Love Horoscopes For November 23 Bring Insecurity To Zodiac Relationships

What is it about love that stirs insecurity within our hearts? We find out a bit about this phenonemon while the Moon is in the fast-moving sign of Aries. The Moon will be poised opposite of Venus in Libra on Thursday.

The Moon and Venus positioned on the Aries-Libra plane can leave us feeling unstable in love. We may experience a roller coaster effect where there are highs and lows in relationships to contend with. To find out what's in store, check out your zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 23, 2023. Here's what astrology and the stars reveal for your relationships, love life and romantic interests.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 23, 2023:

Aries

Don't rush love, especially when it's against your better judgement. You may feel like you have to do things according to a certain timeline. But, during the Moon opposite Venus transit, learning to pace yourself according to what your heart says is the wiser lesson to learn.

Taurus

You sense something is off, but you may not be able to know what that is. With the Moon in Aries pushing you to jump to conclusions a part of you may wonder what is causing your concerns. A strong opposition to Venus can have this feel like a pull tug situation where you can't rest your mind until you solve the puzzle, yet there may not be a puzzle to solve. Check yourself for projection to see if your unhappiness is the root cause of your feelings.

Gemini

You can't go back to just friends once you've crossed the line. The Moon opposite Venus may have you weighing the pros and cons of dating a good friend. While this might be the relationship you hoped for, consider things a bit carefully so you don't make a hasty decision before you're 100 percent sure.

Cancer

Don't bring your personal relationship details to work. You may be tempted to gush and brag about your new partner to the boss. But, the Moon opposite Venus transit is a solid warning to keep things separate for a bit longer. Privacy is golden at this time.

Leo

Talk about travel. If you're thinking about surprising your partner with a trip, be sure to ask first instead. You may not know what they are planning without you. It's better to be spontaneous on things that require less planning in advance when the Moon is opposite of Venus.

Virgo

You can give what you feel in your heart to someone special. One thing to remember is that giving should be done with an open hand and heart. You don't want to harbor resentment if you feel under-appreciated. A gift should not come with strings attached including gratitude.

Libra

You're ready for a commitment. You may not feel like your partner is on the same page as you; however, the Moon opposite Venus has you seeing love in a new light. You may feel like this is your time to jump into things with both feet. You don't want to hold back any longer.

Scorpio

Breakups are sad, and they can also be harder when you had so many wonderful experiences with someone. You may need some time to heal and to get through the pain of losing a partner. You might not understand why everything happened in this way; but you can learn what didn't work so as not to repeat it again.

Sagittarius

Romance can be fun even if it's shared between two platonic friends. You can buy your friend flowers or share in a fun date. You don't have to be involved intimately to enjoy the finer things that life has to offer. Your friendship can be enough.

Capricorn

Being married can feel like a sudden boost to your life. You're no longer a single person who sleeps alone. You have a partner there for you and to be with you during good and bad times. The feeling of happiness can be contagious during the Moon opposite Venus transit. You may be encouraging others to take a leap of faith, because they are inspired by your love.

Aquarius

You're ready to buy a new set of wheels and go on a road trip with your love. You may find that you're talking and exploring options much more. You might enjoy a long-distance trip to surprise a person you've been chatting with online. It would be such a surprise to see them in person.

Pisces

Don't be afraid to share what you have. The Moon opposite transit can bring out the jealousy inside. You may find that you're learning to be more frugal and keep tabs on things. You may value an experience more than something of tangible value. Your heart is in the right place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.