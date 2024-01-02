Horoscope For January 3, 2024

Each zodiac sign's astrological forecast and daily horoscopes are here for the 3rd day of January 2024, based on the Sun, Moon, and stars.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 03, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to look at the idea of relationships from an analytical perspective. Now that Mercury is direct in your sector of personal philosophy, you're ready t ponder complex thoughts and process your feelings a bit easier than in December.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Libra, raising your awareness about relationships — which ones to keep and which ones may not be compatible with your future goals. With the New year off to a good start, it's a good time to think about one word: BALANCE.

It's so easy to become distracted and confuse wants with needs. You may need people, but you also require space, personal development and time to think. Learning to embrace loneliness can be as good as thriving with others. You'll figure it out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's no rushing progress, Taurus. You may be in a hurry to 'get things done' but what matters most in life is getting things in order, structuring your game plan and then taking swift action. The hard part of all projects is what happens in the background.

When the Last Quarter Moon in Libra hits your sector of routines, you are going to feel the big push to start making things happen. But, this is the season of closures. Shut doors that no longer need to be opened.

Remove things in your life that cause you to be off-balance or create productivity problems. A routine needs to run smoothly. Rather than try and ignore the foundational aspect of life, work within it and build.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Having a passion you pursue means singularity of focus, and that also means you need the time or space to make the magic happen. If you want to play music, write, draw or do anything that expresses your talents and skills, it's good to have a small place in your home that is intended for this purpose.

You don't have to make this a huge hurdle to jump, especially if you own a small studio or rent a single room. Instead, make whatever you do sacred, and give your body cues to recognize that the time has arrived to create. Creating a sacred spot and signal rituals can be so useful to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not easy to close the door on a place you used to call home. Now that you're read to move on to a new phase of your life, the belief that home can be anywhere starts to grow. If you've thought about selling or moving to a new state, city or apartment, the desire can increase right now.

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra can be a wonderful time to start mentally preparing for a positive goodbye. You can begin researching where you'd like to relocate to in the near future or home/apartment search online now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some conversations simply cannot happen in one day. The Last Quarter Moon can be the starting point of a few topics that need to be fleshed out a little at a time. This can be the start of clarity and even more miscommunication. You can prepare for your conversation in advance.

It's not wrong or too formal to have written talking points you want to address. What's the goal of your talk? Do you know where you want to chat with your partner or friend? Plan it out for the most positive outcome.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Knowing what you have is one of the first steps toward financial literacy. Taking inventory of all your assets and your expenses can be a helpful process in deciding what to do next. You may find it easier to know where to spend your time and attention once you see the big picture of your situation.

With the Last Quarter Moon in Libra, finding balance begins with knowing where you are today. You can then map out what you need to do to get to your better tomorrow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You set big goals for yourself this year and many of them have to do with personal improvements you know you need to make. You have invested so much of yourself in others. That's because you are a Libra, and that is what you do.

However, this is your lucky break. A tap on the shoulder from the good ole' universe itself. It's telling you that you don't have to fly out of the gate like a road racer. You can pace yourself.

The lessons of balance, real, true balance is here for you Libra, and it begins with the First Quarter Moon in your sign. Figure things out. There does not have to be any concrete answers right now. You just need to first get comfortable in your own skin and breathe.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's that time of year again, Scorpio, and you are good at cutting ties and letting the. past go in everything but your memory. This is probably an area of your life that you are going to need to work on. You can hold a grudge. Paybacks feel natural to the Scorpio sign because justice is a non-option, eh? Maybe not.

The lessons that 2024 is ushering in at the top of the week is letting go, and knowing what to hold on to. As the Last Quarter Moon in Libra offers is cold, metal scales to balance the heat of your fire, try to know that letting go is not saying the past was OK or that someone should get off on doing wrong. it simply means you've moving on and not giving your power away to the things you can't change any longer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What areas of life are you investing your time and getting results? What if you started to pay more attention to the relational aspect of work and stopped focusing solely on productivity? The Last Quarter Moon in Libra brings up something you may not think about too often, your social connections.

With the eclipses taking place in Libra and Aries, relationships and creativity are interconnected and entwined. Yes, there are only so many hours in a day, Sagittarius, so you will want to use the time wisely. You can choose to double dip and mix business with pleasure by going to functions and enjoying your time with others while network marketing. The point of this lunar phase is to put the idea on your radar so you're thinking about it for future action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work, work and more work, but really does it have to be this way? You could have a few lingering projects from 2023 that aren't done yet, so that is the focus on the Last Quarter Moon in Libra this week. This week, tie up loose ends. That's your one job right now. While you may feel slightly envious of others jumping into 2024 with both feet, don't. Everyone has their own pace to keep, and if yours is slow and steady, then you will win your race.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Live, love and ... learn. Yep. Learning is what you have here before you during the Last Quarter Moon in Libra. By learning one new thing about yourself and others, you'll find it much easier to navigate the entire year. Learn about other cultures, how people do things and why. Aim to be more astute and emotionally intelligent this week. Journal daily. Do things that allow you to reflect on your life, and when possible strive to be more aware.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do you have one last gift to give? The tax season year is already over, but you may feel like you need to reach out to one more person during this Last Quarter Moon in Libra. You may have had a particular person come to mind over and over again this weekend, and there could be a reason. You may be who they need to talk to for closure or a kind word. Breaking the ice is easy. Send a text or pick up the phone and call. The new year is a great excuse to do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.