What Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect The First Week Of The Year, According To The Tarot

Good morning, afternoon and evening all over the world, and welcome to the first Weekly Tarot Reading for January 1 - 7, 2024. My fingers want to type '23, but the cards don't have that in for me, so let's proceed according to plan. This week, as it is throughout every week we spend together, there are Tarot cards to lead the way and guide us to higher ground.

During this first week of January 1 - 7, 2024, we will use one card for each zodiac sign. Being that there really is something lucky about this being our 'first' weekly reading of the year, it would probably be a good idea to pay close attention to the details. This isn't 'our fate' set on the table, but there may be kernels of wisdom here from which we can grasp an idea.

So, we welcome ourselves into this bold and beautiful new year, and with hope in our hearts and an eye on the prize, let's venture now into the one-card reading that has been hand-selected for each of us. We may have resolutions to start, or we may just put them off until the next week or month ... all we know is that this year is going to be a good one. Right? Believe it!

Weekly tarot horoscope for January 1 - 7, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Empress, reversed

Because of your impatient nature, you have always believed that the first week of the year should be some kind of major event and that whatever you resolved to make happen in the last year should take full effect during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024. You are eager to create your life anew. You want the people in your life to be right by your side. However, this card implies that those around you are just a tad lazier than you'd like them to be.

This creates in you a sense of impatience and perhaps even a little anger. It's not the kind that will eat you alive, but you feel as though you are 'owed' more at this point, as you continuously try to build everyone up while 'everyone' seems to be in a radically different mood than you are. You might see their mood as intolerable, but all they are really doing is being themselves, which could range from lazy to disagreeable to simply being someone who doesn't go along with your plans.

While you are, in a way, completely entitled to your feelings, as your intentions really are good, you may find that you come off as a bit of a spoiled brat during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024.

Keywords for the week: temper, intolerance, spoiled

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 3, 5, 6, 7.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Honestly, it doesn't get any better in terms of love and happiness with this card, so you, Taurus, can probably expect that this first week of the year, January 1 - 7, 2024, is going to be exceptional. Whatever has been going on in your romantic life, see no problems whatsoever during this first week, and you might even get it into your mind that this could be 'the shape of things to come.' You can create your world, and this week proves that you do, indeed, have that power.

What's curious about this 'power' is that it really does stem from you and your mental capacity for positive thinking. That's no joke, Taurus; you started the momentum a while back and now it's like a runaway train, in all the best ways ... if a runaway train could be a good thing, that is. You are now a firm believer in the power of the mind, and this first week, January 1 - 7, 2024, shows you that not only were you right about certain things but that you can continue to be right as long as you keep the direction and focus going strong.

The person in your life that you love is right beside you during all of it. While you may have doubted them in the past, those days are apparently over. This love is a keeper, and this first week shows you that dreams can and do come true.

Keywords for the week: joy, treasure, winnings

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 2, 4, 5, 6.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands, reversed

While you might not like the idea of having to pour yourself into work immediately, you're going to be doing just that, but you'll bring a little rebelliousness into the mix just to kick things up a notch for yourself. While you don't want this year to be a repeat of last year and its mishaps, you'll know exactly what you want out of this year, though enacting it during this first week, January 1 - 7, 2024, maybe harder than you think.

The only thing that really gets on your nerves this week is that you are stuffed to the gills with great ideas and you can't wait to start putting them into good use. The rest of the world, however, is not working at the same breakneck pace as you are. That means, Gemini that you have to wait for people to catch up with you, and that means mentally as well as physically. You'll see that you are hungrier than ever for success but that, for all your good intentions, you will have to hang back and wait certain things out.

This week, January 1 - 7, 2024, lets you know that it's all going to be great and that patience is part of the 'big' lesson you'll be learning this year. As long as success is a part of that equation, you'll do just fine. Hang tight, and keep up the positive energy.

Keywords for the week: plan, waiting, diligence

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 1, 4, 5, 7.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

The whole idea of instantly 'getting into' the flow of the year doesn't exactly kick in for you during this first week, January 1 - 7, 2024, as you still feel you need to think certain things out before you make your next big moves. You weren't able to sort it all out during 2023, so what you're bringing into '24 is a desire for completion. You know that you'll get it, too, but it has to happen at your own pace, and you aren't in the mood to be rushed.

