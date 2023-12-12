Love Horoscope For December 13, 2023, During The Start Of Mercury Retrograde

Mercury retrograde begins on December 13, 2023, and here we have an incredible opportunity to evaluate our lives and see things for what they are and why.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 13, 2023:

Aries

There's nothing like doing a mini review of your life, and when Mercury retrograde begins, like it or not the wheels of your mind start to turn. This year, Mercury retrograde will go through two different signs: Capricorn, where it is now, and then Sagittarius. For now, the theme of Mercury is respect and social status. You want to protect your reputation this month, and that may include avoiding scandalous situations, people, places and things that don't resonate with your values.

Taurus

Here you are, Taurus, Mercury retrograde in your sector of secrets, and this can be a time where you review the areas of life where you keep things to yourself and not share them with the world. This can be a time of reflection, putting guards up and reflecting on what could haven done better this year and what might have been done perfectly well. In love, you may be working through personal things that you will not want to share with others until the timing feels right.

Gemini

It's time to back up a bit and see where things are going. You tend to try and control things that need to be let go and move organically. Mercury retrograde in your sector of commitments may be the hint you need to take a few steps back. If you've recently experienced a breakup consider dating other people or going back on the dating scene to give you a sense of perspective.

Cancer

An ex could and may come back into your life during the start of Mercury retrograde, but that does not necessarily mean physically this person will return into your life. It could mean that due to the holiday seasons and all the memories you shared with each other, you start to think of them again. You may feel inclined to pull out old photos and albums and things that remind you of the times you used to share. Today could bring back the desire to ask yourself 'what if' and hope that this person comes back into your life to rekindle what was lost.

Leo

Wouldn't it be nice if you could go back to when you first met and life felt a bit more simpler or even more romantic then? During Mercury retrograde, the desire to restart a relationship may come up and you could even feel like the past is better than your present. It doesn't have to be, though. You can simply take inventory of all you've learned over the course of your current relationship and use that information to try new things to make your partner's heart melt. During Mercury rx, you could fall back in love again with the same person.

Virgo

Are you attracted to chaos? Sometimes there are things a person pulls into their life when looking for romance, and even if you're in a long-term relationship, there's still an element of instability taking place in love. During this final Mercury retrograde cycle happening in your passion sector, it's good to review what you're attracting into your life. Is what you have now what you really want? Are you ready to attract something else? Aim for love or relationships that are healthier for you, and see what comes your way.

Libra

So much is learned about love from childhood, and during Mercury retrograde in your sector of home and family you may start to discover themes about how you love and how you learned to be loving as a kid. This is a good time to review your past and see whether or not there are areas you can work on to improve your love life now.

Scorpio

Words matter, Scorpio. It's hard to take back things you've said when you were not thinking. During Mercury retrograde, the mind can act like a memory releaser. You may recall situations and scenarios where you didn't show your best side to your love. You can learn how to be a better communicator during the start of Mercury retrograde. Study the impact of language and love and see how changing your speaking style improves your relationship.

Sagittarius

Dating can be so expensive, and when you're in those initial stages of going out you want to impress the person you're with by buying things for your significant other. You may find that this adds up and suddenly you've got a large credit card debt you need to tackle and pay down. During Mercury retrograde, you may find it a bit easier to slow down the dating pace and not spend as much. During this first day of Mercury retrograde, do a mini financial assessment to see where you are and where you need to be next year so you can start a budget and plan.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde is here, and it begins in your sign today. This can be a great time to think about the future, including where you hope to see your love life go. This is a great day for journaling, reviewing your goals from the year before and picking a motivational verse dedicated to how you will interact with others in the next year.

Aquarius

The past can seem to be over, but every once in a while a memory finds a way to return back into your mind. The first day of Mercury retrograde, you may find it hard not to think about an ex boyfriend or ex lover. Despite you saying you would never consider going back with them, your heart may wrestle with mixed feelings today.

Pisces

You can't take back the past, but you can work on having a better future. During this first day of Mercury retrograde, you have a window of opportunity on rebuilding relationships you may have lost in the pursuit of forever love. You may find it easier to reach out to old friends whom you lost touch with due to marriage, divorce or dating, and see if you can reconnect and pick back up where you left off.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.