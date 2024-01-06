Well, hi there, gorgeous! Boom, right at the top of January, we have good news and plenty of it. First of all, Venus will be in Sagittarius at this time, and the year begins with Mercury direct in Sagittarius is in the sky? Yes, our good friend Mercury, which shows us that new beginnings are here and they're kicking off with a positive bang. Bye, Mercury retrograde and hiya, love.

January promises us a world of change, and we'll start seeing momentum during the first week. On January 4 Mars begins to transit Capricorn, which will completely clear things up when it comes to direction and purpose for two months. With a New Moon on January 11th, we're looking at a way to put our money where our mouths are. Juno goes retrograde on the 12th, which jolts us into reality and lets us make some hefty 'realistic' decisions.

Venus once again enters Sagittarius on the 19th, and that could set our emotions on fire. We'll be happy to receive Mercury in Capricorn the next day, which will cool those flames and get us back in working order. Hey, hey, hey, the 20th brings us Aquarius, which, at this point, brings pure optimism and community. Our Full Moon is in Leo on January 25th, with Uranus going direct in Taurus on January 26th. This month promises us level-headed decisions and a definite ability to give and receive love.

Why January 2024 horoscopes are so special for each zodiac sign all month:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whatever you worked for last year will show up for you right at the beginning of this new year as something worth the effort you put in. You aren't going to have to wait forever for the fruits of your labor to blossom, as so much comes to you almost immediately. There's no waiting for the year to kick in for you, Aries, as you'll see results one day. It seems that 'being a good person' is only now starting to pay off; you've done well and the universe has picked up on that.

Your first week is going to be the most noticeable for you in terms of supercharged positive vibes, and you might even find that you're giddy over the whole thing as you're so used to everything crumbling all around you. Well, no more, Aries. Things are about to change and you won't be able to deny it. Your amazing efforts are now about to turn around for you. It's time to roll up those sleeves and get down to business. You are needed.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 11, 19. Stay open during these days and know that you may even feel heady and delirious at times, as the good fortune may feel almost unreal. Trust that it's real, Aries. Use your imagination to process ... get creative.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you knew all along is about to come true for you in some very obvious ways during January of 2024, and that is mostly that 'friends are everything.' You are a person who is tremendously liked, and you'll see that during this first month of the year, it will be friends who come through for you in just about every way. That includes money, too. If you need money, you can turn to your friends for help, as they trust your judgment and will help you at any time.

With Mercury now direct, you'll find that you are also able to handle yourself well in terms of how you communicate. New interests will spur you on and you might find that you'll be studying something altogether new because it excites you. You are all about bringing brilliant new ideas into your life because you not only need the inspiration, you want to work with that inspiration to make the rest of your life a better place to live. You are directed and you have a purpose.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 19, 20, 23. Think of this as a month for total renewal. Life is grand and you know it, and that ever-present positive energy of yours is what your strength is. Use these days as your days for great manifestation.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This month brings you that feeling of ''finally' when it comes to being able to come right out with your thoughts and feelings. While you aren't a person who ordinarily keeps your thoughts to yourself, having Mercury go direct on January 1 automatically has you feeling as though you can finally gather all those thoughts together and deliver them as interesting sentences for the purpose of convincing people to do things your way.

You are essentially gifted with self-confidence during January of 2024 and you'll be able to use that gift to attract to you that which you seriously need in your life, which is mostly trustworthy people. You're going to find that during the entirety of January, you'll see that very little goes to the imagination and that just about everything you experience is upfront, honest and with very little to hide.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 18, 19, 25, 27. Set intentions at this time for all the positive things you want to create this year and don't limit yourself by any means. You're on a roll and during these days, you'll be able to aim high and see great results.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While you might have thought that things would start slowly for you, you're going to see that January of 2024 works in just the opposite way. It's as if the year really and truly 'wakes up' on day one, and you won't be able to deny the fact that you want this to happen. You want to be a part of the momentum because it feels so good and promising. There are no bad vibes for you this month. While the world still turns and bad things still happen, you feel like there's nothing but positive energy.

Part of what's going on for you, Cancer, is that there's all this great Capricorn energy and that brings much stability to your life, especially when it comes to how you interpret things emotionally. You won't be falling apart at the seams during January of 2024 because you won't have that same sense of fragility. Strength is your calling card this month, and you will show others that you are, in fact, a leader.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 9, 11, 25. Magic moments occur on these days, so don't be jaded; remember that you are the magic in your life and that you are the person who can make it all happen. Stay strong and keep the faith.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Even though we're in Capricorn season, you won't be able to dull down the many powerful sun element transits that will absolutely boost your mood and bring you out of last year's funk. You don't even know what depression is this month, and that happy-go-lucky feeling kicks in on day one. It's almost funny to you, but you cherish the idea of laughing over nothing because it's so different than what last year brought you.

Your big day is the Full Moon in Leo, which comes on the 25, and this will be the culmination of all the days of wishful thinking and good deeds. You will put much effort into being a good person during the first month of the year, and that means going out of your way to be helpful and kind to those in your life who need it the most. You will also see that the universe is not ignoring your kind deeds, as you will feel reciprocated lovingly.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 15, 25. You've learned your lessons the hard way and during these days, you'll come to see that those lessons are done and over with. Now is the time to make new resolutions and carry them out with a positive and promising attitude.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you know is that you're not going backward in terms of how much negativity you absorbed last year, and you feel it right from the start: this year is going to be a good one. Day one, January 1, has you immediately coming to understand that you've just crossed the threshold and that you have officially left 'the bad stuff' in the past. This becomes obvious on day one, as Mercury goes direct and frees your mind as well as your words.

