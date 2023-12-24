How Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Changes Before The End Of The Month

Welcome to the horoscope reading for the last week of the year. It's December 25 - 31, 2023. We have something to say about this. With the help of the stars and all the celestial bodies that influence our daily lives, we will see how certain transits will affect how we perceive this final week of a most incredible astrological year.

We reach almost fairy-tale proportions of Venus energy this week, which means that this last week is going to be all about love, romance, passion, and maybe even a breakup or two. We have a few Mars transits in there that could bring on heated words. We also got the Christmas spirit to deal with, and well, that really tends to make things better.

Jupiter goes direct on the 30, so if we had any qualms about getting right on those resolutions, we would put ourselves into them during this major transit. We start the week off on Christmas Day. With Venus trine Neptune, we may just feel as though there is nothing we can handle and that, somehow ... everything is going to be OK. Let's take a look now at how the week in astrology pans out for all zodiac signs.

Weekly horoscope for December 25 - 31, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If change is what you want to implement during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023, then change it shall be. And you'll be in such a place of confidence, thanks to transits like the Full Moon in Cancer and Moon sextile Jupiter, that you'll have no problem convincing others to join in on the fun. You feel positive and you are able to bring an uplifting tone to all the conversations you partake in.

Venus sextile Pluto, on the 19, may have you fighting a little too hard to be right when it comes to a conflict that comes up between you and your romantic partner. Venus in Sagittarius straightens all of that out later on during the same day. This week brings you a full-circle experience of love and family. You enjoy this holiday spirit; you are no buzzkill. You are willing to give your heart to the joyous spirit and this becomes infectious to those around you.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 26, 27, 31. If you can put aside your need to control everything around you, you'll see that these dates bring you tremendous luck and love. You just have to let go a little, Aries, so that you can make way for the ton of good stuff that's heading your way these days.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The only thing that may make December 25 - 31, 2023, feel like you're a solitary struggle is that you walk into this week with a fiercely protective attitude, and you may end up protecting yourself ''too hard,'' meaning you could scare some people away. With the Moon opposite Mercury at the top of the week, you'll find that you are really harsh with words but that you mean everything you say, just the same.

While you do and will get into the spirit of things, it will take some adjustment, though your kind and sweet nature will eventually take over and that will let everyone around you breathe easier. Your Sun trine Jupiter on the 27 to let you see the big picture, and with Jupiter going direct, you don't have to worry about what the future will bring as you have total faith that all will work out. Optimism rules for you this week, and so does passion.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 26, 30, 31. Between feeling as though you are waiting to get this show on the road and knowing that nothing is really going to happen during this time, you know that these days, here are the ones you have to appreciate for what they offer, which is love and the freedom to hope.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You might feel as though the entire week is geared up toward New Year's and you feel a lot of pressure because of this. You Sun trine Lilith on the 31, and this is what makes you feel as though you want to rebel against your feelings. What this essentially means is that you feel like you're in love, but you don't want to admit it to yourself. That's why New Year's Eve makes you feel vulnerable. You aren't sure you want to give in.

Yet, you do. You give in all the way because this is exactly what you want. You have a week of anticipation and it'll be for love and romance, and with Jupiter going direct and the Moon trine Jupiter on the 31, your big day will occur at this time. You aren't used to trusting your situation, but you may find that during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023, it's better just to let it all go rather than fight the feeling.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 26, 28. These dates, being you, Gemini, are surprises in so much as you didn't think you were feeling ''his good, and yet, it happens. It happens on these dates mentioned. You've got a lot going for you this week, and your best bet is to believe ... and to stay open.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your week begins with the Moon opposite Mars, and that immediately puts you in a weird mood. The main reason for this is that you know that you'll be seeing something that bothers you, and you won't be able to avoid it. This implies that a holiday gathering might put you face to face with a relative you dislike or an old friend that you've learned to distrust. You may find that your attitude of defense is unnecessary, however, as it's not as bad as you think.

Mars energy will dissipate and surrender to grander energy, such as Jupiter direct and the many other Jupiter transits that happen during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023. This is where you will see that you overthink things, especially when you anticipate something negative, like a confrontation with someone you don't like. Stay positive and try to give them less importance and power than you tend to provide them with. Mercury conjunct Mars helps you to control your emotions.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 26, 28, 31. The entire week holds magic in store for you, and you'll be getting into the swing of it all as soon as the week begins. Look to these dates for exciting information and messages of great positivity coming your way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the week of December 25 - 31, 2023, you're going to find that a surprise awaits you, and just knowing that you can still be surprised is a strange and positive awakening for you. You'll feel like a child again, in all the right ways, as the week starts on a high note, with Venus trine Neptune putting you in the position of being someone who receives some beautiful good news.

Venus in Sagittarius, on the 29, sets you up for the feeling that it is not too late to believe in the magic of New Year's and this is more than likely when you figure out what your plans will be. You might have been ''keeping that date open,'' but it won't open for long. As Jupiter goes direct this week, you'll see that it's very easy for you to believe that whatever happens, it's going to be great.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25 and 31. For you, that feel-good moment extends itself from day one to the last day. You'll start the week off and end it on high notes, and every day in between will be memorable because you will make it that way. Your big surprise will more than likely occur on the 31st.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel as though this entire week, December 25 - 31, 2023, is meant for you to get over yourself, and you do just that, Virgo. You are tired of being the person who has suffered and you are even more tired of being pitied as if this is all that now defines you. What occurs for you during this time is that transits like Jupiter direct completely redirect your own life, and this gives you a jolt of positivity and a true feeling of power.

