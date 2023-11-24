love horoscope for november 25, 2023

Your love horoscope is here for November 25, 2023, based on astrology for all twelve zodiac signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 25, 2023:

Aries

Be patient, Aries. It may be difficult to do the things you wish to do with your partner at this time. For now, tie up a few loose ends. Your personal life may have a few areas that need tending to, and once those are back under control you'll feel free to have fun. It will be easier to focus on your partner when your mind is clear from tasks that need to be done.

Taurus

A secret affair can be so tempting. You may think that having a fling on the side with a friend is harmless. Who will know? But the thing is that your secret may only be safe for so long. During today's Mars square Saturn is that a short-term pleasure can become a long-term headache. Be sure you're comfortable with the consequences should you get caught.

Gemini

Your work schedule may feel like it's hard on you, but the consistent time you spend at the office can be challenging for your relationship as well. Mars square Saturn transit is like the tension of a band that pulls to a point where it finally snaps. Make time to reconnect emotionally and enjoy a bit of romance soon.

Cancer

As much as you enjoy traveling to visit family, being away from home can put a strain on your communication. It's harder to steal secret conversations and moments of physical affection when you are with the entire family. Let Mars in your sector of wellness motivate you to be creative and find alone time with your partner. You may even want to come home a little bit earlier to return to your normal routine.

Leo

Someone may have a secret crush on you, and you may become aware of their feelings. It can be hard to hide the emotions of possible love; it's cuffing season, Leo! You may love their attention and decide to give the possibility a whirl to see how things go.

Virgo

Blending families can be challenging, but that does not mean it's impossible. A lot can be accomplished with love, open communication and compromise. Besides, nothing worthwhile ever comes easily. Complications simply are opportunities in disguise. They help you to grow closer with love.

Libra

Why argue? The holiday stress can have you feeling like you need to assert your rights. Hard feelings can come up during today's Mars square Saturn transit. You may even want to throw in the towel and call it quits on your relationship. The pressure of Saturn in your sector of wellness requires you to take a step back and see things from a distant perspective. A little space can help you to view things in a fresh light.

Scorpio

Are you doing all of the work? It's never good to feel like you're the only one making an effort when it comes to your relationship. Today, resentment can creep into your partnership leading to unhappiness. It's a good day to communicate your feelings with your partner. Before you consider withdrawing your love and affection, give them a chance to express what they are feeling.

Sagittarius

You've outgrown this situation. Living at home with parents or a roommate has worked for you for a little while, but now that you're in a new relationship your needs have changed. You need your space and privacy. Rather than get angry at your family or your roommate, use thsi time to plan your next steps or to see where you can emotionally compromise without feeling upset or angry.

Capricorn

It's frustrating when someone is dishonest with you. You may be able to tell when a person is not forthright or truthful. You want to know why. During today's Mars square Saturn, the conversations start and stop with you. Before you end things with a person you feel you can't trust, be sure that you have allowed an opportunity to grow closer.

Aquarius

A friend may let you down, so you'll want to have a plan b in place just in case. When you ask a friend to babysit so you can go out on a date, it's disappointing when they cancel or say they can't do it. Instead of getting upset, go with the flow. Use this time to learn a lesson. You need to find other pet sitters who can help you without too much notice.

Pisces

During the Mars square Saturn transit, expectations be more fluid.

You're motivation to be successful at work can cloud your vision for true love. You can get so caught up in the things you say or do to be a powerhouse at the office that you forget to be kind when you get home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.