December 3 Love Horoscopes Helps Reset Our Relationship Priorities

The Moon enters the earthy energy of the Moon in Virgo, which helps us to dig into our lives and reset priorities in a way that fosters love and romance in our relationships. Here's what this means for all zodiac signs and their love horoscoeps beginning December 3, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 03, 2023:

Aries

You don't have to work so hard for love, Aries. You may feel like you have to prove yourself to the person you have your sight's on. During Venus square Pluto, insecurity can play out with a desire to earn the adoration you desire. But when these emotions rise to the surface remind yourself that love is there for you easily when it's right.

Taurus

Traveling with your soulmate can be so good for you. You can alleviate the stress of life by taking a simple trip. During the Venus square Pluto transit, plan a sweet little getaway vacation just the two of you to enjoy a slower pace. You were made to see the world and to enjoy all that life has to offer.

Gemini

Find pleasure in the little things. What's your secret joy? Perhaps it's to make someone smile. You will enjoy sending your significant other something that is part of an inside joke shared between the two of you. You might not understand how or where to start, but begin with what feels natural to you.

Cancer

Listen to your friends and family's advice. Sometimes people see into your relationship a little more easily than you do. You jumped into something sooner than you felt ready. This can be a wake up call to slow down the pace, and not to worry so much when someone says they need space, but you think they may be plotting to cheat on you. You'e here to learn self-sufficiency and not to give away your autonomy.

Leo

A conversation can be a real eye opener as to the condition of your relationship. You may find ti useful to clear the air about anything that's negative in your relationship right now. You can speak about the things that cause you to feel anxious or jealous at times. Instead of holding back, open up and see what happens when you're honest.

Virgo

Love can change what you value and what you prioritize. Today you may find that you're happy to spend money on tickets to a play or concert you aren't sure you even like. It's nice when you can spot a fun event and then get someone to spontaneously go with you. It gives you both a sense of accomplishment.

Libra

You're ready for changes, Libra, and this may have to do with your home life. If you're ready to move out into a new place, this is the season to do it. You'll feel so much better being in a space that suits your needs and gives you a sense of autonomy. You don't have to stay where you don't feel like you belong.

Scorpio

You are ready to end something in your life to make room for what's good. The Venus square Pluto transit provides you with an opportunity to embrace the truth about your situation. You may experience a sudden epiphany moment and get to a point where you feel enough is enough. This is when hardship brings you to a better place because you've endured so much.

Sagittarius

You can't buy someone's love and affection, even if you are simply trying to make them feel better or happier right now. You may be dealing with a person whose going through a tough time financially and simply want to help. You can try to be there for them, but try not to attach yourself to the outcome. You can only manage input, and they have to decide what their reaction to that will be.

Capricorn

You're ready for change, Capricorn. When it comes to love, you are starting to do the inner work that makes you a wonderful partner. This is Day 1 of your growth and transformation. It may take your significant other time to see how much you have changed, but be patient. They will in good time.

Aquarius

You're so ready to travel and see all that the world has to offer. Being someone who is exposed to variety of cultures and lifestyles it can open your mind and free you from feeling judgmental toward things you don't understand. Travel can be the thing that opens your heart to incredible love.

Pisces

A friend may tell you a secret that changes your entire relationship. It can be hard to hear of someone's hardships when you didn't even know they were going through a tough time. You can be there in a supportive way, but it's also a lesson to never assume. Always check in to see how a person is doing, even if on the surface all seems well in their world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.