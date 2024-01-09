Horoscope For January 10, 2024 Bring Unique Challenges

Here's how the Moon conjunct Mars transit brings unique challenges into today's horoscopes. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs starting January 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're ready to make moves, Aries, especially in the area of your career. During the Moon conjunct Mars transit, you are committed to leveling up or improving your productivity at work. This is Capricorn season, and so whatever you decide to do in the workplace, it produces results. So, if you want to apply for a promotion, ask for a raise or start looking for a new job, this week is a great time to do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can be such a strong personality type, so when you set your mind to handle a matter, you are relentless. Today, thought, it's best not to argue, even if you sense a person is wrong and you are right. The Moon conjunct Mars transit can make you a bit more forthright and determined than usual. You could be a bit more intimidating than you ordinarily are, so if you're trying to turn enemies into allies, temper your self a bit.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are an over thinker, and if you perceive that a person could have done better, you will have wanted them to. So, despite your judgment here, try your best not not be petty. People make mistakes, and it can be so easy to point a few fingers in their direction in blame during Moon conjunct Mars. You may think you would have done differently, but maybe not. Who knows until you've walked a mile in their shoes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can be shy, but when you feel a person is 'the one' you can commit to a relationship. It's easier to overcome your fears, Cancer, when the Moon is with Mars. Even under the best circumstances, it just takes a little time for you to decide it's safe to do. Moon conjunct Mars is like a gentle push in the right direction. Sometimes that's all you need to head in the right direction. Thanks, universe!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're rolling your sleeves up this week, and Mars won't let you rest until the work you have to do gets done. You're a go getter personality type for the next few days. Whether you're finishing up a project or getting ready to start a new one before the weekend, you're as dependable as they come. You won't stop until you've accomplished what you've set your mind to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

So you don't have a green thumb or you can't play an instrument, that does not mean you are unable to find an outlet through creativity when you need to. A great way to channel your energy is through artistic expression and that can include rounding up a list of songs to share with your friends. You can dance or even do a simple craft to give over Valentine's Day. The Moon conjunct Mars motivates you and guides the way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Eclipse season is in your sign so big changes are in store for you, Libra. Maybe you want to start a family, and your biological clock is ticking. The Moon conjunct Mars transit can have you feeling as though it's now or never. You may not want to wait too much longer and your impatience could become a topic of conversation in your partnership or your personal life. It's a big life change, so be sure you're ready.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

OK, everyone knows you can be intense, but what they may not know is how you pick your words selectively. You don't mince them and you are perfectly intentionally with what it is you say. You're feeling open and expressive today, and the Moon conjunct Mars stokes your desire to connect on a deeper level. But be careful. You are intimidating as is, so the next few days could up the ante and have you appearing hard to please. Curb the impatience, Scorpio. Be you, but try to also be gentle and kind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're a free spirited person, so what would compel you to argue about money today? Money is a means to an end. It helps you to maximize your strengths and protect your weaknesses. During the Moon conjunct Mars you may feel a bit fiery about finances, but try to understand why this is happening. Is it about the money itself or what you perceive ought to be done with what you have and where.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are one of the most under estimated zodiac signs, so when you're ready for change, it's hard to suppress your take charge attitude. You are here for this week's Moon conjunct Mars. It spring boards you into high gear just before the New Moon arrives in your sign. This is your time, Capricorn. You're going to get results no matter what you have to do this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're an innovator. In fact, your sign is synonymous with innovation. So when the past tries to weasel it's way back into your life, you're not having it. Things, people, situations all had it's time in your life, but now you're done. You are opposed to repeating mistakes. Should the past try to reveal its ugly head, you are strong. The Moon conjunct Mars fortifies your resolve to keep doors shut and keep ties cut. You're not going to fall back into old patterns for anyone.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are such a sweet spirited soul, and so when you care, you give all of your heart over to a person. The rest of this week brings up your closest friendships. Friends are important to you so you won't be putting these people on the back burner any longer. During Moon conjunct Mars, each person whose impacted your life goes to the top of your priority list. You'll be more attentive than you have been, and your love for people will show.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.