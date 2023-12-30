Horoscope For December 31, 2023 — The Moon Enters Virgo

We have supportive energy to begin a new resolution and stick with it. We have the perfect energy to start off a new year. On December 31, 2023, the Moon enters the diligent sign of Virgo, while the Sun is in Capricorn. Here's what this means for your zodiac sign's horoscope beginning this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Focus on the details, Aries. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of daily routines and responsibilities. Being productive is a wonderful thing to aim for, and if you have been unable to keep up with all you need to do, consider a productivity software program or a journal. Use the next few days to prepare so you can streamline your activities so that you are able to do more than you typically do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Aim for success, Taurus. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of creativity and passion. It's always nice to have a creative outlet, but if you're not used to using your imagination, you may feel uninspired. Do something that takes you out of your comfort zone and gets your mental juices flowing. Spend a bit more time in nature. Read books about artful things or listen to podcasts. If you enjoy classical music, play Baroque in the background and allow the left side of your brain to start activating.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get comfortable in your own skin, Gemini. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of home and family. This is a time to set clear boundaries about what you want and what you need in your closest relationships. Do you typically spend time with relatives during the year? Do you want to spend time alone to think? Do you often spend time alone but prefer to spend time with family this year? Be sure to do what resonates most with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can speak with authority, Cancer. Craft your message so that you speak with an idea of what you want to say and how you will approach the subject. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of communication, and this makes it an opportune time to write, work on learning how to edit things or start a new multimedia project. If you have a proposal, report or something you need to present to others (blog or website, included) use the next few days to focus on your message so you're clear on your main points.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be financially smart, Leo. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of money and personal value, and this is a great time to prepare for tax return season. You can pull credit card reports to get your interest amounts. You might find it useful to send an email to any employers you've worked for to make sure that they know your current address and contact information. Be sure to focus on the things that you can control in your expenses. Don't be afraid to create some spending limits, especially if your goal is to save or cut down debt in 2024.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to focus on yourself, Virgo. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of individuality and personal development, so don't miss out on setting your new year's goals or resolutions. If you feel like it, you would do better following the work of someone else. Consider checking out what influencers you like have done successfully. Then, prepare your mind to start working on your future announcement or launch.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Put the past in the past, Libra. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of endings. Saying goodbye to things you once cherished is always sad. Losses are difficult to accept but try not to focus too much on what used to be. The entire future is ahead of you, so imagine what can be, not only what was.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friendships are what matter most, Scorpio. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of networking and social partnerships. While you may feel it's enough to work and get your recognition organically, this is the time to put your feelers out to meet new people. Aim to meet individuals through organizations that are professional and geared toward your interests. Look for like-minded individuals and groups. Get plugged in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can work during a holiday, Sag, but don't forget also to have fun. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of career and social status. This may be a wonderful time to job hunt. While the start of the year can be slow for hiring managers, putting out your resume now doesn't mean you can't do it again later. Start networking and letting people who can help you know you're looking. Think about the things you need to prepare for a career change and use this time to plan ahead.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What spiritual goals would you like to set for the upcoming new year, Capricorn? The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of beliefs. Your beliefs may maybe evolving, and this is the time to test the waters to see what helps you to feel connected with the universe. Consider reading books about spiritual growth and development. Subscribe to podcasts, YouTubers or TikTokers that talk about subjects you find intriguing and that help you to think.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sharing is a great way to show the universe you believe in the power of abundance. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of shared resources. This is a great time to practice the Law of Attraction. Ask the universe for the things you'd like to bring into your life. Look into remedies for emotional and spiritual blocks that have prevented you from attaining the type of wealth, power or control that you want in your life at this time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Commitment is a big deal, Pisces, but when you are ready to take a leap of faith, you often throw yourself into a project with your whole heart. The Moon enters Virgo, your sector of commitment and marital partnerships. This is a good day for talking openly and clearly with your partner. Discuss expectations. Plan to be transparent and honest about what you want and what you don't want in a mate.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.