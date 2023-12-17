Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 18, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 18, 2023. This is what the tarot cards have to say for you on Monday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

It happens. The opportunity you've been waiting for has arrived, but the motivation or determination isn't there for you to take action. You're simple not there yet, and you don't know when it is that you will be. Your heart is in limbo, so there's only one thing left to do right now, and that is to wait.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There's a lot of information coming through to you, and you have to make sure you understand it all. You can't make a final decision without sitting down and assessing what's just happened. So, take your time, Taurus. You'll sort it all out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

You did all you could to try and fix a problem, now it's time to let things work out on their own. It's tough to feel like you have nothing else to do but sit on your hands. But there's a point in the story where you need to relax and observe. The universe will do it's magic next.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Mums the word, Cancer. Today you'll need to bite your tongue and avoid speaking too much. Even wisdom when delivered out of turn or context can sound like foolishness. Wait for the right time. You'll know when that is.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's going to hurt like a bandaid ripping off. You have to go through this pain so that the wound can heal. You won't like how this feels at first because no one wants to experience heartache. You will struggle to return back to your normal self at first, but soon you'll find your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Time to figure out where to divert some financial resources. You will want to look into how to make the most of what you have. Some areas of your life right now could be causing you to experience a financial loss, and others could give you an opportunity to gain or increase your profits.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Think about it first. You can write down all your options and see which one makes the most sense. You don't have to make a decision now, Libra. Instead, ponder and envision which one will be the best for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

"There's more where that came from" is an important mantra to repeat throughout the day. During those moments when you worry that you will be without, but you also want to give a gift to a friend ... just be generous and kind. The universe has a funny way of rewarding kind heartedness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Let people share the workload. You might feel that if you don't do it all yourself, a mistake will be made. Just remember, some mistakes are good ones, and others help you to grow closer with a friend who is struggling to learn how to do things the right way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

If you're in a romantic relationship, there's good news. This relationship may have all the amazing traits of a lifelong relationship. You may be seeing your togetherness show signs of growth. If you've been looking for forever, you may be finding what you're looking for here.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Put yourself first. When it comes to taking care of things, it's always best to put your own health needs at the top of the list. You can't be there for people if you're not feeling your best. So, drop work or other obligations down one notch, and you go back up to the tip top.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Some sad news could be coming to you, but don't fall into the trap of thinking this is forever. Bad news can be a positive thing in the long run because it helps you to figure out what you need to fix and what you need to leave alone for good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.