Horoscope For January 5, 2024 — The Moon Enters Scorpio

The Moon will enter the water sign, Scorpio on January 5, 2024 making an impact on each zodiac sign's horoscope this Friday.

Find out how here. If you want to get the most complete reading, consider also reading the zodiac sign related to your Sun, Moon and Rising.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 05, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Some secrets go so deep that even you don't realize they are there. But today, the cat comes out of the bag. The writing that you didn't see on the wall is now clear as day. No hieroglyphics. Just plain language, and there's no denying what you have to do now.

The Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources and secrets. Secrets unlock potential within you.

They have a cosmic power that enables you to conceal a matter or unveil it in order to solve a problem, face a fear or grow stronger from it. So look within yourself to see what you need to see. There's a reason the blinders fell off this weekend, and it maybe your signal to take action and do what you need to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's dating with intention and then there is allowing things to happen organically. When the Moon is activating your seventh house you start to become a lot of more aware of what is happening in this area of your life. You may even decide to do something about it. It's hard not to feel emotionally charged when the Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of commitments and marital partnerships.

You want all the things that come with being in a partnership this weekend. You want connectedness, mutuality and a sense of belonging. If you're single, don't worry, this weekend may end your lonely nights. If you're in a relationship, a little more intention on your part could be one of the best decisions you make today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes you have to dig down deep to figure out what is working and what isn't. You can't just do a superficial review of the systems you put into place. You need to dig in a bit more and figure out what's working, what isn't, and what can be done to improve a situation.

That's one of the benefits you receive this weekend when the Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of solar house of routines and daily duties. Scorpio energy helps you to peel back the layers of a problem and see the bare bones of the matter. You can dissect your situation for the sake of removing dead weight. It's time to make improvements, and you're here for it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A little bit of playful romance is a lot of fun, but you need to hold on to your heart right now. It could be that you are caught up in the moment and perceiving that this is something long-term. Let the thrill of romance simmer down a little bit so you can figure out what is truly happening.

The Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of romance and creativity, and you are easily enthralled by the fanciful energy that's around you. Romance can be found everywhere, not only in a short-term relationship.

So, channel that desire to connect with others and to explore your mind and heart. See what you feel like next week before declaring that your love is the one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The 'L' in Leo stands for 'loyalty,' and that's what you are when the Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of home and family. For you, loyalty is a big deal. You demand commitment from others, and sometimes, you can be a bit intense about it. It could be one of those days where you expect more from family members because you are the type of person who gives your love wholeheartedly.

During the Moon in Scorpio, be careful not to measure your value in how much people give or take from your relationship with them. You could be prone to keeping score, and that may lead you down the path of unhappiness caused by unfulfilled expectations.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Conversations, especially those that unveil hidden truths or how we think are always a bit intense. Some find these types of chats fascinating because they pull two people closer together. Others get a bit squeamish. They don't like how it feels to have another human being crawl beneath their skin. For a few people, they aren't even comfortable there themselves. Deep and intense talks are a big theme for you the entire weekend.

Today, the Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of communication. You become a mini detective who picks up bits and pieces of things that friends, family or loved ones say and don't say.

While it's great to read between the lines, be sure to verify what you assume is true. Your psychic sense can be more disruptive the next few days. Take intuition seriously, but also give room for people to become aware of their own limitations where you can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's you and then there is your money. One is not your worth, although when you're looking at your checking account it may feel that way. The Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of money and personal value, and you will want to boost your self esteem in all sorts of ways. Just remember that shopping and buying things as a form of retail therapy does not provide ultimate lasting value.

Yes, on some levels money can buy happiness. But it may be best to invest in yourself through other things that last like education, your physical health or creature comforts that give you a sense of peace after a long and busy day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You like to fly under the radar at times, and when an opportunity to distance yourself from the world presents itself, you're all in. The Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of personal identity and development, and this is a time for introversion and introspection. You are going to love the next few day s because despite the fact that everyone else wants to socialize, you prefer to hang out at home.

You can cyber surf topics you need to know more about. You may even find yourself signing up for a class on to get a quick certification to become a death doula or complete your CUEs for a license you hold. It's a good day for boosting your social presence online. While you're at it, don't forget to post a new selfie for the 2024 year.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's no better time than to start a spiritual practice than when the Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of spirituality. This is a special day where you are able to dig down deep into what it is that you believe and why.

You may love doing things that provide you self discovery like taking online personality quizzes or checking out your emotional IQ. If you are a person who loves learning about how you think and whether or not you can change your mindset, it may be fun to read or listen to a podcast on the topic. You could learn something new today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you finally meet someone and you see things eye-to-eye, it's a wonderful feeling. You may find yourself growing closer quickly with a new friend. It's very easy to make significant, life-long or transformative connections with others when the Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of partnerships.

This is a wonderful time to be alert and aware of how anything can change in a moment. If you have a hobby you enjoy and want to get to know others who share your passion, sign up for a meetup group for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's something special about finding work you love to do. During this time of year, it's smart to commit to improving your skills so you can get a promotion, earn more money or start your own business in order to work for yourself and not someone else. The Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of career and social status.

This is the perfect time to make a decision to focus on what you know you have to do. There are lots of things tempting to distract you, like social media, friends or going out. During the next few days, think about how to use delayed gratification for your personal benefit. Your goals will thank you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Scorpio, your solar house of higher education.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.