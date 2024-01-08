Love Horoscopes For January 9 Show Strengthened Relationships

Here's your love horoscope for January 9, 2024, and how the day's astrology forecast provides added support to strengthen our romantic relationships. It's common knowledge that the Moon influences our emotional energy. When it's Full or New, we sense it in our bodies that something needs to be done, and that may mean letting go of something or holding on and trying harder one more time.

The New Moon is just two days away, and it will take place in the zodiac sign of Capricon. So, today, when the Moon connects with Mercury in Sagittarius we are thoughtful, contemplative, and seriously curious about what to do with love. Moon conjunct Mercury brings oneness of mind. It allows us to say what we really think and what we feel. We may be a big abrupt in our conversations. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology, and you can check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign for a more thorough astrology forecast.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 09, 2024:

Aries

Respect is so important in relationships, but it begins and ends with you, Aries. Today consider the temperature of your intimate relationship. You may seek improved connection in your relationship. Feeling as though your significant other undervalues you can lead to a sense of disconnect. You may consider ending a relationship this week, during Mars sextile Saturn, but end on good terms if you can.

Taurus

You enjoy being around someone who is both lover and friend. You may find yourself in a situation where a romantic connection takes place, and it's a sudden surprise. The timing could be off. There could be a few things that need to be worked out. You may wonder if feeling things for a new person means you should end a relationship with a current partner. This can be a confusing day, Taurus, but you will manage.

Gemini

A bonus check or some type of financial payment could be coming to you through work, and you may decide to gift something to your significant other. You may find this act to bring you great joy. Sharing with your mate when you can provides you with a sense of purpose — and you like that.

Cancer

Don't push things. You may feel like you have to push a matter because you are in love. But sometimes a relationship takes time to grow. You may feel as though there's no time to waste, but be patient. Being in a person's life builds trust. You are involved in their world, and this can be the pathway to more organically.

Leo

A significant other may have a few things going on in their world that could affect you in a way you prefer it not. A situation could necessitate a halt or a putting your partnership on hold. You may feel like you need more time to figure things out, especially your own emotions. Mars in harmony with Saturn can foster mixed signals. Try to be sure you know what you want before you push to get it or ask.

Virgo

Can you be serious? During Mars interaction with Saturn, hot and cold signals may be expressed. You may find yourself second-guessing the status of your relationship. There may be some uncertainty of emotions in the relationship, and rather than ignore the flags bring them up. It may be as simple as talking through some insecurities. Be honest. Say how it makes you feel.

Libra

Uneasiness at home can impact how you feel in your loving relationship. While it may be tempting to keep what's going on with family to yourself, it's hard to hide from your energy. Your partner's sensitivity may pick up on your anxiousness. Address the elephant in the room so that you can feel supported by your significant other. Why go through tough times alone?

Scorpio

You can think you're sharing openly and lovingly with someone but later realize you have been pushy and a bit more assertive than they like. You may find it necessary to tone down your desires on this day. It can be much easier and better to take a practical approach in love and match your partner's energy.

Sagittarius

A partner's pull back from helping out financially can be a type of traumatic response to past situations. Rather than assume the worst, talk things out and see. Confront the problem. Be forward about what you see going on and work on a new game plan so you're back on the same page.

Capricorn

You want to get in the last word. When you get into an argument, it's hard not to protect your ego. You may feel as though you need to speak your mind no matter what. But what is it that matters most to you? Winning or being part of a team? Consider your priorities and aim for what matters most to you.

Aquarius

You can get angry today and decide that it's time to create distance for the sake of your mental sanity. Mars in your sector of endings can become an abrupt source of action, but be sure that you want to say goodbye. Mars will speak with Saturn, the planet that rules the end of matters. Saturn in your house of personal value can be stubborn. Once you decide something today, you may also decide you're not ever going back ... and you may not.

Pisces

It can seem as though your friends are not going to accept your choice of a life partner. This can be so heartbreaking for you, Pisces. You may feel like you are caught in the middle, and it can be tough to give up the friendships you've held for so many years. However, fighting with people directly maybe counter productive. Focus on your happiness; they may come around on their own if they valued your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.