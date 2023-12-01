Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 2, 2023

Here is each zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for December 2, 2023, which is perfect for the Moon entering Virgo and the Sun in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, Aries. Take things one day at a time. Right now, life may appear too challenging to see success, but the night is always darkest before the dawn. If you quit now, you'll miss the glory of the sun!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You're projecting to much energy outside of yourself. Right now, it's important to be reflective and introspective. The eyes of the heart can align with a quiet mind. Reduce the distractions around you and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

People breakup. Some relationships run their course and then each person has to go their own way. You may feel sad right now, but once the sorrow has past you'll understand the reason why. The lesson that love teach are faithful.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have a lot of things to manage. When you start too many projects at the same time it's hard to keep tabs on them all. You will try, but some thing important may fall off your radar. It's best to keep some type of a record system in place so you can stay on top of every moving part.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You're emotions propel you forward. You feel motivated to do something that you didn't intend to do in the first place because you are driven by passion. Passion can be a blinding force. Be careful not to act out in anger or lack of self control.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The pain of betray is finally starting to dwindle. At first, it was an unbearable wound in your heart, but now you're much stronger. Now that you've experienced the rebound of failure, you can see how nothing is really so bad that you can't ever overcome it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You don't want to be part of a love triangle, but that may be a situation you face if you decide to date someone who hasn't fully cut ties with an ex lover. You may feel torn because of how you feel. But imagine how much pain can come into your life if they decide not to choose you. Is it worth the risk?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have this! Of course, any new project seems daunting at first. You have to put a lot of heart and soul into the work. The expense can be more than you had anticipated. You may not feel like you can tackle it all on your own Your heart wants this, though, Scorpio. Push forward. The risk is worth having your dream come true.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You have to nurture your friendships if you want them to grow. Friends are always there for you when you need them. So, when they need you, don't push them off for another day. A few moments of your time and attention can do a world of good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You're in the thick of things right now and that's why it all seems to be a bit crazy. The thing with the type of stress you face right now is that it empowers you. It makes you feel good to know that your hard work will pay off. You love this project and you want to see it turn into a success. So, it's hard to let it go and quit. You're too close to the finish line to do that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You're not ready to take on anything else. You have to first manage what you have going on now. One more problem and that may be the straw that breaks the camels back. Don't try to be a super hero to prove to others you can do it all. Right now, be realistic.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Adulting is so hard. You may wish you could go back to the good old days when life was a bit simpler. it's wonderful to have parents or family members who picked up the slack so you could just be a kid. Memories of childhood will always be some of your fondest, but today it's important to own your responsibilities and not try to escape from them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.