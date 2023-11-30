Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 30, 2023

There's something special in store for us on Thursday, November 30. The Moon is in the sentimental sign of Cancer, and the Sun in boisterous Sagittarius. Things aren't always as they seem, but we discover something new about ourselves during the tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Someone in your friendship circle is looking to you for advice. It would hurt them to know that you have knowledge but choose not to share it. Yes, unsolicited advice is never something you should push to give. But this time around is different. Your information is wanted. You're experience makes you the teacher they need in their life right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's not too late to change what you want to do in life. Career changes aren't always the easiest transition to manage. But, it does begin with a decision — a choice to choose yourself over loyalty to an idea or to a projected vision for a boss or your parents, or even your partner. At the end of this life, what is it you want to say? You lived out your purpose, and if you think you're not doing that now, then it's time to change that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Whoo-hoo today is going to be one of those easy-flowing days where everything runs as smooth as silk. By the end of this day you'll wonder if you were dreaming. Projects go through without a glitch and your life is simple. It's a day to end with your favorite ice cream and a good moving. Life is good!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Are you in line for a big promotion? All that hard work you've been putting in all year long is finally paying off. You may get word that a job opening within the company is available. If you want it, apply for it. Show your interest and see what happens next.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Are you spinning your wheels and getting nowhere right now? It could be that the timing is off. You may face a situation that isn't workout out how you'd expected it to. When things are off, don't fall into the self-blame game or feelings of inadequacy. Wait and try again. See where you can adjust for a small improvement. If it's meant to happen, it will. If it's not, it won't.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Your hopes and dreams are your own and that's what motivates you to keep trying. Do you feel driven to do something extraordinary? Then don't let others try to keep you from your meeting with fate. Your future is made up of the choices you make now. Life your life with full commitment and go for the gusto.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

How do you really know if you love someone? Emotions early in a relationship can be confusing. You're figuring things out. You don't know if this is your person yet ... at least not without some experiences between the two of you. Give yourself time. There's no rushing into the future. Enjoy the moments you are sharing now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Once the arguments start, it's hard to find a way to make you both feel good about being together. That's why it's so important to give each other some space. Focus on hobbies and friendships and the things you enjoy. Allow space to let you miss one another. Working on yourself during this time is the best choice for now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Why is it so hard to be torn between two lovers? A lot is on th eline right now. Your heart is open to two people, and you aren't sure which one you should choose to love, and only love. Today may be the day you want to make a decision, but it's not going to be easy. You'll often wonder if you made the right choice. But time will help you see that you did.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Someone is a bit full of themselves. You see how they treat others without any regard for people's feelings. It's hard to watch. So, no matter how much you don't want to hurt your friend's feelings, it's time to tell them the truth. They may not like what you have to say, but what kind of friend would you be if you didn't open up and share your honest thoughts?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

So many people to choose from, Aquarius. Your dating app is blowing up with love interest, but there's still a part of you that's holding back. You might attract the one that makes your heart skip a beat if you choose to express your authentic self. Be true to you, and see love come to you in a big way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Why is it taking so long? You're ready to jump into a relationship now, but your partner seems to be moving as slow as molasses. Everyone falls in love at different speeds. Your heart maybe wide open and not require so much time. Be patient, though. Let love happen organically.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.