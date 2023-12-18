We are ready for love and what it can bring to us on Tuesday. Here's what your love horoscope for December 19, 2023 has in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

Aries

Love is supposed to be easy, but relationships are work. During Moon sexitle Pluto, you may be pondering where to set the boundaries of both this week. Trust your heart to guide the way.

Taurus

You can learn new things, Taurus. It's not easy to change who you are, but for the right reasons you may find it essential to your growth in love. Romance can find a way into your heart if you allow it. But, first open the door to your mind to know where to start.

Gemini

Secrets are meant to be shared with those who can keep your confidence. Be careful who you decide to divulge your thoughts to this week. You may find that during Mercury retrograde it's better to write them down instead of saying things aloud.

Cancer

A lot of things can change on a moments notice. Look at how you'd like this week to go and set a goal for your relationship. Aim for something simple and doable, like go on a date or enjoy each other's company learning more about each other's lives.

Leo

Take it slow. You may be in a hurry to date someone that you feel strongly for. Right now, aim for a slower pace to help you sort out feelings and learn about your partner's needs, wants, fears and longings.

Virgo

Love finds a way. You may meet someone who captures your heart. With the Moon in your house of commitments, this could be a high time for meeting a soulmate or a partner who you instantly connect with on every level.

Libra

Go out and enjoy some quality time with friends. Making social events a routine activity can put you in front of new people. If you're single and dating, you may be surprised how easily it is to meet someone in person and not online. Try it and see how it goes.

Scorpio

This day is perfect for romance. Find the sweetness in little things like a romantic movie, a love story in a book or even online. Post sweet and sentimental things on your social media. Talk more openly about love. Be ready to enjoy some in your own life.

Sagittarius

it's time to do things with the people in your life. This week, you enjoy an enriching social event with family. You may even find out that someone is expecting a baby. It's a high time for fertility, especially if you're hoping to conceive.

Capricorn

Talks and conversations about serious topics can come up today. It's a good time to explore what your significant other would like to see your relationship go next year. If you have been talking about being exclusive, getting married or planning an engagement, this is a great time to have the 'discussion.'

Aquarius

Breakups are hard to do, but sometimes they are necessary. Taking a break from love may be a topic you want to consider right now. Before rushing into letting a relationship go, write down your reasons and give yourself time to sort through your own emotions.

Pisces

A friendship may turn into something more right now. You may find that you have what you're looking for in a friend who has been there for you. Relationships can be redefined.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.