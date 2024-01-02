Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 3, 2024

Here is your tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology has to say for the middle of the week on January 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

A talent left untapped is a skill left to waste. You have so many amazing skills that could lead to joy and happiness. You might prefer to live life in the safe lane, but this week consider putting yourself into the world. Maybe start a YouTube channel or begin a TikTok. If you want to turn your hobby into a business, research names and create your own LLC or C corp. Remember, the only thing holding you back in life is you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Everyone loves a comedian, Taurus. You have a reputation for being a serious business person, but there's also a silly side to your personality. You choose to show it to the people closest to you, and not everyone else. Today can be the start of making others smile. Use that intuition of yours to find the punchline and deliver it with perfect timing. You'll have everyone in stitches in no time at all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You don't have to know all the answers, and you certainly don't have to be the best in every category. All you need to do is handle what's on your plate. A trick to this is not adding more than you truly are capable of managing. So, today, consider delegating tasks or better yet, say no when asked to do more. You will feel so much more relaxed when you aren't stretched beyond your limitations. You'll do much better at the things you're responsible for too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

What is failure, exactly? For some people, it's an excuse to give up. For you, it can be the reason you choose to try again. Why let this day go down in the books as a time where you were defeated? You can brush off the dirt and figure this situation out. Nothing is too great for you, Cancer. Reset your way of viewing your situation and go forward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Roll up your sleeves, Leo. You are a game changer, and when your life takes you down a path others have not gone it's expected to be misunderstood. Well-intended friends may feel the need to give advice, but it's advice you may not be able to use. Ease into this phase a little at a time allow experience to provide you the wisdom you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Integrity is your key word for the year, so whenever you feel the desire to judge someone, ask yourself if you are doing anything that's similar. You may not realize that the reason you notice the problem is that you also possess it. Be sure to embrace authenticity in these moments. It will only do one thing: make you a better person.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Pain can be blinding. It's amazing how one person can destroy your whole world by saying one false thing. You don't know how easily a friendship can be torn down with a lie until it happens to you. The loss can be bewildering, but it may be a blessing in disguise. The person leaving instead of speaking to you directly did you a favor. One day you'll see this for what it is, even if it hurts right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's a gift. Someone who wants to see you improve your life has a wonderful heart, and they decided you were worthy of a gift. They don't need you to repay them back or find a million ways to say how thankful you are. That's your shame speaking because you could not do it for yourself. Instead, embrace the goodness you've been given and do what you need to do now that the resources are there for you to do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's OK to say this situation did not work out the way you wanted it to. You can admit that the plan has changed. You aren't declaring it a total loss. You are simply stating that this wasn't what you could accomplish because you're meant for something else. When you let go, you'll find your purpose, and another person will find theirs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Being physically hunger can be a sign of a greater need: spiritual food. Craving sweets and wanting to have things that aren't necessarily good for you may be a call to more. Your soul needs nourishment, too. Spend some time in quiet reflection and prayer. Open your heart to discover your purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Love is such a wonderful thing to behold, and when you feel like you have found someone special, you want to let them know. You are falling in love, Aquarius. Your admiration and feelings of affection are normal, and a beautiful human experience. Enjoy it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands - Reversed

It's the new year, but you aren't feeling any different. Motivation can be hard to tap into when you feel burned out. The holidays can be stressful. You accomplished a lot before the year ended. Use this week to rest and catch up on your energy. Set goals and aim for them later once you feel more like yourself.

