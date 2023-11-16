Horoscope For November 17, 2023 — Mars Trines Neptune

The astrology forecast and horoscope on November 17, 2023, reports on the Mars trine Neptune transit. The harmony between the planet that rules war and the one that rules deception reveals how you may not be able to fight fire with fire, but in astrology, water can reduce the negative impacts of malefic Mars.

Mars and Neptune are neutral toward one another, but when they communicate, they bring 'hot steam'. We can be ineffective if we push too hard toward a goal; this day is best suited for relaxing and allowing the universe to do its work.

Mars is assertive forcefulness, and it represents cardinal energy. Meanwhile, Neptune symbolizes spiritual power, so if you're feeling like the wheels of life are spinning, but you aren't getting anywhere or you feel under attack emotionally or mentally, stop.

Try prayer, meditation, and uplifting activities that bring you closer to your higher power. Taking a spiritual approach to life's problems is the most productive activities to do on this day. Let's move on and see what's in store for each zodiac sign starting this Friday, based on Sun, Moon or Rising.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Financial woes can come to an end on days when Mars trines Neptune. Mars rules your sign, and when it's in the sign of Scorpio, it gives you an added boost of luck in money — loans, inheritance matters or financial gains from a spouse, business partner or friend.

You might get a little token of appreciation from a parent via Zelle or Venmo. Every little bit counts, Aries. So count your blessings no matter how big or small an act of charity is.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

'More than friends' may be the feelings you get when the Sun is in your sector of partnerships in harmony with Neptune.

Neptune creates a dreamy illusion of fantasy and mystery that ignites a desire to explore the meaning of your feelings. While this transit can be romantic, it can also funnel its way into a business partnership with a person you perceive as gifted in ways you are now.

Over the next few days, you may experience an extreme sense of chemistry or life purpose. For you, there may be only one way to find out where the journey will lead: to follow the path and see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Endings lead to beautiful beginnings, Gemini. When the Moon transits your sector of secrets, it's time to explore all your fears about ending something that's already over so you can start something that has not yet begun.

The stars are in your favor, Gemini, because closure comes with some magic, thanks to Uranus in Taurus. One word or action can open your eyes. Endings can be like that — sudden and surprising. Sometimes, those are the best ones because they force you to move in a direction you wouldn't have taken otherwise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Hot and spicy, the day is made for all things tantalizing as the Moon harmonizes with Mars in Scorpio today. The Moon gives you the courage to initiate a date with your significant other, especially if you prefer not to ask but to be asked to go out.

The Moon in harmony with Mars is perfect for dancing the night away, going out on the town, and enjoying a burger crawl. If you enjoy skating or playing miniature golf, your athletic and more competitive side will come through.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It feels good when you take better care of yourself, and today is a day made for pampering. The Moon in Capricorn will transit through your sector of health and wellness, and if you've slacked off on your gym routine or eating clean, pick back up where you left off.

It's a good idea to get an accountability partner, and plenty of apps allow you to do so without any charge. Try MyFitnessPal or your iPhone health app to share what you're doing and see how your friends are doing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Should you push or drop the subject? An argument may not be worth the vitriol you or someone else is giving it. Fights are merely opportunities to see if your relationship is stuck and needs help. They can help you to know what you value most.

Is it your friendship or your ego? Do you prefer to be alone, or do you want to be together? If you need permission to swallow your pride to wave the white flag of surrender, the Mars trine Neptune transit is it. Be a peacemaker.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Investing in yourself makes for a wise financial decision. When you spend money on things that may be expensive — therapy, life coaching or a fitness trainer — it reminds you to value yourself. It may not be easy to adjust your monthly budget to make room for these things; however, every book you read or class you take builds into your life to empower you.

For another seven days, the Sun will transit through your sector of personal investments, and as it speaks to Neptune in your fitness sector, care for yourself in ways you would if money was not a problem. Your confidence will reward you later!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need someone to talk to and a person you can trust. When you get into a certain mindset and feel like no one has the time to listen or everyone is too busy to care, fate steps in and proves you wrong. During the Moon trine Uranus transit, you could get a phone call from the perfect person who cares and has time to chat.

They are the ones who seem to speak into your life, and viola, you can open up and share your heart shame-free. Anticipate the exemplary scenario where your experiences and the experiences of others intersect perfectly. You may not know who, when, what or how, but this day can bring surprises that lighten your load and uplift your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know what you want to experience in a beautiful, peaceful home life. Yet, right now, you may be living in anything but peacefulness. The Moon sextile Neptune transit is like a vortex to your deepest desires. It allows you to clearly imagine what your world could be like if you were to live in it right now.

For today, envision the home you want to live in and everything you'd do during your daily routine. Feel it deeply in your heart and mind as if you could almost taste it! These thoughts can plant the seeds of your ultimate reality, helping you to dream a dream that finally does come true.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Plenty of people would love to be your friend, but today isn't a day to settle for company that fills the time. There's a time and place for fun and games, just not when the Moon is in your sign. The Moon in your sign pushes you toward personal development activities.

You need people in your life who drive you to grow. Choose to spend time around people doing what you'd like to do one day. If you don't have anyone in your life right now who would personally fit that definition, select influencers online who do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know when it's time to leave a job or cut ties with a toxic coworker who prevents you from doing the job you know you can do. The Moon sextile Mars transit is an encouraging energy that gives you the insight to focus on the essential things in life.

Colleagues who only work for a paycheck and seem to wait around for the weekend can demotivate you. However, the harder you work, the better they make you appear to decision-makers. You might demonstrate leadership skills and be promoted because you deliver more value than the rest.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The more you know, the more powerful you become, and when the Sun is in Scorpio, you learn by exploring the world and trying new things. This is an excellent time to shed old ways of doing things and step outside your comfort zone. You might only realize something particular about yourself once you've exposed yourself to new ways of thinking and doing things.

Visit a new restaurant that serves cuisine you've never tried before. Watch a foreign film with the subtitles on. Consider future travel and go to places you've never been before. If you can't travel anytime soon, read about other countries and see how exposing yourself to their lifestyle impacts you — for the better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.