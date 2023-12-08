Here is each individual zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 9, 2023, during Sagittarius season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Don't worry about trying to people-please on this day. Instead, treat others the way you want them to treat you. You can tell intuitive what someone's needs are, can't you Aries?

Then listen to your intuition, and just do the right thing. If you do the right thing, there's nothing to worry about. Things tend to work themselves out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Things aren't going as quickly or smoothly as you'd like for them to. You may be experiencing moments of sadness or even frustration.

The thing is to remain as calm and collected as you can. Controlled emotions breed a clear mind and help you to make wise decisions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're making good progress , Gemini. It may not appear to be that way, but you are.

When you are making good decisions, why change the strategy? Keep doing what it is you're doing and see the results continue to grow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Don't stress, Cancer. Some days are filled with stress and challenge but then you get a sudden win making it all worthwhile.

You learn to take the good with the bad. Experience helps you to realize that when life gets harder it typically means a win is just around the corner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why wait? You know what you want or need more than anyone else. So even though you may hope and wish to get approval from your friends or family, it may not happen.

You may have to do what you feel is right allowing the results speak for themselves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You never know who you will meet in the grocery store, Virgo. Of all people in the world, an old friend or ex lover could be in your neck of the woods.

This could be the start of a new relationship, and you can pick back up where you once left off.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You've pinched pennies for far too long but now the money you need may start to flow in — in just the right amount, too. You have been stressing out of finances that it's been hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. When things start to improve this weekend, give thanks. Don't ever forget where you came from.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Remember your empathy, Scorpio. Bad news is hard on everyone, and you may not like what you've heard but aren't you glad to know? Hearing something negative is the worst part for you, but imagine the person who is going through the tough time. They are experiencing everything first-hand.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

What do you need right now? You are what you think, Sagittarius. On days where you don't feel super powerful, you can outwit, out think and out work your competition. With time your endurance will grow, and your physical strength will too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Every champion goes through periods where they feel tired with nothing left to give. By the end of this week, your resolve may hit a dead end. You'll want to give up, but should you? Take a break instead. Maybe after a little rest, you'll catch your second win and finish strong.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

What a confusing time, Aquarius. You have a few decisions to make and the fear of failure could be confounding. Yes, one choice could lead to regret or even remorse. But if you do your homework early on and try your best to think the situation through, you minimize the riskiness of it all. So take your time. Don't rush yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Are you being hard on yourself? Whose expectations are you trying to live up to? You can spend the whole day in self-criticism or accept your situation for what it is now. No one is perfect, and your situation may not be perfect either. Just do the best you can with what you have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.