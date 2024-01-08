What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Their Weekly Horoscope

Happiness abounds! The energy this week, between January 8 - 14, 2024, is absolutely exquisite and every Chinese zodiac sign will feel it. In fact, if you haven't started preparing for Chinese New Year yet, you should start now.

Before we take a look at this week's horoscopes, here's the I Ching hexagram of the week: Water over Mountain (#39) changing to Fire over Heaven (#14).

It reminds us that when external situation are not favorable yet, or when there's a need for external patience, one must turn inward and cultivate oneself from within. Thus, when plans shift once more and luck favors them, they are better prepared than those who didn't bother to do as they did.

What are three things you would like to cultivate in 2024? Journal about them and know your reasons. They will help you stay motivated even when you feel tired or worn. You can also create a vision board to help you visualize the outcome and put it up where you can see it clearly. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for January 8 - 14.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for January 8 - 14, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Sometimes, we move forward a few steps; other times, we need to take a few back. Rat, the energy this week urges you to be more mindful of your decisions so you can stay in the green zone.

Lucky Day in Love: January 14

Your love life promises to be beautiful this week with enticing experiences and heady romance. Just make sure you don't let the wrong person sweep you off your feet under this influence!

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 11

Some of you are about to make some new friends and connections. Let the conversations direct how things go. Organic developments are always the best.

Lucky Day for Career: January 12

In your career, keep your secrets close to your chest this week and your ideas even closer. You are about to hit a new normal and level up. So stay focused!

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week has a ponderous quality to it for you. Spend some time journaling your thoughts and feelings. The more you focus on your internal self and well-being, the better things will proceed for you.

Lucky Day in Love: January 12

In love, speak with clarity and let your heart guide you. If someone does not appreciate that honesty, they are not the right one for you. Trust the process.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 13

If you are attending a family gathering or some parties this week, look forward to some intriguing experiences. Something exciting is brewing behind the scenes for you.

Lucky Day for Career: January 11

In your career, let your heart and creativity guide you forward, especially if you have a creative profession. It's time to stand out for all the right reasons and refuse to become one with the wallpaper.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

All's fair in love and war, Tiger. Or, at least, that's what they say. What do you think? The energy this week is aligned with this sentiment, but you don't have to be influenced by it if you disagree.

Lucky Day in Love: January 11

In love, always uphold your values and self-esteem. Don't let anyone convince you that your standards are too high. You are currently going through an astrologically significant period of life in this arena and will benefit from holding firmly to what truly matters.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 11

Those of you who haven't had the opportunity to socialize with your best friends and favorite acquaintances in a while are urged to make some time or throw a party this week. Something special awaits you if you follow the pull of your intuition.

Lucky Day for Career: January 10

In your career, you are urged to be more conscientious about whom you extend your kindness to. The universe thrives on gratitude. So don't waste your energy on those who are not aligned with that.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week has a poignant quality to it. You will feel loved, respected, and valued by those you hold dear. It will bring tears of joy to your eyes and fill your soul with wonder.

Lucky Day in Love: January 8

Some of you need to stand your ground in your love life, especially if a third party (whether a parent, sibling, friend, or random stranger) is trying to interfere and mess things up for you. Now's the time to show them what you're made of.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 8

If you are attending a rock concert or some other social event this week that you're all hyped about, make sure to make memories and not get lost in recording the event and missing out.

Lucky Day for Career: January 14

In your career, you are cautioned against making big money moves right now. The timing is not right for such a big risk. Instead, try to retrench with the resources you already possess.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, your mind is your best friend this week. So don't second-guess yourself or allow others to influence you away from your chosen path.

Lucky Day in Love: January 8

In love, focusing on the present and the pleasant past. Both have meaningful insights waiting for you. You may also want to book a vacation for two for later this year after the Lunar Year of the Dragon is officially upon us.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 9

Whether you love tea or coffee or neither, make some time this week to indulge your senses with food and drinks. It is better still if you bring your best friends along with you on this experience.

Lucky Day for Career: January 13

Your work life is truly blessed this week! So expect the unexpected (in a good way) and fresh opportunities for you to sink your teeth into.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Beautiful days and awesome times are in store for you this week, Snake. So open your heart and be receptive. The cosmic forces want to bless you for your hard work and diligence.

