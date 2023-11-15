The Love Horoscope For November 16 Brings Changes To Relationships

Your love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology during the Moon entering Capricorn and squaring Venus on November 16, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 16, 2023:

Aries

Surprise! You're ready to do the work in a relationship. It's been tough trying to convince you that something is worth saving, but today's Moon square Venus is like a proverbial tap on your shoulder. You realize that some things are too good to lose, and you start applying your energy in like kind.

Taurus

You can learn something new each day on how to love someone well. Pick up books on dating and going out with your partner. Read up on security and what people need to feel in love. You may find that you are doing great in some areas of your love life, but there are ways you can do more that do not have to involve money.

Gemini

Sharing that you're in love with someone can be a scary thing to do at first, but during this Moon square Venu, you're able to push through your fears. Your admittance may even be met with a converse surprise. They have been feeling the same way, too. Kismet!

Cancer

You're thinking more about the future and deciding when you'd like to get married or try to conceive a child. The Moon square Venus makes these important questions seem important to discuss now. It's better to explore what you desire and what your options are so you can plan for the future and avoid any unnecessary surprises along the way.

Leo

It feels good to talk things over with your partner. During today's Moon square Venus transit, you discover the wonderful closeness that follows. When you open up about what's on your mind, it allows them to hear your day and know how to be there for you. It's such a good feeling to see that you're growing closer and starting to place each other in the 'best friends' category, too.

Virgo

There's a joy about providing things for others. During today's Moon square Venus you're ready to open up your purse strings to give a love offering to a charity or person in your life. Love is best when it's given away, and you can help but be generous when you have the opportunity to do so.

Libra

Is it time to get a place with your partner? During today's Moon square Venus, it's the perfect time to look for a home or to start putting in offers for an apartment you'd like to move into. If you are planning to move in with your sweetheart, this is a great day to go looking to see what you qualify for in the area you'd like to live in.

Scorpio

You're ready to drop a hard subject. It's no fun to hold a grudge against someone you love. During the Moon in Capricorn, tough topics can be explored without egos getting in the way. Conversations are best done in person or face-to-face at this time. While you could chat certain things through, due to today's square to Venus, personal presence will be best.

Sagittarius

During today's Moon square Venus transit, you can discover that hardships bring you close to each other. It's easier to talk about problems you face as a couple at this time. Your feelings are wide open and receptive to the changes you can make. It may not be easy, but mutual respect allows you both to work together as teammates and solve conflicts that hinder happiness from being within the relationship.

Capricorn

Are you worried about a breakup? During today's Moon square Venus, you can feel as though things are on their way out in your relationship. You may be unwilling to give up so easily at this time since the Moon encourages you to work on yourself. Your significant other may be ready to walk, but with a little encouragement, the Moon square Venus transit can change their heart and help you both to find a 'why' you ought to try one more time — and stay together.

Aquarius

You have a pesky reputation for being detached, but that is more likely to happen when you aren't interested or you are around strangers. During today's Moon square Venus, it will require a bit more effort to show your love toward others. The Moon transits through your sector of endings, so you may be sending off 'breakup vibes' without meaning to do so. With the Moon sending light to Venus, try to pivot your thoughts toward romance and love. You may be able to change how you feel if you're unhappy and begin to see that there's hope, but it will take a little effort and patience on your part.

Pisces

It would be nice if friends accepted your significant other, but there may be some who feel protective and want to shield your heart from being hurt — again. During today's Moon square Venus, you may get some negative feedback from friends about your significant other. The goodness is that you get to pick who you want to be with or who you wish to love. You may find it hard to ignore when friends you trust indicate that there is a red flag. However, you may see it and still choose to ignore it because the trait is not one of your dealbreakers. Time will tell!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.