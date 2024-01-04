The I Ching Clarity Reading Your Zodiac Sign Needs For 2024

Each zodiac sign's iChing clarity reading is here for 2024. The best way to individualize these readings is by divvying them up by astrological signs. Everyone gets a reading according to their zodiac sign, and we need to understand that what is said here is based on ancient Chinese wisdom and philosophy.

What is the I Ching? If you're not familiar with the I Ching, I would say that it is an oracle of wisdom that is accessed through the tossing of coins. The coins are representative of numbers and depending on how the coins fall after being tossed, the numbers are thus calculated. The result is written as a hexagram. A six-lined pattern. Each hexagram has a meaning applied to it, and the wisdom relies on Confucianism and the Tao.

Today, as your interpreter, I will toss the coins for each sign and explain, in terms that are as clear as I can make them, what the new year of 2024 holds in store for you.

There may be references to the past and predictions of the future, but the general idea of things should be pretty clear. Let's toss the coins and see where they fall.

These readings are based on the Wilhelm-Baynes text, 'The I Ching or Book of Changes.'

2024 I Ching clarity reading for all zodiac signs:

Aries: Hexagram: 8. Pi / Holding Together

Basically, we're looking at the idea of unity, cooperation, and the strength that arises from people or things working together harmoniously. That sounds about right, 'holding together' holds together, but how does it play out in a real-life situation, and how does it pertain to 2024?

Pi suggests that holding together with others, forming alliances, and fostering cooperation will lead to success. It emphasizes the importance of unity and teamwork in achieving common goals. The hexagram also cautions against allowing conflicts to arise and encourages finding common ground to maintain balance with other people. So, the main deal for you this year is about putting aside your ego so that you can actually take in the input of others.

While you know that you're a smart person, you sometimes want to get all the credit, or you want to be 'the one' who rises to the top before anyone else. This year has you knowing in your heart that this really is a togetherness-endeavor; you have to compromise, and you have to learn that this is actually the best way for you to thrive and grow.

Taurus: Hexagram: 36. Ming I / Darkening of the Light

The central theme of Ming I is the idea of a loss of clarity, illumination, or enlightenment. It represents a time when the light of understanding is dimmed, and confusion or misunderstandings may arise. This hexagram suggests that external influences or internal factors may contribute to a situation where clarity and insight are obscured.

When you get Ming I, you are being told to take care. What might be considered a period of darkness is something that you need to find a way out of. It encourages individuals to be patient and persevere through challenging times, trusting that the light will eventually return. It also emphasizes the importance of self-reflection and seeking inner clarity to navigate through difficulties. So what we're looking at here is how to cope when times get hard, and that doesn't necessarily mean the whole year will be hard...it won't.

This hexagram also suggests that you are the right person for the job, so to speak, meaning that there's something in you that is able to tackle the hardest situations and make gold out of them. The darkness that you experience is the darkness you allow in, and while some of that might be good for the sake of learning, it's also something you need to be careful of, as you don't want too much of it during 2024.

Gemini: Hexagram: 1. Ch'ien / The Creative

Obviously, as the first hexagram, it suggests a time of great power, strength, and new beginnings. Creative energy is in abundance, and having this as your hexagram for the year is inspiring. It symbolizes a period when creative energy is at its peak, and favorable conditions exist for making progress and achieving goals. It encourages you to tap into your inner strength, take initiative, and embrace the opportunities for growth and advancement.

Ch'ien is considered highly fortunate, signifying a time of strength, vitality, and favorable moments. What makes it fated is that you are aware of the cosmic forces and you allow yourself to be influenced by them. You feel that creating the conditions for positive transformation is what your life is all about, and you will go for it with much enthusiasm and focus.

Getting down to basics, though, this means that this year is going to be incredibly creative for you, Gemini, which also implies that if you've some incredible idea set up in your mind right now, then perhaps you should go for it and seize the day, or in the case...the year. Luck is very much on your side, and it will require much self-belief, so stick to the positive and don't beat yourself up if you falter along the way.

Cancer: Hexagram: 25. Wu Wang / Innocence (The Unexpected)

What you're going to be seeing plenty of during 2024 is spontaneity and unpredictability. It suggests that life is full of surprises, and unexpected events may bring about both challenges and opportunities. The innocence here refers to the pure and unanticipated nature of the situation, often catching people off guard. You know this to be true of yourself, as sometimes you feel naive. It's basically telling you to open your eyes and become aware.

