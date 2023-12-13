Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 14, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 14, 2023, with insight to help you get through Thursday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

It's been a trying week thus far, and with the Five of Wands card in your daily prediction it may not get easier just yet. This is a day to buckle down and hang in there. You've got this, and whatever it is that you're going through will only make you stronger and more resilient than ever before.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Game over, Taurus. Sometimes you have to cash in your chips and call it a day. This tarot card indicates that a season of life has passed. Whatever you did this year is starting to experience a change of timing. As the spring turns into fall, and then into winter, you area also turning a page in your history in preparation of a new season coming up around the corner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You tried. You gave something the old college go, and well, you did not get the thing you were after. You aren't much of a risk taker, and this one proved to be harmless but also wasteful of time. You can go one more time but this tarot card indicates that it's time to say you had fun while it lasted. See ya later, folks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have a mind of your own, and you don't always choose to say what you're thinking. This time, though, it will be hard for you to speak up and be heard. Yet, you're going to be the squeaky wheel who gets the grease. Your intention is to say what you need to say and move mountains. Silence no more, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Who knew? Certainly not you. You had no idea that this side of a person even existed. They fooled you and everyone else around you. You give people the benefit of the doubt. You try to understand their point of view and hope for the best. This time your kindness bit you, but not a next time. You have learned and won't do this one again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need some down time, and even though everyone else in the world thinks they should have access to you 24 hours a day via text, email or phone call, you're going to shut it down and set some boundaries. You need them, and you're going to give them to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Wow. It looks like you're going to be much appreciated this week. Someone has seen all your efforts and they are blown away. You're one of those top-notch performers who always seems to rise to the top of any situation you face. You may not always enjoy the work you have to do, but you always give your all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Someone is judgy. You can always tell when a person has it out for another. They talk about them behind their back and say all sorts of things. You don't have to listen to it, though. You can turn a deaf ear or simply say that it's none of your business. Yes, it may ruffle their feathers, but if you don't want to hang around listening to the gossipy banter, then don't.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You are going to do some spoiling today. Some lucky person has won over your affection and attention. You have been waiting all year for this moment. Now, you want to give your partner something that they can enjoy. You're all about giving them the gift of your love and your laugher. Yay.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Don't be that person who get told an "I told you so". When a friend who knows what they are talking about warns you, listen to them. You can think that you are going to be an exception to the rule, but what if you're not? It's better to play it safe than sorry later, right? Listen to advice. You may need it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You missed the problem. Somehow the powers that be decided it was not your day to deal with the drama. The universe has your back, and now it's up to you to make the most of this day. Enjoy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Enough of the trickery. It's time to hear the honest truth about a problem. Put on your listening ears. You have been waiting for this confessional for far too long, and now you're ready to hare the tell all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.