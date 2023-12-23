The love horoscope for December 24, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. Find out how the day's astrology forecast impacts your relationships from singleness through married life.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 24, 2023:

Aries

When it comes to the past, it takes time to heal from a relationship that didn't work out. At first you'll go through the painful sadness of disappointment and illusion. With time, during this Sun sextile Saturn transit, you'll learn to put an ex where they belong ... in your memory box ... and move on.

Taurus

A long distance relationship may not be able to fulfill your needs, and it's hard to admit that you need more. It's time to have an important conversation about what you desire in a relationship. Time, space and distance can feel like mountains to climb, but if you work together, you can make through any storm.

Gemini

A secret love affair could be brewing for you at your job. It may feel uncomfortable at first to date a coworker. You are crossing over the lines of professionalism into your personal life. You may not know if this is the right thing for you to do, but viva amore. You're going to do this for love.

Cancer

You're ready to go out of down and take your new love match with you. This is a good time to introduce someone to your partners for the first time. If you're not sure about your relationship, no worries. A little trip can help you to really get to know them better, and you may find that you're still a love match.

Leo

You can rebuild trust, but it will be difficult and it also takes time. you have been working through challenges having an adverse affect on her health. You have to prove yourself again. It may be frustrating to do, because you want to be forgiven. But this can help to bring trust back into the relationship, and perhaps help you to always remain truthful in the future.

Virgo

You're not ready for romance right now. You're hoping for something simple and less restrictive when it comes to love. You may be hoping that your significant other or partner can help you to return to a place where you feel less inhibited. It can take time to reawaken this side of you, and you're open to it ... just not now.

Libra

You're taking on a bit more responsibility lately, and maybe that's because you feel like your significant other has dropped the ball. This can be a complicated time in your love life. You want the US back into your relationship. You don't want to be a single person in a marriage or someone who feels like they are alone while in a relationship with another person.

Scorpio

Say what you mean. You may be opening up a bit more to someone in your love life. This can be the time where you lay all your wants and desires on the line, and hhope that your partner will do the same. This can be a tough time for you but soon things will return back to normal. You'll be stronger because of what you're doing through today.

Sagittarius

Be truthful, but within boundaries, Sagittarius. You don't have to explain yourself. You also don't need to give excuses or explanation to others for why you're with someone you love. You remain being your own person. You may not appreciate the levels of patience I can provide. Simply be a patient

Capricorn

Love has its own language, and when your heart sings or you see someone and they give you butterflies, it's the early signs of attraction and love. With time, and the Sun sextile Saturn transit, you can find that you're more relaxed and less reserved around your partner.

Aquarius

Things begin to come to light, during the Sun sextile Saturn transit, It can be tough to share your new relationship without hesitation to the world. People may want to know how long you've been dating for when you met. For you, this may be your silent era where you keep things to yourself and let others figure it out.

Pisces

You'll know in your heart if a person is meant to be a friend and stay that way or if there's potential for more. During today's Sun sextile Saturn transit, it may become apparent that your friendship has withstood the test of time. Now, you'r ready to cross over the line and become even more than just friends. You may decide to become each other's forever love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.