During January 1 - 7, 2024, you'll see that 'going at your own pace' may be the theme for the entire year to come, as you really don't want to be pushed or manipulated into doing things at someone else's pace; you have your ways and you've learned what works for you and what doesn't. You feel that your life is a good one and that it is filled with love and loving people, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're all giddy, joyful and bouncy light.

During January 1 - 7, 2024, you may find that others are impatient with you, and your feeling about this will be, 'Mind your own business.' You aren't trying to be rude, but you really do feel this way. Your business is yours and theirs is theirs. You need to go about doing things on your own time.

Keywords for the week: stock, memory, future

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 1, 5.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You may find that this week, January 1 - 7, 2024, has you remembering certain things that you did last year and wondering why you even got yourself involved. While you have high hopes for the year ahead, you still can't immediately throw yourself into it, as you're still trying to figure out if something you left behind is going to rear its (ugly) head and come back to haunt you. In other words, you've left something undone, and it may not have been a good idea.

So, you'll see that so much of January 1 - 7, 2024, will go to overthinking and possibly even a little dread. You don't fear the future at all, Leo. But you do wonder when the past will catch up to you and while you're not a person who lets themselves ever be ruled by things like 'guilt,' you do have a conscience. It's telling you to be aware that sometimes things do have a way of 'balancing themselves out.'

Don't let that get you down, though, as so much of January 1 - 7, 2024, goes to proper visions of the future, where you are able to see yourself as free and clear of all past mistakes. You'll deal with whatever comes your way, and you'll prove to yourself that you really are courageous and strong.

Keywords for the week: reflection, readiness, mistake

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 2, 4, 6.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Justice

The last thing you want to hear during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024, are the words,"Hey, how ya doin'?" While those words might be welcome in anyone else's words, these past few weeks seem to weigh these words down with pity, as you've been in a compromised position. Even though the people in your life are only showing concern, you are sick and tired of being sick and tired enough to warrant this kind of concern.

Basically, you are going to turn it all around during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024. you'll do it because you can't be 'that person' any longer, meaning the person who warrants pity. Yes, you've gone through hard times, but there is no way that you're going to let the hard times define you, and that is so much of what this week is about for you. You may even tell a few people to relax and stop pestering you. you're fine, you're wonderful, and you are definitely 'healing.' No need to worry about ol' Virgo anymore.

None of your feelings are wrong, Virgo. You really are ready to retake the charge. You did your time as the 'patient' or the person who required attention. Now, it's time to move on and you are more than happy to do so.

Keywords for the week: victory, decisiveness, alert

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 3, 4, 5.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands, reversed

While you're still not fully on board with the cheerleader energy that sometimes comes with the first week of the year, you'll find that during January 1 - 7, 2024, you'll be more in your mind than 'out on the field, jumping around, strutting your stuff.' You don't see this first week as the one where you have to immediately start participating as you don't feel you have anything to prove to anyone. Now, that's not to say you won't be 'getting' in the mood; you will but at your own pace.

As of this week, January 1 - 7, 2024, you feel as though you want to go the route of the turtle, meaning you'll take your sweet time, knowing that you'll win anyway. You are motivated by your inner thoughts, and you have huge plans for the new year; what you don't have is an incentive to 'get it all done' this first week. You never really bought into the whole idea that anything is different, although you do feel motivated to 'eventually' get on with it.

Right now, it's all about smoothing on into it as you see fit. You are filled with positive energy, and you have a very clear vision of where you want to go. You'll get there as long as you put together the pieces of that path on your own by yourself.

Keywords for the week: vacation, thoughtfulness, goals

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 1, 2, 3, 4.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups, reversed

This week, January 1 - 7, 2024, may have you waiting to hear from a loved one which could be a romantic interest, as well. You have made your intentions known to this person and you still haven't figured out whether or not they're even into you. You can't help but feel that between your personality and your very real interest in them as a romantic partner, you can't possibly be rejected. Yet, you will not know what's up with them during this week, January 1 - 7, 2024.

You are ever the optimist, though, and so you endure the wait. You believe that what you have to offer is both genuine and beautiful. If you haven't heard back from your object of desire as of yet, then you will. Whatever is holding them up must be legit, and so you will find a way to put your emotions on the back burner. What gets under your skin this week, January 1 - 7, 2024, is the fact that it's not all happening right now, this second, pronto.

