 years from now? Who will you be spending those days with?

Lucky Day in Love: January 17

If you are in a relationship, now's the time to discuss the big topics, like raising children, buying a house and retirement plans. If you are single, you are encouraged to look for a partner who will want these with you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 18

Also, don't force yourself to socialize if you don't want to. If you are, bring your authentic self to the table.

Lucky Day for Career: January 21

If you feel called to, create a vision board for your career this week. From magazine clippings to manifestation scripts, fill it to your heart's content and then some.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Simple conversations, heartfelt interactions and exquisite joy are in store for you this week, Dog. You don't have to look too far for this. It's close to your home!

Lucky Day in Love: January 21

In love, you are encouraged to be more specific about what you want. Your manifestation powers are strong right now and will help you bring those desires to life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 21

Also, those of you who are part of a large circle of friends will benefit from engaging more with them. Strengthen those bonds and make some merry memories!

Lucky Day for Career: January 19

In your career, you are urged to be more careful about your interactions and the world around you. If you are working on something big, keep your secrets close to your chest for now.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week urges you to turn inward and discover who you truly are on the inside. Are you living authentically? Or have you become a carbon copy of a more domineering individual?

Lucky Day in Love: January 21

In love, strike a balance between taking the lead some days and allowing the other person to do so on others. That's the perfect way to discover your true compatibility as a partner and a team.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 21

If you feel called to, light a candle and set a strong intention for your future sometime this week. It will be best if you focus on only one thing that's important to you.

Lucky Day for Career: January 18 & 19

As for your career, now's the time to dream big and make startling changes. It's 2024, after all! It's time to go big or go home.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.