Wu Wang advises individuals to approach unexpected events with an open mind and a sense of innocence. It encourages adaptability and a willingness to go with the flow, trusting that even in uncertain situations positive outcomes may emerge. The hexagram suggests that maintaining a sense of inner innocence and receptivity can help you navigate through the unexpected twists and turns of your life.

While it encourages you to see things from the standpoint of innocence, you need to be steadfast in the idea that you are also quite aware of your surroundings. In business, as in love, you need to stay open but remain slightly guarded. You want the experience but you don't want to go down with the ship. Wu Wang tells you to be smart but to continue to participate and that it's OK to be 'fearless.'

Leo: Hexagram: 23. Po / Splitting Apart

We are looking at a period where forces are working to break down established structures or relationships, and wow, does that ever describe the times. It may suggest a need to confront challenges or obstacles that stand in the way of progress. The hexagram encourages you and the people you love to address the issues at hand directly, even if it involves facing difficulties or undergoing a temporary separation. This could be a life-changing year for you, Leo.

Po also implies that through the process of breaking apart, new opportunities for growth and renewal can emerge. It encourages individuals to let go of what is no longer serving them and to embrace change as a necessary and natural part of life. It becomes very obvious to you that in order to make room for new things, you have to get rid of old things basically. Sacrifice this for that, and so on.

This also shows you figuring out that you really do need to let go of a past that clings to you with no purpose. Whatever you lived through in the past no longer serves you in any way at all, and you know it. Come on, it's already 2024 and you still carry around the same worthless baggage. The kicker is you know this to be true, and you also know that it's inevitable to get rid of it. 2024 is the year you leave the past behind, Leo.

Virgo: Hexagram: 49. Ko / Revolution

Deep-seated changes are happening in your life, Virgo and some of the more recent ones occurred suddenly or unexpectedly. It suggests a need for a profound and transformative shift in the current situation. Ko's revolutionary energy is dynamic and powerful, potentially leading to a complete transformation of situations. In other words, you have no choice but to transform.

You've got this revolutionary energy egging you on and you know you have to follow it. It's as if the old you is the one who learned it all, and now you're the new snake who looks at its shed skin and smiles, knowing you don't need it any longer. Ko encourages courage and decisiveness in the face of major changes. While you may not ever be the person who makes quick decisions, you'll find that whatever decisions you DO make this year will change your life.

The real smack in the face of it all for you, Virgo, is that you're not going back to that place. Meaning that you are leaving the old you behind because the old you are in pain, and you no longer have time for pain in your life. 2024 makes you very aware of how fragile life can be, and you feel as though you learned that lesson the hard way in 2023. Use this year to put your money where your mouth is. Rebel the hard way. Do it.

Libra: Hexagram: 44. You / Coming to Meet

In a very typical Libra way, Hexagram 44 suggests a time of positive interactions and meetings. It signifies a coming together of people or ideas, creating a well-balanced community filled with supportive people — your people. You'll find that this is associated with the idea that when individuals or forces meet with goodwill and sincerity, positive outcomes can be achieved. You may find that your leadership skills are truly put to the test in 2024.

This hexagram encourages individuals to approach interactions with an open heart and a willingness to connect, which is what you'd like to think you're good at, but you often take the easy way out. What 'You' means is that you will be at your finest if you simply trust that getting together with other people is not only in their interest but in yours as well. The I Ching is spelling it out for you in an obvious way: Stay open, lead the people, do your best and find success.

Coming to Meet seems an obvious idea, but how does it relate to an entire year? Well, in so much as what you start to do in January, it could very well become a project you are involved with from here on in. Take the idea of 'leadership' to heart, Libra. You have the brains, the charisma and the ability to guide and advise; this may just be your true calling after all. Go with it. See where it takes you. Stay open.

Scorpio Hexagram: 21. Shih Ho / Biting Through

Strong and determined action is needed to overcome challenges this year, and that's not to say it's all uphill, but there will definitely be a few things that you need to address if you're to 'get through' to someone or something. It represents the idea of persistence, determination, and the ability to bite through difficulties to achieve one's goals. Real determination is going to be required of you, Scorpio, so stay sharp.

Shih Ho advises you to be resolute and tenacious in your approach and to face your obstacles directly. There's resistance up ahead and you can't just fall apart in the middle of trying to work it out; you have to stay strong and keep up the good fight. The hexagram implies that success is attainable through sustained effort and the willingness to confront challenges head-on. But the key here is that if you DO stick with it, you'll get the success you need.