You've got some beautiful Capricorn energy supporting you this month and you'll find that you are able to stay concentrated and on top of things. Your mind isn't straying, and you are able to focus. What you choose to focus on is healing your body and your romantic relationship. You are so helpful to others during this time that it takes the load off of you so that you don't feel as though the world revolves around you anymore ... in all the right ways.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 20, 23, 25, 27. Your month is filled to the brim with positive energy and you'll see proof of this during these days. Keep it up, and don't go back to your old ways if you can help it. You are the one who creates the path you'll walk on ... keep it light and loving.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

New year, new you and you are completely down for major change and positive thinking. Whatever kicked you in the butt last year is now 'yesterday's news,' and you want nothing to do with it. January begins on a high note and continues for the entire month, letting you know that it's OK to be 'you, as is' and that you're not as 'bad' as you thought you might be, according to how last year treated you. In fact, you might even 'fall in love' with yourself in January of 2024.

There's going to be a lot of wishing and hoping to go on in your life and don't be surprised if you take to spiritual practices or indulge in the esoteric arts. You feel 'magical' and keen, and the universe seems to push you in that direction. You feel as though you could write the greatest affirmations and that if you set your intentions well, you could create the entire year for yourself. You are that powerful and that loving, Libra.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 9, 12, 29. These days are for you to notice, especially in comparison to how you lived your life last year. Stay with the positive momentum and don't concede to failures. You are the one who won this year, and these days show that this is very possible.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What is past is past, and you finally get it. Right at the top, as soon as January opens up, you're going to realize that you are no longer playing the old game. What this means is that, whether you expected it or not, the world is suddenly open to you once again. This could mean that new love is on the horizon, along with many new and exciting opportunities in finance and career. You see it all and it's the most refreshing thing ever.

You'll be exceptionally good at planning and managing during this month, as we were mostly in Capricorn season and that will help you make sense of your business and your personal life. With Aquarius coming up shortly, you'll be in a good mental space by the time the month ends, and this allows you to believe in yourself once again. As mentioned, the past is over, and you will be able to create new loving experiences for yourself from this month forward.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 12, 20, 25. You'll see that on these dates, you'll get a good overlook at how your attitude creates your world. You may get a rush of power during this time as you start to realize just how in control you really are when it comes to your destiny.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You walk into this new year like a conquering soldier, ready for battle and able to embody the entire concept of victory. Whether you are alone or part of a group, January opens up for you as the playing field for success in whatever it is you put your mind to. Things have changed for you, and you have accepted the blows and the wins as part of the experience. All of it is what you have come to know as lessons. You've learned and January lets you show the world exactly what you've received from these lessons.

There's a new you in town, and you may even surprise yourself, but you are ready to open to more and more as the month goes on. You are no longer the same person as you were only last year; everything has changed and everything is positively charged now. Love comes into your life and surprises you, while career moves seem to take you to new and amazing heights.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 13, 15, 20, 25. Laughter is definitely the best medicine and you'll find that on these dates, you'll be laughing until your sides ache. All because it feels so good to finally 'be yourself' again. You won't be able to deny your power this month, so go for it utterly.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Joy to the world is all you can say on this first day of January, as you see everything in proper perspective now. There are no more desperate cries for help, as this is your season and you know how to make sense of all the experiences of your life. This new month brings you the kind of organization that you love to be involved in. You're the boss again, back on the block. You are back where you should be, although things have changed ... for the better.

Because you feel so confident and capable, you will see that January has a sweet touch on your love life, as well, as you and your partner will definitely come to a loving agreement that ends up being the best deal you'll ever make with another person. There's so much supportive astrological energy surrounding you that you will find that trusting yourself is the very thing you need to do. You are the person who will lead you to greater and greater success.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 9, 23. You are no longer restricted and this is because, on these dates, you go out of your way to free yourself from whatever it was that held you back. Keep an eye on these days and use them as a barometer for what you consider to be 'luck' in love and career.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you'll notice right at the top of the year is that you need to make a few decisions that might feel threatening at first ... but if you're brave enough to just 'do them,' then you'll see that you can basically do anything. January opens up with such a rush of courage that you'll whip yourself out of your old habitual style and come to know that your new state of mind is 'action.' Yes, you, Aquarius. No more head games ... you're in the game now.

The minute you start getting used to the idea that you're a player and not just an observer, you will thrill and chill with the notion that new experiences are, indeed, open to you, too. You have been happy to observe for too long, and now that January has you actually participating, you feel stronger and more capable than ever. With your sun season coming up soon, you'll feel as though the entire universe is on your side.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 11, 12, 13, 20, 23. Creative moves are what you'll be making on these days mentioned. One thing leads to another, and all surprise and delight you. Keep the energy going. Stay the course, and don't let yourself down.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you may take a short vacation into the land of memory at the beginning of the month, you'll also find that you need that time to say goodbye to the past. It was your way of dealing with things, and now that this very positive month has you in its momentum, you'll find that January is all about renewal and that you'll be only too happy to move with the times. You'll see that your energy will be well spent during January 2024.

What you will also see happening this month is that your sense of humor is at an all-time high, and this is not only going to get you through whatever dramas surround you, but you'll be the person that others turn to when they want a laugh. Putting a smile on the face of the people you love benefits and rewards you and you will find that January of 2024 allows you to feel love again ... in the way you really enjoy feeling it.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 26, 27, 29. What you'll notice on these days is that love seems to grow exponentially in your life. Friendships are warm-hearted and inviting, and your romantic life just flies through the roof on these dates. Enjoy your beautiful life, and don't stop to look back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.