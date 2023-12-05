Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 6, 2023

There's something good to know for each zodiac sign in astrology when we look at a single tarot card for the daily tarot horoscope reading on December 6, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You have an ally in your life, Aries. A female boss or some type of authority figure is looking out for you. They see all the greatness within you and want you to shine brighter than you do now. Lean in on the leadership of a female coworker. They will give you good advice to follow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Business smarts isn't something a person is born with, but you can cultivate knowledge and learn how to think strategically. Read good books on the topic of business and corporate life. Talk to people who are already in the field. Feed your curiosity with the things that help you get where you want to go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Your ego is going to get a big boost of confidence, Gemini. This week you'll hear the praises of those around you at work. People perceive your good deeds and trust your character. You've earned the recognition you're about to get, and it's going to feel so good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You have come to the place where you feel like you don't really need to depend on anyone for much. The more independent you become, the more you enjoy your self-reliance. You are liking this new you, and you want to see your life become increasingly better. So, you're patient and open to give this situation more time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Everyone is in celebratory mode and all you want to do is spend a little bit of time by yourself. You don't need all the frills and fanfare of the holidays. You want peace and quiet and some time for reflection to think things through.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This relationship you're in right now is starting to come together in a way you never imaged it would. All your fears are starting to disappear. You see this person as your soulmate, and things are only going to keep getting better for you both.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Who would have thought that after all this time you'd finally fall in love. You feel so good about giving your heart away to someone who is there for you through good times and bad times. There's nothing the two of you can't accomplish together because you are truly a dream team.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Roll up your sleeves, Scorpio. Today looks like it will come with a few tests of your character. You see the trials a mile away and you're ready for them. You're not afraid to go through a tough challenge. In fact, you welcome it because it allows you to show yourself and others what you're truly made of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

The time is ripe to test the waters on a few things. You're open-minded personality is vibrantly curious. The greenlight for what you want to do is on. You may hear good news that you can move forward and that the door to your opportunity has swung open.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You used to love to do this thing, and now it seems that the desire you felt for it is gone. You are no longer interested. You would rather try something new and different. You're curious about other things, and so it's time for change!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Your fighter spirit has become a lover's soul. The old you has decided to put your boxing gloves down. You want to make peace not war. Why argue when you can choose a higher path?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Things aren't the way you wanted them to be, but you still feel confident that they are going to go better than anticipated. You feel optimistic. You're not really settling for less, but instead you're compromising in a way that feels natural and right for everyone. In the end, everyone gets what they need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.