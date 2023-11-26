The Love Horoscope For November 27 Will Be Deeply Affected By The Full Moon In Gemini

Your love horoscope is here for Monday, November 27, 2023, based on astrology for all twelve zodiac signs. At 4:16 AM EST, there will be a full moon in Gemini which will affect the mutable signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — most directly.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 27, 2023:

Aries

Don't overthink things or even bother to second-guess someone's actions. You may think you know the motive or even what happened. But with relationships, it's always better not to assume. Talk it over. Be open and hear their point of view. You may learn something you didn't know before that shines light on the situation.

Taurus

You need one friend whom you can confide in. A good friend can help you to think things through and be a safe sounding board. If you don't have a safe person to share what's on your mind consider talking to a priest, or a trusted therapist. Once you start talking, you'll feel better, too.

Gemini

When respect is lost, it's very hard to get it back. Lovers can try to regain what they felt was once there, but it takes time, energy and effort. Be sure that you're in it for the long haul. Know if your mind that trust and respect are worth the fight, but it will not be an overnight fix.

Cancer

You can't run away from your problems. You can escape with television or listening to music, but there will come a point when the noise stops and you are left with the sound of your own thoughts. It may be best to confront your situation boldly and bravely. You may not want to do it, but for the sake of healing, recovery comes when you face your truth.

Leo

Secret love can feel like it's full of passion, but not at the expense of your integrity. If you are harboring emotions for someone other than your partner, it's time to come clean. This could mean you need to work on your current relationship or breakup. Cheating may feel right or even justified, but you may not like the consequences if you decide to do it.

Virgo

Lovers can need a break from each other sometimes. You may feel like you just need one solid day to be alone away from kids, family and your partner. It's not too much to ask for. But it can be hard to arrange. Try to find out how to resolve your challenges for me-time as a team.

Libra

When your heart is broken it can feel like you'll never love again. You may feel as though you can't even breathe due to the sadness you are experiencing. Think about the people who love you and need you in their life. Reach out and le yourself be loved. Listen o the stories of others; their presence in your life can help you to feel less alone while you're just getting used to the beakup.

Scorpio

Date night does not have to be expensive. You can plan a beautiful evening at home on a shoestring budget. You can have dinner by candle light. Watch a free flick using your Amazon prime subscription or stream something you have been wanting to see that's on your favorite app.

Sagittarius

It's unusual for you to struggle with what you are feeling, but today could be one of those days when the words are hard to find. You may hope that your significant other simply knows wha's on your heart. But this moment is here to help you learn to open up and to work through your emotional reservedness or intellectual shyness.

Capricorn

Someone may be spreading a type of rumor about your relationship. You may hear something from people whom you thought were your friends. You might wonder why they are even talking about you and your partner. Rather than blow up your social media in a rant, take sweet revenge by enjoying your time together and unbothered.

Aquarius

Mercury square Neptune is a time when you may be asked to borrow some money from a friend. You can love someone and want to give them the world, but if you decide to loan money, it's best to treat it like a gift. You may get it back, but if you only give what you feel comfortable not having, it leaves you staying in your love and not your lack.

Pisces

Writing a romantic letter is such a beautiful act of love. You can say so many things that you need to say. You can share your heart without any interruptions and pour your soul into the note. Today is the perfect time to pen a love letter to the one you care about the most. Mercury square Neptune can help you to express your fears and hopes in a way that is surprisingly sweet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.