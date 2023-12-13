Horoscopes On December 14 Bring Good Energy To 3 Zodiac Signs

The energy today, on December 14, 2023, is urging us to be patient. Good times come to those who can. While five zodiac signs — Leo, Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo and Aries — will have the best horoscopes under their influence, there's something here for the rest of the signs, too.

First of all, the day is ruled by Mercury in Capricorn. So you'll do well by taking more time with your plans and strategies and considering all the alternatives available to you, too. Why is one path better than another? Can you ask an authority figure or mentor for more guidance? What does your gut tell you about the challenges ahead and the distance you have to cross? These are just a few questions to ponder upon on this poignant day.

Mercury trine Uranus retrograde in Taurus is the secondary astrological focus of the day. It's urging us not just to be well-considered with our plans but also to think outside the box while we are at it. That's tough to do despite it being firmly in cliche territory. You can set yourself up for success by doing a grounding ritual, like simple breathing or meditation, before you engage with this intellectual quest.

Some of you will benefit from thinking about 2024 right now and how the end of 2023 can help you get a headstart while others rest. Don't forget to enjoy the festivities while you are doing so. A balanced act will take you further than most. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 14, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 14, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Virgo

The best area to focus on: Inner "rogue"

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm & 7 pm

Leo, a new era of your life is almost upon you now. The energy today will reveal that to you in both mysterious and surprising ways. You are being urged to stay true to yourself as you step into new territory. You've got powerful forces backing you up.

Also, unleash your inner "rogue" today as in the parts of you that feel natural to you but which may have drawn the ridicule of others and their unacceptance. It's time to reach within and be okay with every part of yourself.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 3 am & 5 pm

Capricorn, the energy today is calling on you to strike a balance between chasing your goals and relaxing into the holiday season. Too much of either will derail you and make you miss out on the cosmic blessings here for you. If you can juggle both with seeming ease, you will be surprised just how extraordinary 2024 turns out for you.

It's almost like the universe was shaping you up all these weeks just for this last gauntlet. You've got this ... and then some!

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Anxiety management & grounding

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Taurus, you are the king/queen of your castle at this time. Pay attention to your intuition, and you will successfully extract even more goodness from the blessings and opportunities here for you. If you feel called to, spread the love by helping out someone in need.

Anxiety management is also highlighted for you today. So sit still and focus on your breathing at least once today. It will help you stay grounded and truly align with the cosmic energies right now.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Leo

Best area to focus on: Technical work

Best time of the day: 3 am

Virgo, there's power hiding inside you. Something will happen today that will make this obvious to you. Some of you were not fortunate enough to have good teachers or supportive parents while growing up, but the universe is trying to fill in. Be open to this force within you and don't let self-sabotage get in the way.

Also, focus on the technical aspects of life today, be it at work, tinkering with electronics at home or something else. Interesting surprises and an easy future are in store for you if you do.

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Preparations

Best time of the day: 5 pm

"It's raining men" might be the popular earworm, Aries, but today, you'll be dancing in glee when it rains money. Some of you already know how this will come about, especially if you are about to sign a lucrative contract or brand deal. Others need to be patient. You will be surprised awesomely!

Also, if you feel called to, focus on planning and preparing for 2024 at this time. Why wait for the new year when you can give yourself a headstart right now? Journaling can definitely help you with this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.