Love Horoscope For December 8, 2023 Feel Intense For All Zodiac Signs, During Moon Square Pluto

Your relationship astrology forecast is here for this Friday as we work our way into the weekened. We are under a period of transitions and change during the Moon square Pluto transit. December 8, 2023 reveals the truth in ways that we need — here's how during the love horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 08, 2023:

Aries

What's your current attitude toward relationships, Aries? Relationships vs your needs are a central theme for the next two years, and during today's Moon square Pluto your stubborn nature may not want to change in order to accommodate a partner. This can be a great day of grown though, if you're able to overcome any ego issues that come up during the next few days. Use this day to reflect on your priorities including what you're willing to give (or take) in love.

Taurus

You learn something new about your partner and your ability to provide space in a relationship. The Moon square Pluto transit can shake up your routine early in the day. Today's good for examining your current routine and lifestyle changes. You may find that circumstances and events help you to change your point of view or open your mind to compromise.

Gemini

A secret revealed can put a damper on your romantic vibe when the Moon squares Pluto early this morning. When you find out something about a person you love it can be hard to digest at first. You may feel jealousy about their past relationships or even question whether or not the connection can continue. Try not to make any drastic assumptions during this tumultuous emotional period. Instead, maintain calm and think first before acting.

Cancer

How can a house be a home when two people can't seem to get on the same page? Certain important and deeply intimate questions can come up for you during the Moon square Pluto transit. Pluto will be making waves in your relationship, and the Moon stirs your home and family sector causing you to seek comfort in what's familiar, but it may be hard to find. This can be a great opportunity with a blessing that comes out of hard work.

Leo

See things from a different point of view. Your partner and you can work through some of your differences. Perhaps you have bumped heads about your schedules or routines. Maybe you like things to be done a certain way, and they disagree. The Moon in your communication sector speaking to Pluto in your mental health house can be a productive moment in your relationship where you can sit down and talk things through solving a disconnect where your lives need to blend but haven't.

Virgo

The holidays can be a nail biting experience during the Moon square Pluto transit, especially if you see a big ticket item you want to buy for your significant other, but can't right now. It is the thought that counts, Virgo, and who knows ... maybe you'll be able to pull it off with a surprise bonus check or discount.

Libra

If you decide to change for love, that's on you, but if a partner or someone else tries to get you to do things their way, they are in for a surprise. The Moon square Pluto transit can bring out power struggles in your love life. But, you may not be battling just your significant other. Your extended family may also try to get you to make a decision you're not interested in making. On days like this, you may stand alone, but this too shall pass.

Scorpio

You could be persuaded to change your mind, Scorpio, even if you were certain you wanted to end a relationship. The Moon square Pluto transit can have the right words spoken at the right time by a significant other. You may find it hard to not enter the land of 'what-if' and if you decide to stick around for the next month, it could be the right thing to do. Do what you feel is best for you, and see how things go!

Sagittarius

A friend could be asking for some money, and as much as you'd like to help out you may really not want to. It's hard to give your hard earned income to a person you're unsure will use it wisely. You may find this to be a challenging moment in your friendship. However, the Moon square Pluto transit will give you the ability to see if a compromise can be had or not.

Capricorn

You're changing, and with the Moon in a square to Pluto, everyone sees these changes, including you. You've finally learned a few important lessons about life and yourself. Self-love is an area you've needed to work on. Plus, love can look good on you, Capricorn. Pluto in your sign will be leaving for good by the end of this year, and the things that you experience now are lessons to last you the rest of your life.

Aquarius

A trip with your partner may be on the horizon, and if handled nicely it can be a foundational moment you both have longed for. Vacations and long distance travel with a mate helps you to see who they are under different circumstances. It's an end of naïveté and the beginning of deep wisdom for you both.

Pisces

Watch out for pillow talk, Pisces. When a good friend confides in you they are saying something to you and you alone. The Moon square Pluto transit can make you susceptible to telling another person things that they aren't privy to hear. You might think that disclosing what you know is harmless, but think twice. it could be the dealbreaker that ends a good friendship. Be discrete instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.