There is nothing in your life this week that has you wanting the wrong kind of attention. You long for the days when the attention you receive is the kind that comes as a result of your talent or your kindness; you no longer want negative affirmation. The last day of the year has you standing tall in your power. Oh yes, Virgo, major changes are coming your way, and you are going to be the engine that makes it all happen.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 31 is what it's all about for you this week, Virgo, as you feel that everything has led to this day, in particular. What you think on this day will echo throughout the new year, so make it wonderful and positive. Stay the course, friend ... you can do it!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This last week, December 25 - 31, 2023, has you understanding one thing above all else: you are responsible for your life. You are the person who perceives the pain and the pleasure, and you can see both in any kind of situation. There's way too much grandiose Jupiter energy influencing you this week for you to feel anything less than all-powerful and destined for greatness. You see yourself as a power player in the game of life. A winner, for sure.

This week brings you Christmas and New Year's and both days are the kind that you want to participate in wholeheartedly. With a Full Moon in Capricorn on the 27, you'll find that so much of what you were worried about no longer has a hold on you. You are free to create your world as you wish it to be, and your self-belief is supercharged by Jupiter going direct, a powerful cosmic move.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 25, 27, 31. Understand that you are the one who makes your life great or small, and know that on these days, you'll be in charge of which way that all goes for you. Make the right choice, and you'll enjoy the reward of your thinking.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may be tempted to let it all hang out this week, as there really isn't much else to do during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023. If the world wants to have fun, then who are you to say ''to such an interesting idea? Come to think of it, you've worked very hard, so why not let go during this last week of the year? With the holidays and the parties that are planned, you feel as though you deserve this kind of wanton liberty.

That's not to say you're not in control of yourself. You are very much in control, as you know that the new year looms high on your list of things to conquer. So, during transits like Jupiter direct and the Full Moon, you'll be doing two things at once: enjoying the heck out of yourself while planning for world domination ... in all the right ways, of course. You will have fun with friends and loved ones while plotting the future and enjoying every moment of it.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 27, 30, 31. These days all bring transits that help you to be clear about your motives, as well as a few realizations on what works in your life and what doesn't. You'll be making the right choice on these days, where your future is concerned.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing this year has taught you, it's to be aware and to give you your identification as someone who is totally naive. You have spent the entire year trying to learn new things. During December 25 - 31, 2023, you find that you are so well-equipped for the next year that you almost feel like a totally new person. Everything you once believed in was proved to be wrong; you trusted instincts that took you on a wild goose chase.

Your biggest and most precious experience will come during the Full Moon in Capricorn this week, and it will be during this time that you realize that, yes, it's working. Yes, all your efforts to get over certain obstacles have worked. Yes, you are able to refocus your energy in ways that will benefit you for days and years to come. You see this last week of the year as a time to go inward and contemplate how you're going to make 2024 a major success.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 30, 31. You are more interested in the final days of the year simply because you really are looking forward to the new year with all of your heart. This time it's different for you. You feel at home in your skin, and you trust that your choices are the right ones.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As you know, the season is now yours, and this week, December 25 - 31, 2023, may even contain your birthday. All of it feels special, either way, as you are a big fan of the holidays and you love New Year's Eve. You never grow too old to celebrate, and even though you like putting on the act of someone who is totally ''out by it all, the reality is that it's just an act. Your genuine feeling is a delight, and it has always been this way during the last week of the year.

That's not to say you're a total pushover, not at all. You are just as fierce as ever when it comes to saying what's on your mind. You will find that by the time the Full Moon arrives, you'll be ready for whatever comes your way. With Jupiter going direct this week, you can see nothing but good fortune, and you know that you have the kind of drive and ability to make it happen. You are popular and well-loved during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 26, 27, 31. You are most certainly not restricted to these days for sunshine and light, but you may find that you exceed your expectations for happiness on these particular days. Expect a beautiful week filled with affection and good tidings.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Even though you may be going to the place alone, you intend to gather with friends and celebrate this last week, December 25 - 31, 2023, with all the party-hearty attitude there is. You feel as though you are quite ready to welcome in the new year, but you don't want to do it until the new year is actually here. That means this week is cut out for you to have fun and nothing less. You will be very social during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023.

Mercury square Neptune puts you in the position of being the ''great thinkers among your friends. You'll see that during transits like Moon Square Uranus, you'll be the one person in the crowd who really sees things from an original standpoint. Your uniqueness is what makes people find you attractive. Everybody wants to be around this during December 25 - 31, 2023, because you are the one person who truly does ''think outside the box.''

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 29, 30, and 31. It's all about knowing that you are in control. During these days, the only person you really want any control over is yourself. This is a good thing, too, and it will be during this time that you feel you have a handle on what you really want out of life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While the world around you is kicking back and simply letting the year do its thing, you'll find that during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023, you are still going strong and that your creative juices seem to be blowing at an astronomical rate. This is the week that has you thinking up some of your most outrageous ideas. This is due to Moon square Neptune, Mercury square Neptune and the Full Moon in Capricorn.

So, because you are a true original, you'll go with it, Pisces. While you like swimming with the rest of the fish, you're also quite happy to go your way, especially if this is what you believe is going to be the shape of the future for you. Moon trine, Mercury and Jupiter direct make life seem positive and possible for you. You are no longer attached to the negativity of the past and you feel very liberated and strong during this last week of the year.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 27, 28. These days will empower you with the kind of confidence that lets you know that you can trust your gut feeling in terms of making that next move. You feel one with the universe and totally in the flow of things.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.