So, you may end up seeing yourself as the lover who waits upon their paramour to come back from the sea in a very poetic way. You have to make poetry out of this, Scorpio, because otherwise, it could morph into drama and impatience, and you won't start the year out that way.

Keywords for the week: regret, renewal, love

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 1, 2, 7.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

This first week of the year has you doing what you tend to always do during the first week of any year, which is to keep to yourself and plan away the year in advance. You are crafty and focused during this time. Throughout the week of January 1 - 7, 2024, you will very much be 'the Hermit' in so much as you like to be alone, thinking, reading, observing and contemplating. In fact, you need this time to yourself as this is when you do some of your best work.

You'll find that you are starting to become even more of a recluse as time goes by and that this is not only NOT a bad thing but something you choose to be. Being that you are an 'idea-oriented' person, this is definitely how you get your best ideas in good shape and ready for manifestation. You are in your power during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024, Sagittarius, and you will find that what you think of now creates itself during the year.

You fully believe in the universal Law of Attraction, and it has always worked for you in the past. That is why, from January 1 - 7, 2024, you may find yourself creating new and powerful affirmations to chant for the next few months. You feel magical and powerful during this first week of the new year.

Keywords for the week: focus, solitude, superiority

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 3, 4, 6.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Taking care of business is no new news for you, Capricorn, and you may find that this first week, January 1 - 7, 2024, is no exception to the rule. Right off the bat, you will be deeply involved with work, but you'll also notice that you're the only one around who seems to be taking this week seriously. This may have you wondering if all of this output is even worth it. It is, Capricorn, but don't look for kudos this week, as nobody's even noticing that the year has even begun.

What you can take stock of is the idea that sooner or later, it's all going to catch up for those around you and that you'll be the one who is already prepared. That gives you a little thrill, knowing that whatever it is that you do this week will set up an easier life for you down the road. You see this week, January 1 - 7, 2024, as just another week in the life, yet a week in 'your' life is way different from a week in the life of just about anyone else.

What's also good about this week, January 1 - 7, 2024, is that you will start on a good foot, meaning your health is now your priority, and you want to keep yourself in fantastic physical condition. If anyone can do it, it's you, and the fun part is that you know it.

Keywords for the week: work, ethics, drive

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 2, 3, 4.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Judgment

This is a very interesting card to receive on your first week, January 1 - 7, 2024, as it really shows you that something major is going to take place and that you need to brace yourself for whatever is coming your way. The chances of it being good are equal to the chances of it being the opposite, so much of that is going to rely on your perception of whatever happens. Knowing you, you'll take it on your shoulders and you will do the right thing by yourself.

Life has been hard for you in the last few weeks, and it only got harder in the previous week of the year, but in a way, it's put you in a position where you are now ready to accept whatever comes your way. You are a very quick learner, Aquarius, and while you would like for your life to be a constant 'walk in the park,' you know that it can't always be that happy-go-lucky. During the week of January 1 - 7, 2024, you will find that you are stronger than you thought, as the conditions around you require this kind of strength.

While certain days will require more power than others, you'll find that time management is what really helps you during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024. Yes, you have a lot on your plate this first week, but it's nothing you can't handle. You know yourself, and you know you'll pull through with flying colors ... somehow.

Keywords for the week: resolution, acceptance, numbness

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 2, 3, 6, 7.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords, reversed

There is no way on this earth that you will not rise above your problems, and if anyone can do it, it's you, Pisces. During the week of January 1 - 7, 2024, you will see that, in its odd and ironic way, all the pain that you've endured in the recent past was there for a reason. You are now able to see it very clearly, and not only that, you're able to make use of it. You'll have many 'a-ha!' moments during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024. Clarity comes the hard way, but when it arrives, your eyes will be open.

This card is brutal, but in its reversed state, it's as if the person depicted here is self-aloft by the swords that were meant to kill them. No such bad luck here, Pisces. You are the one person who can take pain and alchemize it into resilience and power, and that is exactly what you'll be doing during the week of January 1 - 7, 2024. You have grown accustomed to being 'back-stabbed' and so, if you process the pain of betrayal, you'll find that you're a lot stronger than you ever thought you were.

It will be this week that sets you up for the rest of the year, and you'll find that you are suddenly grateful for all the experiences that led you to this place, whether they be bad or good. You are now a true magician, and as an alchemist of the highest order, you can transform metal into gold.

Keywords for the week: resilience, callous, vision

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 2, 4, 5.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.