Love Horoscope For January 2, 2024

January 02, 2024:

Aries

Aim for honesty, but remember that truth in conversation can be hard. You may not be fully aware of what you want to say. So, as you work through your own thoughts be sure to speak as openly as you can. Your partner may understand that your feelings are in progress. It's OK to ask for patience at this time.

Taurus

Hearing secrets can bring you closer to someone, but there can be a limit to what you're able to receive today. With the Moon in a square to Mercury, you need a little more time to process all you discover. A little bit of space is a good thing to ask for when you feel you desire it.

Gemini

It's not the right time to talk about undying love. You may feel deep love for your special person, but time and place are important considerations too. During Venus square the Moon, being transparent can backfire. Look for ideal moments when everyone is able to listen and be fully attentive. You may desire it now, but waiting later can set a more romantic mood.

Cancer

It's always nice when you can feel comfortable in your skin and while around a person you care for. You may need a little more quality one-on-one time with a person whom you've recently started to date. Don't rush into something you're not ready to do. Instead, ask for respect and give them a chance to show you their true colors.

Leo

Disruptions in romance can happen. You may feel tired or there can be company in town during the Mercury square Moon transit. While it's disappointing when you can't spend time with your partner the way you want, it's also a great opportunity to show why you're in the relationship other than physical attraction.

Virgo

Agree to disagree can sound more like stepping outside of your comfort zone. You may not see the act of compromise as a move in the right direction when it comes to love. However, learning to navigate the trials and tough times of a romantic relationship is necessary. You become stronger and more resilient as a person and also as a couple.

Libra

You don't want to come across as sending mixed signals today. During Moon square Mercury, even you are at odds with yourself. When you are unsure what it is that you want, it's best to try and be honest with your situation. Are you confused because you have personal things you need to work on or are you with the wrong person for reasons other than real love?

Scorpio

A person can stick around for things other than love, and they may be slightly financial in nature. You may wonder if you're loved for who you are not what you can provide. You can find it hard to navigate these emotions. Try to find value in the relationship in ways that are non-financial to see if the emotions are genuine and real.

Sagittarius

Should you date someone that's a friend? This can be a hard decision, but you may find that you have a person whose crushing on you and they have decided to let you know. You may not want to change anything about your existing relationship. You may find that you like things as they are, but the idea of being with a best friend could compel you to take a risk in the future.

Capricorn

A person's past can lead you to feel like you can't be with them anymore. While it may not have begun with this emotion, the ick can be hard to shake off. Sometimes, during Mercury square the Moon, it's hard to not feel negatively after you've heard something. The emotions can be sudden and unwelcomed on your part, so honesty is key to overcoming them.

Aquarius

Long distance love may not be for you. At first, when you meet someone you like you may consider the distance a simple barrier. However, during Moon square Mercury not being able to see your partner more often can become a dealbreaker.

Pisces

You may decide not to share openly about a secret that you want to tell. There can be a lot of reasons to say what you are thinking, but you desire the respect of your partner. During the Moon square Mercury transit, respect can feel fragile. You may prefer to wait to see how deep your intimate bond can grow and then open up your heart in this way later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.