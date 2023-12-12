How This Week's Astrology Can Improve The Romantic Relationships Of 5 Zodiac Signs

Communication makes a great deal of difference in any romantic relationship, but only if it is based on truth. Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that governs honesty, adventure and the desire not only to get to the heart of the matter but also to gain more profound meaning. As the New Moon rises in Sagittarius on December 12, you will feel truthful communication becomes a necessity in your romantic relationship, and it's this that allows you to improve your relationship no matter what has occurred.

Sagittarius doesn't just want you to speak the truth about your feelings or how you hope to celebrate the upcoming holidays together. Instead, this will create a need to discuss what you dream of for your life, which will allow you to see if you are aligned with your partner. Sagittarius is one of the most philosophical and spiritual of all zodiac signs, which means this isn't just a time for truth but to dig deep and explore your thoughts and feelings about life and how love fits into all of it.

While the Sagittarius New Moon will urge you to open important conversations, take risks for love and embrace the deeper meaning of your relationship, Mercury will also station retrograde this week in Capricorn. Mercury is the planet that governs communication, and when retrograde, it can make expressing yourself or properly understanding what others are trying to say.

In Capricorn, this will largely bring up the foundations, agreements and structures that you've already established in your relationship. While Mercury in Capricorn can cause some bumps along the way, it is all for a purpose because, with the Sagittarius New Moon, you are being urged to honor your truth as you see that it's the only way to improve your relationship — or finally be in the place to build the one you've been dreaming of all along.

How this week's astrology improves relationships for these five zodiac signs.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You must start to open up about what you've been going through. Not only aren't you meant to carry it all on your own, but in order to create the sense of true intimacy you seek in your relationship, you need to be more vulnerable with your partner. You are coming off almost a year of deep introspective work, and while you may have shared certain aspects with your partner, you have been keeping your cards close to your heart. All that can change this week as the New Moon in Sagittarius rises and blesses you with the new beginning of deeper intimacy that you've desired.

The New Moon in Sagittarius activates your house of relationships and love, so this will be hugely influential for you. Shortly after, Mercury stations retrograde in Capricorn in your sector of transformation and intimacy, signifying that you need to revisit certain themes and conversations to feel like you're moving forward and growing together. A New Moon in Sagittarius means there is a new beginning blossoming in your romantic life, but as with any opportunity from the universe, it's one you must decide to take for yourself.

Instead of thinking that you can handle everything on your own or that you're just going to wait for the perfect time, consciously create space for you and your partner to discuss things. While you usually have no problem communicating, it may be more challenging to be vulnerable verbally, so embrace writing a letter to your partner or one that you read while together.

This can help you organize your thoughts and not worry about finding the perfect word at the moment. As you start to share more about what you've been moving through and what you need now, you will also start to see that you only need to give your partner a chance to be there for you to have them show up in all the ways you've desired.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's time to start believing in yourself so that you can make good on the amazing opportunities the universe is delivering to you. You've been thinking, or maybe just dreaming, about taking your life and relationship in an exciting new direction. Even if this feels foreign to you or something you're still afraid of, it is important to start to validate yourself so you can start being more honest with your partner about what has been on your mind recently.

The New Moon in Sagittarius will activate the part of your life that rules intimacy, transformation and life partners. At the same time, Mercury is preparing to station retrograde in Capricorn, which highlights the future, adventure and luck that you're about to walk into. Sagittarius needs adventure like most people need air, so everything you've added to your vision board is about to seem that much more passionate and urgent to you. You have wanted to shake things up, to do something different, and to let yourself take more chances when it comes to creating the life you dream of — now, it is your chance to do it.

Use the energy of the New Moon this week to bring up those ideas you've had to your partner involving travel, returning to school or taking a class together. If you're wondering about taking a more untraditional path in life, then it's also something to start truly working towards. Unless you bring it up to your partner, the answer will always be no.

