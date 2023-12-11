The Weekly Horoscope Brings Fated Changes To Each Chinese Zodiac Sign This Week

There's a particular day this week that could bring a fated life change into each Chinese zodiac sign's horoscope. Rest and relaxation are not a waste of time. They enable you to live life with greater fortitude and focus. That's the theme of this week, starting December 11 to December 17, 2023. Every Chinese zodiac sign is being urged to lean into this wisdom and protect their inner (and outer) well-being.

The I Ching hexagrams governing this week are Fire over Earth (#35) and Wind over Mountain (#53). They are asking you to remember that different people run on different time scales from a cosmic perspective. So don't be envious of your peers or those older/younger than you who have accomplished a lot of greatness and made something of themselves already.

Their path is not yours. Their challenges are not yours. Their victories are definitely not yours. Yours will come to you, too, at the right time, at the right pace, and in the right order. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for December 11 - 17.

Here's where to focus your attention this week, for each Chinese zodiac sign in astrology:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, your intuition will be heightened this week. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities. They will lead you where you need to go.

Lucky Day in Love: December 14

Your love life may feel a little sparse or lackluster this week, but that's okay. You are being urged to focus on self-care and soul healing. It will pay dividends far into the future.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 12

Suppose you feel called to go into introvert mode this week and give yourself space to engage with your past. You can journal about it, speak to a friend or even engage with a therapist. Important revelations await you.

Lucky Day for Career: December 17

Your career may be a little slow this week, too. Use the time to catch up on some sleep and rest your bones. You will need every ounce of energy once 2024 rolls in.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, you are being urged to be patient this week. Fate is pulling some strings behind the scenes for you, but everything isn't ready yet for you to pitch in your part. Hold tight for now and everything will make sense in divine timing.

Lucky Day in Love: December 12

In love, focus on what makes you feel loved and cherished and what makes you feel the opposite. It's time to be honest with yourself about your romantic connections and the kind of people you are letting into your space.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 12

If you feel burdened by social interactions, show yourself compassion this week and pull out of social obligations. You come first. Rest your soul for now. You can socialize later.

Lucky Day for Career: December 12

Also, what's the one thing you would do if no one were judging (or watching)? Put it on your bucket list this week and give yourself space to think about this dream over the next few days to weeks. A new adventure awaits.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, someone is going to reveal something ground-breaking to you this week. It can be in your career or family life. Pay attention to the epiphany. You are at a cosmic crossroads right now.

Lucky Day in Love: December 12

In love, you are being urged to be brave and let your heart do the talking. The right person will never ridicule you for it but will instead show you respect and appreciation. The wrong person will expose themselves.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 12

The dichotomy between finding peace in solitude and finding peace in the company of your soul tribe mates is also being highlighted for you this week. Strike the right balance and you will unearth gold.

Lucky Day for Career: December 12

If you have been feeling restless or unsatisfied with your work life, the energy this week is good for trying something new or learning more. All you need to do is step out of your comfort zone.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, not everyone will understand or appreciate your brilliance. That doesn't mean you have learned everything of importance. The cosmic forces are urging you to strike the right balance between confidence and humility this week.

Lucky Day in Love: December 12

Your love life is about to undergo a total overhaul. Let the energies drive out the old and bring in the new. All you need to do now is be receptive to the changes.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 13

The energy this week is also great for starting something new, planting new seeds or just thinking about your plans. Mind mapping can help a lot of you zero in on your top priorities and needs.

Lucky Day for Career: December 17

In your career, you are being urged to keep your secrets close to your chest and wait a bit longer as you gather information. Beginning on an auspicious period will show you the wisdom of waiting later.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week is laid-back for you. Spend this time with your loved ones or in the peaceful solitude of your home. A rejuvenating period lies ahead.

Lucky Day in Love: December 17

In love, you will feel strong and self-assured this week. If you are serious about someone, they will mirror you right back. Let your intuition guide you on this journey of discovery.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 17

Also, it's important to distinguish between true compliments that seek to support you and false ones that hope to put your head in the clouds and make you lose focus. Ponder on this subject this week, and you will know why this is so important in the coming weeks.

