Love Horoscope For December 21, 2023 Brings Sweet Romance

This Thursday, the love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on December 21, 2023. The Moon will enter Taurus, the sign of its exaltation. This initiates a sweet sense of hope for romance.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 21, 2023:

Aries

Break ups can be hard on your heart, and when your relationship involved personal property, figuring out who gets the 'stuff' isn't easy. During the Moon entering Taurus today, you may feel a sense of possessiveness — and even territorial. Try to compromise to keep the tension down and allow each other to work things out calmly and equitably.

Taurus

When the Moon enters your sign, you may feel like you need to do a few things for yourself. Make room in your day for me-time. Strengthen your intuition by sitting silently in a room or participating in a guided meditation. Give your inner self the things it needs to feel safe so you can hear your inner voice.

Gemini

Your love life may be something others feel slightly jealous over, so you will want to safeguard it. Rather than talk about your relationship problems with friends or family, seek the input or guidance of a life coach or therapist. Consider writing your thoughts down so you and your significant other can go over them later and work things out.

Cancer

Friends are important, so when you find yourself in a new relationship or trying to build a family with your partner it's hard to know how to balance it all. You may feel like you've been slightly neglectful, so admit it. You can talk things through to find a way to spend time together in the near future. It's a process, and things will sort themselves out.

Leo

Who would have thought home hunting could be so difficult? You may find it harder to come to an agreement with your partner about a place to stay this week. During the Moon in Taurus, sensitivities rise when it comes to what you need home life to be like. If you're building a house, working through a budget for furniture shopping, the next few days can be challenging, so be patient and remember you're a team.

Virgo

You can learn to understand your partner a bit better the next few days. The Moon encourages you to practice empathetic listening, and to exercise compassion when needed. This time of year can be stressful for some people, so ask questions. Try to lean in when they need support and ask them to help you to so.

Libra

Sharing what you have and learning to lean in on your partner's strengths can be a beautiful way to build trust in your relationship. You can accomplish great things together as a team. You may discover unique talents your partner has that you don't. The next few days are perfect for establishing yourselves as a power couple.

Scorpio

Is it time to take the leap of faith? An engagement or talks about getting married are around the corner. You may find the topic itself intriguing even if you're not ready to fully commit to marriage right now. It's a good day for discussing what this would mean for your future. You'll also want to know how much of yourself you're willing to give to another person.

Sagittarius

Love takes time to build, and you have to make time with your partner to do the hard work. Allow yourself and your mate room to make mistakes. You may find that the more grace and understanding you share between each other the deeper your love bond can get.

Capricorn

You can be passionate, but are you choosing not to be? The Moon entering Taurus can bring out a stubborn energy to your expression of love. Swallow your pride, Capricorn. Allow yourself the space you need to be vulnerable and create the romance you crave.

Aquarius

You want your family life to feel like home, and so during the Moon entering Taurus, your focus is on creating harmony and wholeness in your love life. Add a few decorative pieces to make things visibly relaxing. Play sweet music and light a few candles to allow your space to exude all the traits of a welcoming environment.

Pisces

The silent treatment is much different from no contact. You aren't trying to control another person or wait around for them to see the light. You are learning to let go and live the life you were meant to live. It's not easy to be out of touch, but for now, during the Moon entering Taurus, it could be what helps heal your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.