Horoscope For December 10 — Moon Opposite Uranus

Uranus has a way of bringing sudden events that open our minds and challenge our hearts. Here's what to anticipate during the Moon Uranus transit on December 10, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's OK to accept help, and when the Moon is opposite of Uranus your two money houses feel pulled against each other. You may feel like you want to resist any assistance at this time for the sake of doing things on your own. But isn't this what the season is all about? The cycle of life allows you to be both the charitable and humble giver and receiver. Let the light of both the Moon and erratic Uranus teach you to embrace both of these dynamic energies.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your shining and dynamic personality can rock the boat in relationships right now due to your unpredictable energy. Uranus in your personal development sector gives you added zing that you'll want to work off either through exercise, a workout or doing something that keeps your body busy. The Moon will be opposite of Uranus, which means something can affect a partnership in a negative way if you project anxiety toward a partner. The key to your success? Awareness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to put an end to unmet expectations. Sometimes an expectation is unmet because it was unrealistic to begin with. During the final month of the year, use the day to consider what is working and what isn't working. You may find it easier to let go of a few things in your life that aren't meant to be, especially while Uranus is in your house of endings. You're smart, Gemini, you know what you need for a great 2024, and it can begin this weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is it love or friendship? The idea of falling in love with someone from work may have come up this month, but there's a little awakening that could manifest this weekend helping you to see that this is not what you need in your life right now. This is a great day for letting logic win and for allowing your mind to rule your heart. While it may not be a firm no to love with a potential love match, it can mean later with conditions. Use this time to take things slow so you can figure it all out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have strong feelings about what you are capable of doing and giving to your family, but work and perhaps money you're expecting to come in from a job is uncertain right now. This is a good time to really think about your financial game plan. Do you plan to put things on credit and hope for the best or live in the realm of reality and only buy with cash? It's a good day to sort these thoughts out and communicate them with others so that everyone knows what you want to do this holiday season.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have so much to say, and yet there may not be the right moment or opportunity to communicate your feelings. The Moon opposite Uranus may indicate a trip to a neutral location with a planned dinner or coffee date will help. Having a bit of structure can simplify a tough conversation and give you the structure you need to speak your mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Surprise. You may be the lucky recipient of some type of gift such as money or a keepsake item from a family member. The Moon opposite of Uranus in your sector of secrets and assets can also indicate the potential of loss when it comes to cherished items. You will want to be careful with heirloom jewelry or things that hold significant value. If there are loose clasps or stones, visit a jeweler to get those items fixed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you want and what someone is able to give to you may not be possible. Uranus in your sector of relationships continues a dynamic interplay in partnerships right now. While the Moon is in your sign, you may tend to be hyper sensitive, so try not to be overly reactive should something negative happen this weekend. This may be a passing incident, evaluate your emotions and use common sense.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As they saying goes, "Don't toss the baby out with the bath water." During the Moon opposite Uranus transit you may be quick to cut people off and remove them from your life for good. It's not easy to navigate strong emotions when they are triggered by a radical Uranus transit; however, this day may be one of those days where you decide you don't really care what happens. You will want to do what you want, and deal with the consequences later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A friend could be sending you a signal that they would love to love you in a romantic way, and this could be a sudden surprise that is both flattering and shocking. You may or may not feel the same way, and it's important to note that this energy will pass by mid next week. If you're not looking for a short-term fling or are unsure, consider waiting to see how you feel later. Time can help you decide if you want to give a potential relationship the green light.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Work can be the sweet escape you need when home feels a little bit crazy. Perhaps you have family coming in from out of town or you're nervous about long distance travel to see relatives. Either way, the Moon opposite Uranus transit emphasizes your career sector helping you to channel any negative emotions you're feeling into what you do well and what you find rewarding.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Knowledge and a solid education is power, and when the Moon is opposite to Uranus you may be eager to share advice, give helpful suggestions and assist others to seeing the light the way you now do. This can be both a curse and a blessing. Be sure to read the audience when you are speaking to temperature check how the conversation is going. A more gentle approach can be helpful, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.