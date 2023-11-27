Horoscope For November 28, 2023, During A Moon In Gemini

Here's what's happening for your zodiac sign on November 28, 2023, during a Moon in Gemini after we experienced the Full Moon this week.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to talk about the things you need to say. The Moon spends one more day in your communication sector. Today is perfect for having an open and honest conversation to clear away negative energy. Talks that are most productive may happen while driving around town running common, evening errands.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Review and review again. The Moon spends one more day in your money and personal property sector. Because we had the Full Moon in Gemini yesterday, today is a great time for shedding unnecessary expenses. Run a report through Rocket Money to find subscriptions and cancel them if you don't use them. You can also print a report from your bank.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's never too soon or too late to make your life better. The Moon spends one more day in your personal development sector. This is the perfect time to start a new routine or workout. You may have lost your interest in going to the gym or doing certain physical activities but once you get started, it's like riding a bicycle, the momentum comes back around again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You kind of knew things would need to change, and when the Moon spends one more day in your hidden enemies sector, you can't ignore the problems around you. It's a good sign when the universe pushes you to do the right thing at the right time. Relationships, complications, distractions, they all need to find a new home. 2024 is around the corner, and it's time to for you to take this task a bit more seriously. And, you shall!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Yay. The love of good friends is the focus of today. The Moon spends one more day in your friendship sector making this a great time for you to socialize. Make plans. Check out holiday activities and make it a point to go. See if there are seasonal pass discounts or free Saturdays at the museum. Schedule a standing date night with someone so you have an event to look forward to in the near future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You work hard so of course you want to be recognized for the things that you say and do. The Moon spends one more day in your career and social status sector, and it's a great energy to tap into if you want to see your career get a big boost. Don't allow yourself to hide in the shadows. Be your own cheerleader. Bring attention to the contributions you make, and smile as you acknowledge your own value.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's always good to study and learn new things. The Moon spends one more day in your education and higher learning sector, and this may have you reading a lot more than you had in the past. Check out what books are out in the genres you find most interesting. Consider signing up for an online course on Udemy or LinkedIn Learning to update certain skills you possess. Use this time to sharpen your skills and tay on top of your A game.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You never know what's available to you until you ask. The Moon spends one more day in your shared resources sector, and this could mean a friend or loved one will help you out of a bind. You may not want them to do so, but if someone is offerring an act of kindness accept it. Your ability to receive from others is a gift unto itself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Are you ready to take the leap? The Moon spends one more day in your commitments sector. It's a big decision to say yes, and one you may feel like you're not ready to make. Think things through to see how the future would look like to you if you did decide to take the leap with this project (or person). Use the discernment of wise friends if you feel confused.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can change the way you typically do things, Capricorn. You just have to figure out your priorities. The Moon spends one more day in your routines sector. One great way to figure out where life can improve the most is to keep track of your activities. Parse them down and see what can go, what can be delegated to someone else and what absolutely must be done by you ... then focus on that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your heart will feel the call toward caring and loving other people. The Moon spends one more day in your romance sector, and this opens the door to love in so many ways. if you're ready to express yourself emotionally to someone, write it down in a note or card. Make your declaration romantic and watch their surprise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You love being around your loved ones and seeing their smiling face over the holiday break. The Moon spends one more day in your family sector and this can be a bittersweet tie for you to enjoy. On one side you're sad that they have to learn, but you're also thankful to have someone you can love. Life is good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.