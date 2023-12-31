Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 1, 2024

Here is your tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology reveals for the New Year, Monday, January 1, the first day of 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's painful when you want to do something, but every door you knock on refuses to open for you. You might feel defeated on this day, but resistance is simply a chance to find a loophole that works for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Don't judge others. You may hope a person would do things the way that you would do them, but if they refuse, what can you do? You have to let people be who they are. Consider this experience a lesson in unconditional love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You don't have to have a reason for wanting what you want. You might just like the idea of owning a particular treasure. If you have earned the money to get yourself something, treat yourself!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You're as lucky as a scratch-off ticket with the winning prize. Today is one of those days where everything you do and touch turns to gold. It's the perfect time to put yourself out there and take a calculated risk. You never know if you will get what you want from life until you decide to try.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You are always the first person to say thank you when good things go your way. This is the time when your gratitude knows no bounds. Your heart is filled with hope. You anticipate the world to be a great place, and there's really nothing you want in this world to be more than happy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You have given so much of yourself to others, and now it's time for you to heal. There are things in your life that require time to yourself. You may wish to do more but hold back a bit, Virgo. Let your mind and body grow stronger so when you are doing things you have the stamina to see the effort through.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Blame it on the Moon or on the way people are these days. You are going to find that certain individuals will never be kind to others no matter how much you ask them to be. Empathy can appear to be in short supply on days like this. The main thing is to avoid becoming one of the bitter ones.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

The people who know you well also can tell how deeply you love and how committed you are when you care for a person. You have a heart of gold, which is why today you will be giving of yourself without asking for anything back in return. You simply enjoy watching others experience optimum joy; it's what pleases you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are wiping the slate clean and choosing to do things differently. This year is a time for change, and you're ready to embrace new opportunities with open arms. You already know what it is you want out of life, and you're going to go for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

The holidays can be so much fun, but it's also a time of imbalance. You overeat. You don't get as much done as you'd like at work, and even though you spent time with your family and friends, it was exciting and a bit tiring. Now is a day for rest. It's time to refocus and get back to your center. Tomorrow will be a better day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

No one has to ask you twice. Today you find it so easy to say yes to the future. You just need and want one person to believe in you. Their faith in your potential is like a step up a ladder giving you permission to climb all the way to the top.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You feel good about your choice. You have been striving to do better each day, and now your decisions are showing results. It definitely makes you feel better about your future and your life. It's as though the universe decided to give you special treatment and offer you the world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.