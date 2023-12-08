Horoscope For December 9, 2023, When The Moon Trines Saturn

It's time to put things into perspective, zodiac signs. Saturn is at it again, and it urges us to put emotions in check. On December 9, Saturn will work in harmony with the Moon in Scorpio.

We may feel possessive and territorial about our time, resources, and personal possessions, but Saturn helps us to realize what we think we need we don't really want. It's growing pains. To find out what this means for your astrology forecast this Saturday, check out your Sun, Moon or Rising sign's horoscope for December 9, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Clear the schedule, Aries. The Moon trine Saturn is the perfect time to let the world stop for a moment so you can catch your breathe. This is a great time for planning your 2024 year.

Consider what ares of your life that have brought you gains and those that have contributed to your losses. Consider what needs to continue and what you need to end. Today can bring you lots of wisdom, Aries, especially if you use the energy in a way that's productive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A friendship could be challenged because of certain alliances you've created for yourself. You may find yourself in a position where you need to make a choice in loyalty.

The Moon trine Saturn transit shines light on your commitments with others, and the limitations that certain relationships bring including the extent a friendship can go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's hard to stick to a routine when there are so many things going on at the same time. During the Moon trine Saturn transit it's time to recommit yourself to your goals.

With Saturn in your tenth house of career and social status, remember that even if you don't think something is important it may be to a boss, colleague or fellow worker.

So, rather than drop the ball or procrastinate in getting. a project done, try to remain resolves to complete a task until it's over.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Why do you love something so much, Cancer? The more you do a thing you enjoy the greater reward it provides to you on an emotional level. You learn so much about yourself when your heart is involved.

You get to see how much patience you have and how to apply it to your passions. You discover how much information you can learn. You become a true student of life in a subject you could indulge yourself into for hours.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What a conflict, Leo. What to keep and what to leave out? The Moon in your home and family sector can trigger possessiveness issues.

With the Moon trine Saturn, you may want to give things away all the same time. It's a conflict to work out. If you make room for things in your house it allows you to take advantage of sales and replace them with newer more updated items later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Isn't it wild how you can pick up someone's energy without being around one another. Your psychic energy may surprise you how you're able to perceive what a friend or business associate needs when they need it.

This is a great time to offer help to a friend if you are in a position to do so. You may find that you're able to have an important conversations, especially one related to money or financial planning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What gives you a sense of security? The things you have or who you are on the inside? You know better, Libra.

During the Moon trine Saturn transit you may gain a sense of confidence in life because of the things you have and what they provide to you. it's easy to become lulled into the belief that material possessions are the pathway to security and happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love yourself. When the Moon transits through your sign, it's time for self-care. You want to look your best during the holidays so why not pamper yourself with a facial, manicure, pedicure or go for a walk.

You can order your favorite meal in and plan to watch a movie while you wrap gifts or deep clean in preparation for family coming in during the holiday break.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The holidays can lead you to become curious about the past, your family history and even the secret lives of your parents. It's the perfect time to dig into the past.

You can use genealogical sites if you have specific information that you can use. Or if you're beginning from scratch, consider starting with yourself, your parents and the information you're able to gather from them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's always smart to reestablish boundaries with friendships that seem to have encroached on your time in a negative way.

Sometimes when the Moon is trine Saturn, you may find that loneliness peaks and you start to become too dependent on others. It's wise to balance your me-time with the time you spend texting or spent with others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Is there room in the budget at work for a raise? The only way you'll know is if you ask. During the Moon trine Saturn transit, you may be curious to know whether or. not you can or should ask for a raise.

You may get a few clews on what wiggle room is available to you. If you sense that the door to ask is open, go through it. If you receive a bump to your pay, you'll be glad that you asked.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a lot of courage and strength to do the things you've set out to do. You may feel more determined than ever. Saturn in your first house can leave you feeling lonely right now due to your dedication to a dream, goal or a vision. What can help you to get through is your resolve to follow through on your word, especially if you made. promise with the full intention of keeping it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.