Whatever you're feeling a need to explore or try out doesn't need to be forever, but perhaps just a valuable experience along the way that you're meant to experience. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will help you address the dreams you may have put on the wayside, making this New Moon in Sagittarius perfect for getting back on track and opening up your relationship to more adventure and passion.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Having a healthy relationship doesn't mean you must abandon yourself along the way. Instead, you allow yourself the space to continue to grow. There's been a lot of energy this year involving your home, healing and career — but that may mean that you also need to reflect honestly on whether you're practicing self-care or if you're blocking yourself from receiving the love you've always desired.

Sagittarius' energy rules your house of commitment, pleasure, and joy, helping you not only create the relationship you desire but also ensure that you're enjoying it as well. The New Moon in this part of your life helps to bring a new beginning, yet at the same time, Mercury stations retrograde in Capricorn ruler of your routine, well-being and schedules, so you will have to reflect on multiple facets of your life in the coming week.

You may realize you don't just need a relationship but one that helps support the life you want to live and the person you see yourself becoming. It could also be that you've been focused on taking care of yourself for so long you're not creating the space for another to step in. Take time to reflect on whether the daily workings of your life are helping or limiting the relationship you want to create, along with the habits within your relationship.

Your partner should provide you with a safe space to continue growing but should also challenge you to become the best self that you want to be. You may have to adjust during this lunation, but don't underestimate the importance of a single conversation, especially if you make it more about how to become better together, rather than any finger-pointing. It takes two not just to love but to make it work.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is an incredibly important week for you as multiple forces within the stars collide to help bring you the opportunity you've been waiting for to improve your romantic relationship. You've been on a journey this year of embracing a deeper sense of gratitude while you've also worked to ensure that you're not sacrificing the best parts of yourself. Now, as the Sagittarius New Moon rises, you will have a chance to bring it all together and make the positive changes you seek.

The New Moon in Sagittarius represents a new beginning within your committed relationship, which means that you either live together, spend a great deal of time cohabitating, or are even discussing making a move toward domestic intimacy. This part of your life also highlights your roots and home, so there may be a new beginning in this area of your life, but at the same time, Mercury stations retrograde in Capricorn in your sector of commitment and happiness.

You need to be honest with yourself and your partner about what is working in your current arrangement and what isn't. Suppose you need more space, time for yourself or the ability to focus on your career without worrying if your partner will feel slighted. This is all about starting something new, but you must be honest about what isn't working and be prepared to find an untraditional solution to get things back on track.

Neptune has just stationed direct in Pisces, ruler of your romantic sector and will form a square with the Sagittarius New Moon, indicating that there is a turning point ahead for you. Still, you need to be able to decipher the truth from what you had envisioned it was. This all comes down to admitting if something isn't working so that you can get to work together to figure out a creative and new solution. Don't be afraid to venture outside the box or change your plans around, as you are being guided to embrace the new and unknown over whatever else you've tried so far. Honesty isn't just necessary in a relationship but truly represents what love genuinely is.

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At a certain point, you realize that there is no perfect time, only the space of deciding to honor your truth. This past year has been one that has helped you learn to self-validate as you've built up your confidence. Now, as the Sagittarius New Moon peaks, it's time to follow your heart and trust that it will always lead you where and with whom you're meant to be.

Sagittarius rules your sector of abundance, travel, new opportunities and expansion. In fact, Sagittarius energy leads this part of the astrological houses, so it's even more amplified for you, which means that you're also not going to be able to talk yourself out of it this time, so don't even try. Whether this is about following your heart into a new relationship or stepping into a greater level of commitment within your current one, you are ready for change. You also are in a place where you're tired of waiting for the future to have everything you dream of and, instead, want it now.

While the New Moon in Sagittarius rises, it will form a square with Neptune in Pisces, ruler of your house of dreams, intuition, hope and those feelings that you often try to bury in hopes they'll just go away. That won't be possible with this lunation, so it's best if you try to do the deep work as you head into the week over what truths you've been denying and why.

You have all you need to use the Sagittarius New Moon to take a step into unknown territory as you take a risk for love, but you may have to get your head straight first. Remember, you aren't who you were a year ago or in the same situation. Continue to believe in yourself, and trust that if your heart says that it's time to make a move — it is.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.