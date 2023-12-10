Love Horoscope For December 11, 2023 Predicts Easy Conversations

There's a special astrology forecast in store for each zodiac sign in astrology starting December 11, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 11, 2023:

Aries

Should you blend resources? The Mercury trine Venus transit may help you to bring up an important conversation about financial assets with a partner. Money can be a tough topic to explore even under the best circumstances. However, you may find it easier now through the rest of the week, especially topics related to bonuses, divorce and splitting assets or how to handle investments that could later become or need to be marital property.

Taurus

You need a love that brings you peace of mind. The Mercury trine Venus transit can have you wondering if a relationship is in your best interest. You may find it best to listen to your heart, and also pay attention to your body when around a person. Butterflies can mean wonderful things, but there are also times that can mean danger.

Gemini

Yes, fitness can help you to improve your love life, even if you're getting over a heartbreak. During the Mercury trine Venus transit do things that move your body that also can stimulate your mind. Physical fitness is a win-win activity because no matter how you feel when you start, you'll always feel better once your work out is over.

Cancer

Fill your home with love. One little change in your environment can set the tone for a romantic evening with your partner. Play holiday music or your favorite songlist on Spotify. Use a diffuser to fill the air with aromatherapy to aid in relaxation. You can place scented candles next to a bath bomb by the tub to make a soak more inviting at the end of the day. Setting the mood makes it more likely that romance will happen, so be creative.

Leo

Say what you want to say to your significant other in a way that they will remember. The Mercury trine Venus transit is an inviting energy that allows you to use words in creatively expressive ways. You can leave little post-it notes around your house where your partner can find them. Consider sticking a note in a purse or pocket. Place a few around the kitchen in drawers or in spots that are sweet, like you.

Virgo

Ease your mind, Virgo. A bonus check or some sort of extra money can come your way, and it's the perfect time to treat you and your partner to a couple's massage or a date night where you can talk about the future and dream about what you can do together as a team. You can even spend the evening creating a vision board or a list of things you'd like to do as a couple, thanks to the Mercury trine Venus transit.

Libra

Don't think too much about it, Libra. You may find that you're ready to take a leap of faith and find a place to invest your money into. You may find a love nest that is surprisingly within your budget. Don't give up because what you need is hard to find. Keep looking, you may be surprised at what manifests when you believe and are ready.

Scorpio

Breakups are hard to do, and you may find it necessary to draw a line in the sad and say that you choose yourself first. This could be related to a relationship or just a circumstance that hinders your ability to enjoy the love that you want in your life. Letting go of the things that disrupt your mental peace are finally at a breaking point, during the Mercury trine Venus transit,

Sagittarius

During the Mercury trine Venus transit, you may find it harder to remain friends with an ex. This time of year can have you reflecting on your past choices in a new light. While you may not harbor hard feelings for a person you once loved, it may seem to make more sense to allow distance to grow so you are emotionally free to give your heart to another.

Capricorn

A working relationship could turn into so much more during the Mercury trine Venus transit. You may find yourself open and willing to give a professional relationship a try even if you typically don't like to blend business with friendship. With Mercury in your career sector speaking nicely with Venus in your friendship's sector, a harmonious relationship could be on the horizon and it could be a good idea after all.

Aquarius

Are you ready for the holidays to be here? With Mercury in your sector of travel, you may receive news or start to think about taking a vacation or a long-distance trip. The opportunity to take time off may be heightened during the Mercury trine Venus transit. If you need or want to request time off from work, you may be pleasantly surprised to get a positive response.

Pisces

Are you reading into things? You might be told that you're acting sensitively, but there could be a reason why. The Mercury trine Venus transit may have you looking deeply into things that you felt were unclear in the past. You can experience heightened clarity and psychic intuitive moments allowing you to see into a relationship or a partner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.