Lucky Day for Career: December 15

The energy around your career is strong this week. If you have put things in motion, they will continue to run smoothly without any need for your intervention. Enjoy the momentum!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, you are about to enter a competitive phase of your life soon (or already have). Let your creative side lead you on this path. Ask yourself: what will help me stand out? The answers may surprise you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 14

In love, be a giver this week but also a receiver. You will succeed when you strike a balance between these two extremes, whether you are single or not. A visualization meditation to help you understand your needs in love will also be beneficial for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 13

You will be extremely entertaining this week in social interactions. So let your witty side come out and play. You have nothing to fear.

Lucky Day for Career: December 17

In your career, you are being urged to hold your ground and stick to your principles, whatever they might be. How can you establish yourself as an authority if you cave in like a disciple?

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, you will have a lot of fun this week. Be prepared to laugh your heart out in the company of your favorite people. Good times await!

Lucky Day in Love: December 12

Also, don't waste your time and affection on the wrong person. The universe has got your back and is trying to divert you to the right person. It can't do so without your consent.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 12

Some of you will benefit from inviting you and your significant other's friends together in a giant gathering. Trust your gut on what will be the right venue, theme and more.

Lucky Day for Career: December 14

If you feel called to, take part in a skill-development program this week in your career. You can also boost morale by spearheading a group outing or lunch.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week is really good for you. You will feel happy, blessed and at peace. Spend time with your loved ones and share the bliss with them. If you have a vacation planned, expect happy coincidences that are not coincidences at all!).

Lucky Day in Love: December 12

In love, you are being urged to communicate your needs clearly and invite the same from the other side. If they fail to meet you halfway, at least you'll know you did your part and they dropped the ball.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 13

You will be a hit in your social interactions this week. Let this be a self-esteem-boosting week for you!

Lucky Day for Career: December 14

The energy around your work life is a little laid-back this week. Use this time to rejuvenate your soul so you can do some amazing stuff in the new year, 2024.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, let your competitive side take over this week. Don't back down. If anyone tries to guilt you about it, focus on their behavior and ask yourself if they are just as competitive (if not more). Your intuition will guide you to the right course of action.

Lucky Day in Love: December 12

In love, focus on your old wounds from failed romances. The cosmic forces are trying to help you heal at this time, but they need you to meet them halfway. Journaling is a great tool in this regard.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 12

If you feel too drained to engage with people socially, either suggest more introverted activities like chilling together and watching a movie or politely back out. Don't let people-pleasing tendencies get the better of you!

Lucky Day for Career: December 13

You are about to enter the authority era in your career. Let this reality sink in. You may face challenges on this path, but you've got this.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, life is giving you a blank slate this week to do with as you please. So, focus on the things that are top priorities for you. You can channel your blessings in those directions if you do.

Lucky Day in Love: December 14

In love, you are being urged to focus on both the good and bad experiences in your romantic history. Don't throw the baby out with the bath water. This way, you can continue to enjoy the good stuff in the future if you notice them in future partners without confusing it to be a sign they will do you dirty like the ones in your past.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 16

Some of you will benefit from going into introvert mode this week. A lot of revelations and insights await you if you give yourself space.

Lucky Day for Career: December 17

In your career, you are being urged to focus on your inner strength. No matter the challenges, you will be victorious when you do so.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, trust your counsel this week over all else. You can still seek the opinions of those you respect, but don't let them sway you away from what's right for you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 17

In love, your manifestation powers are strong now. Do a love ritual if you feel called to. Fate can only help you when it knows what you want. So be specific and don't be vague!

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 17

Also, if possible, make more time for socialization this week, whether with near and dear ones or casual acquaintances. Luck will bless you on those paths and adventures. Keep your eyes open.

Lucky Day for Career: December 16

If you feel the urge to change something in your career or look for a new job, trust that inner knowing. The window is good now for positive changes.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, you may feel trapped in your life this week. It's a mental block that's being highlighted here. Meditation and grounding exercises will help you see the solutions hiding in plain sight.

Lucky Day in Love: December 12

In love, the energy is strong for you right now. Focus on what you want and make it known to the people you interact with romantically (whether you are single or not). The right ones will respect you for it. The wrong ones will walk away and free your time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 12

Some of you may need to look more carefully at your friends circle, too. You are the average of the five people you surround yourself with. Do you respect those five people?

Lucky Day for Career: December 12

The energy surrounding your work life is also strong this week. Some of you will breeze through your milestones and get quite close to your goals. Others will earn more money and tips than usual. Enjoy the windfall!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.