Biting Through sounds vicious, and in a way, it's ironic for a Scorpio to get a hexagram that implies teeth...or pincers, in your case. Still, you've got what it takes. 2024 is going to bring out a side of yourself that you knew was in there all along but never really got to flex. Well, it's time to bring it all out now, Scorpio. You're playing to win now, and you're going to have to sharpen up those mighty teeth of yours because you've got some biting to do!

Sagittarius Hexagram: 39. Chien / Obstruction

While that doesn't automatically make you jump up and down with joy and excitement, the idea of obstruction or difficulty is one that you must face if you're to see your plans through to the end. It may represent external obstacles, conflicts, or challenges that are hindering your progress, but you are still you, and you know that obstacles only serve to make you stronger. If you can fully identify what's holding things up, then you can eradicate it.

Chien advises patience, perseverance, and a careful approach when dealing with difficulties. It suggests that challenges can be surmounted with the right attitude and strategic thinking. The hexagram also underscores the importance of inner strength and resilience during times of obstruction. This is second nature for you, Sagittarius, although, an obstacle is still an obstacle and none of that seems too pleasing.

Still, to get this hexagram as something that represents your entire year, you have to figure out how to rise above it. What's your plan, your goal? Is it to have money, to be in love? If you can identify exactly what it is that you want, then you'll be able to see whatever it is that stands in your way as part of the plan and something you can definitely defeat. You are, after all, a warrior. Arrows ready, Sagittarius. Let's do this right!

Capricorn Hexagram: 10. Lu / Treading (Conduct)

Here, the I Ching suggests a time when your conduct and behavior are super important. It asks you to be mindful of your behavior and to really take a look at how you act. Are you being sincere? Are you acting with integrity, and are you paying attention to the feelings of others? Lu indicates a time of movement and progress, but it emphasizes the importance of doing so with a sense of purpose and ethical conduct. In other words, do the right thing, Capricorn!

The hexagram also tests you in so much as it lets you see whether you really are 'the real deal' or not, meaning this is the year when you'll get to see if you're lying to yourself or not about the person you wish to be. There's also the idea that karma is at play and if you aren't being careful, you'll see the consequences play out in some very obvious ways. Conduct. Just the word sort of says it all if you know what I mean.

Lu also signifies a time of progress and advancement, provided that your conduct is in harmony with the greater good. If fighting the good fight is what you're about this year, Capricorn, then make sure you are fully aligned with the values you strive to protect. The real 'point' of this hexagram is that 2024 is going to be all about you being real. You can't fake this one, and that implies that you might have thought that you could...in the past.

Aquarius Hexagram: 37. Chia Jen / The Family (The Clan)

This hexagram has you, Aquarius, focusing on the family and interpersonal relationships. Last year put you front and center where family was concerned, and in 2024, the stakes are even higher. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining connections within the family or group, fostering a sense of unity and cooperation. Chia Jen is boldly asking you to be mindful of your role within the family structure and to contribute positively to the well-being of the collective.

That, in itself, might already be too much to ask for, and yet, this is what the vibe of the year requires of you. The hexagram encourages you to cultivate open communications with family members that you don't necessarily like and, if possible, to have empathy so that you can contribute positively to the family. You may not love the idea of family, or you may adore it all, but 2024 is going to have you playing a central role in the maintenance of the family you're a part of.

While you've seen some heated egomaniacal arguments come from certain members of your family, you know that in this next year, everything can be solved if everyone agrees to talk it out simply. You've seen some pretty obstinate behavior in the past, and it will be your familial duty to rise above those challenges and be the voice of the family. Don't sweat this, Aquarius; you're far better at diplomacy than you give yourself credit for.

Pisces Hexagram: 35. Chin / Progress

While every single hexagram is divinely charged with wisdom, this particular one is so obvious and clear that you need only read the title to know where it's headed for you this year, Pisces. Hexagram 35 suggests a time of positive development and forward movement. It shows you that conditions are favorable for progress and growth, and the potential for success is present. It also immediately implies that the only way to create that progress is to be active in doing so.

Chin signifies a gradual and steady ascent, emphasizing the importance of building on a strong foundation. It suggests that progress is achieved through consistent effort, determination, and a clear vision of one's objectives. The hexagram encourages individuals to be proactive and to seize opportunities for advancement. There's a very good chance that your career will take wing this year, Pisces, as you seem to be putting in the effort, for sure.

The image of fire over the earth also implies that progress can be achieved through the application of energy and enthusiasm to practical matters. If you ever backed down from the idea of ambition, thinking that perhaps this wasn't the life that was cut out for you, then think again. Progress is the word of the year for you and it's basically telling you to go for everything you want to take place. Make it happen; don't back down. Be brave and conquer!

