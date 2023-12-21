Love Horoscopes For December 22 Redefine Relationships For Many Zodiac Signs

The love horoscope for December 22, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. Find out how the day's astrology forecast impacts your relationships from singleness through married life.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 22, 2023:

Aries

Respect is something you earn, but when it comes to love, it ultimately defines the foundation of your relationship. Respect doesn't have to be commanding, and during this month's Sun in Capricorn, you learn to redefine it for your romantic life. You can find strength in supportiveness. Peace in compassion, and use this time to demonstrate admiration with boundaries.

Taurus

You're ready to set off on an adventure with love, and if it's a bit of a bumpy ride, you may be open to it. The Sun will transit through your sector of long-distance romances, so your you could enter or find yourself in a relationship that requires travel. Your significant other could be going away on a trip or perhaps, you will be going away together. You may find that you grow closer even if you have to see each other less.

Gemini

There's room to grow in your relationship, and you may find that it's so easy for you to open your heart and let someone in. Your desire for closeness and intimacy enhances. You may share a few things about yourself with a partner that they didn't know before. Being transparent can feel risky, but also give you a strong sense of security. Trust can grow at this time.

Cancer

You are ready to give yourself to the right person, Cancer. A decision to make a relationship official online and in real life may feel like a huge leap of faith. With Mercury retrograde conjunct the Sun, you might even experience moments of self-doubt. These emotions will pass, but they can be used as springboards to inner reflection and emotional growth.

Leo

Relationships require flexibility, and during the Sun conjunct Mercury transit, you may sense that your partnership requires more flexibility in your day-to-day life. Rather than assume your partner can figure things out on their own, why not schedule a little date to talk through your expectations, needs, wants and what your agenda for the next week looks like.

Virgo

You can experience passion and feel like you are saying what needs to be said, but mixed signals get crossed instead. This Mercury retrograde conjunct the Sun can help you to discover what bothers you and needs to change. And, how you can be a better partner to give greater freedom and growth in love.

Libra

Home is where the heart is, and today. you may rediscover all the beautiful, heartfelt memories of the past. This is a time for reflection and revisiting your cherished moments. It's a wonderful time to openly relate to others how much those moments meant to you. You may find that thinking about the past gives you a strong connection to your history and also shares more love.

Scorpio

It's wonderful when you can openly explore thoughts and ideas without a lot of competition for your attention. Today is a wonderful day for listening to your inner heart and seeking peace. You can find that you are able to be in a state of peace when you learn to let go of the outcome.

Sagittarius

This is a wonderful time to talk about financial planning. You may find that you are able to talk about money more freely. Instead of avoiding financial topics with your partner, you may pursue them with vigor, especially if you hope to get out of debt in the next few years.

Capricorn

It's a beautiful thing when you know yourself inside and out. During the Mercury conjunct the Sun, you can avoid interacting with people who aren't interested in the same things you are. It's better to divert your time and attention elsewhere; perhaps join a club or seek connection.

Aquarius

You can't go back and change the past, and even if you could, would you? You learned so many important lessons about life and love. These are the things that make you uniquely you.

Pisces

There are things that your friends may be know about you that you don't even know about yourself. You may be ready to go on a major trip with a loved one or need a friend to help. circle is changing. It maybe the love

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.