Lucky Day in Love: January 12

In love, you may want to take a step back if you are embroiled in a conflict. Try to see the situation from the other person's perspective. You may still disagree with their conclusions and see the flaws in their beliefs, but this exercise will help you find a way to resolve the matter better without stubbing any toes.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 14

Your social life may not be very hot and happening this week, but that's okay. Spend time in the company of your siblings or loved ones even if you do nothing and just lounge around the house.

Lucky Day for Career: January 11

Expect powerful changes in your career this week, especially if you set something in motion in December 2023. The time is ripe to even the score.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, if your heart is broken or if the past often weighs down on you hard, make some time this week to tune into yourself and sensitively listen to your soul. You'll know what you need and what's missing.

Lucky Day in Love: January 10

The energy around your love life is somewhat bland for most of you this week. Don't resist it—the time when love will come. Maybe focus on self-care?

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 11

Fair-weather friends are not friends at all. They are pleasant acquaintances that are best engaged with socially without extending an invitation to your inner circle. Remember that this week.

Lucky Day for Career: January 12

Also, if you have been feeling restless in your career, now's the time to think about the next step and if you'll benefit from stepping out of your comfort zone in some way.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, you may have a lot of responsibilities and social obligations, but prioritize your loved ones this week. The cosmic forces are pulling some strings behind the scenes for you and need you to know the true treasures in your life lest you get sidetracked.

Lucky Day in Love: January 14

In love, focus on fun but don't let it consume you or your relationship. Life is mostly made of bland days and boring bits. The true test of a relationship occurs under those situations.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 9

If you feel called to, now's the time to do some charitable work and volunteer your time for a good cause. Let your heart guide you on this. Nothing is too big or small.

Lucky Day for Career: January 8

The energy around your work life is really good this week. Expect positive changes and some new responsibilities! You are definitely leveling up.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, this week will be absolutely fabulous for you! You can look forward to pleasant interactions, exciting times, and some unexpected kindnesses.

Lucky Day in Love: January 14

In love, your manifestation powers are strong this week. So lean into them and bring your desires in love to life! You can use red, rose-scented candles if you wish to do a proper ritual.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 11

Your luck in friendships is also strong this week. New opportunities and connections await you. All you have to do is put your best foot forward and dress to impress.

Lucky Day for Career: January 9

In your career, be more helpful this week without expectations of gain. The cosmic forces are brewing something behind the scenes and need you to keep the positive energies flowing well in this area of your life.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, expect big changes this week. You are about to embark on a new journey or put a new spin on something old. If that leaves the naysayers balking and scratching their heads, that's good. Trust the process and stick to your guns.

Lucky Day in Love: January 8

In love, you are urged to listen more than speak this week and reach out to your partner or dates with the intention of fostering camaraderie and goodwill. It will all make sense sometime from now.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 9

Also, you are encouraged to be more social than usual this week, even if you are an introvert. The more you step out of your comfort zone now, the better things will be.

Lucky Day for Career: January 14

In your career, focus on how you can tweak things to make them more efficient and different from what's already been done before. Let your creative side take the reins!

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week has a soft and silent quality to it. You will benefit from turning inward and going into introvert mode at this time. Let your intuition guide you on this.

Lucky Day in Love: January 10

In love, you have more options than you realize. Don't hold yourself back from your happiness. Definitely don't allow anyone else to hold you back, either!

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 11

If you feel called to, write a letter of catharsis this week to all those people who meant something to you in the past but are no longer a part of your current life. Whether they left, were taken, or caused you pain, you will kick off powerful heart-healing through this exercise.

Lucky Day for Career: January 14

In your work life, be more aware about other people's values, cultural backgrounds, and economics this week, especially if they are unable to attend social obligations as frequently as others. Your kindness and empathy will go a long way in building a stronger team.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, you will benefit from focusing on your finances and budget this week. The beginning of a new year is always great for starting fresh in this regard and introducing new (and better) habits.

Lucky Day in Love: January 12

In romance, don't just focus on the dynamic between you and your partner. Focus on how you interact with their family, friends, and acquaintances, too, and vice versa. That will tell you all you need to know about your long-term potential.

Lucky Day in Friendship: January 13

Also, try to be more mindful of your social interactions this week. Some of you are prone to peer pressure and influence. It's important to live the life that makes sense to you and not be a "project" to someone else.

Lucky Day for Career: January 14

If you feel called to, do a money ritual this week to help you level up in 2024. White candles, hard cash (or shiny coins), and dried bay leaf are some excellent ingredients for this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.