Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 10, 2023

Here's a single one card tarot horoscope for December 10, 2023, for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Spontaneous is your middle name, and this tarot card reveals you're impulsive nature. You're jumping in head first into a project or maybe it's a relationship. There's no stopping you right now. You're ready to forge ahead full force!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Is it just a white lie? You might twist the truth a little bit out of a need to do so. You might reconcile that the truth told is worse than a little fib that helps a person to believe in something other than a harsh reality. It's not the action you'd choose or even prefer, but these circumstances may appear to warrant your actions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Your life is fertile soil right now. Whether you're hoping to expand your family or grow a project you want to see succeed, things are blossoming. You have a lot to look forward to, and that includes expanding your influence in a mighty way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed

Oh boy. Someone is acting in a manipulative manner, and you may not even notice that they are doing so. This person is acting super sneaky. Your intuition is picking up on the vibe, but you might be second-guessing yourself. Instead of ignoring your gut, listen to it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You have a competitive spirit and your friend may enjoy the competition you bring into the relationship, that is, until you actually beat them. From video game scores to whose got the best car or vacation planned out, someone is going to feel salty because you outshined them in some way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

If you frequent a place where your ex used to go with you today you may run into each other. If you're hoping to avoid them during this time of year, be on the alert. If you spot them before they see you, then you'll be able to avoid a chance meeting that you didn't really want to have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You may not like the way things turned out. You may have fell short of your goals and it hurts your heart. You have been working hard, and it can be discouraging to not get what you wanted when you so deserve it. It's OK to feel sad, but don't stop yet. You'll get where you want to go. Keep trying.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You don't want to depend on anyone else but yourself. Lately you feel like a person is being too helpful and it's awkward for you. Life is full of hard lessons, and you may prefer that they allow you to do your own thing, even if you seem to mess up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Someone is capturing your heart and it's hard for you to avoid falling hard for them. Their charismatic personality has turned your life around. You can't stop thinking of them, and the funny thing is that you don't even want to. You're smitten.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You can argue and fight with your friend over and over again, but there comes a point in time when you simply have to leave them alone. You don't need to keep pestering them to see things your way. They are stubborn, and truth be told, you're stubborn too. It's a stalemate. Wave the white flag of surrender and call it quits.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You can be fair when you need to be. You may be facing a tough decision where you have to choose one situation over another and it can cause strain in your relationships. A friend may think that you are picking favorites, even when you are not. At first, the situation can be tense, but once things start to settle again, your diplomatic nature will shine through.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are strong, Pisces. It's your resilient nature that keeps yourself calm when problems would seem to be overwhelming and confounding to others. You may. not know where you get the strength to be so calm, but fortunately for you, that's just how you are, and it works on this day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.