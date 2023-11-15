Horoscope For November 16, 2023 — Moon Enters Capricorn

We learn to hold our heads high on days when the Moon drifts into the earthy energy of grounded, capable Capricorn. Our focus continues to remain on power, resources, and political strategy with the Sun in Scorpio. Between these two powerful energies, we have lots to explore. Here's how this energy affects your horoscope on November 16, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're a natural leader, Aries, and when it comes to taking charge, you do so without flinching. So it's a nice change when the Moon begins its two-and-a-half-day transit through the sign of Capricorn. This Moon activates your career and social status sector, so you can anticipate a little boost in your LinkedIn post this week, which could aid in visibility if you're trying to get attention from potential job recruiters or other headhunters online.

If you've been hoping for a nice end-of-the-year bonus or getting word on a potential raise, the next two days are perfect for checking in with your boss for annual evaluations or hearing how you can improve if you're in sales and marketing. Overall, Aries, the Moon motivates you to do your best — and you will!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're all business for the next few days, and when it comes to impressing people with your knowledge about the world, you are killing the game. The Moon entering Capricorn gives you the drive and determination you were hoping to have to slay at the workplace but also in school if you're currently completing any type of academic program, especially business or marketing.

Today's best activities involve fine dining at an exotic restaurant or schedule a tour at a capitol city nearby. If you work close to a historic museum or old bookstore, pursue what's on display during your lunch break. Click through news channels to catch up on global affairs. Be sure to remain in the know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Making a decision means you've committed to what you want and will do whatever it takes to achieve it. So there's a serious air about you the next few days. You become more resolved to work toward a big goal. Even if you feel like you're doing it all alone, that won't matter to you as much.

The Moon in Capricorn provides you with thick-skin emotional energy. You are more apt to set fears and hesitation aside to hit your target goals today. A to-do list works well for you, Gemini, it will help you to write out a game plan so that your work is broken down into pieces that are manageable and doable this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a natural pecking order in all business partnerships. Sometimes, a title helps to define a role, and other times, it's who is willing to do the work. During the Moon's entry into Capricorn, you become the go-to person who 'gets the job' done.

You will want to look to others to see the same personality traits mirrored back at you. This is not the time to carry other people's weight or to change priorities. Instead, rise to the occasion and show your leadership skills; let your emotional intelligence shine.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not exactly 'love' your job, but it helps pay the bills, and for that, you are thankful. Today's Moon entering Capricorn opens the door to finding purpose in the heart of what you do for work right now. You might find that there are a few things you appreciate about your career right now.

You might enjoy and appreciate your coworkers. You could be thankful for the simplicity of your job and not having to stress over insurance. Knowing what you expect and the predictability of it all is what makes you happier now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you have decided you will chase a dream or your passion, you may first think that things will be easier to do. You get to work remotely. You 'supposedly' call the shots on what work hours you will do. But a hobby that becomes a business is going to be work. Be prepared to see a side of your creative interests that may come with a slight learning curve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are the sold one in your family. Things may be a bit intense, but under normal circumstances, you love each other, and everyone gets along well. The Moon entering Capricorn can bring out the hardier side of people's personalities. You will want to be a bit more patient. People may test you, but you'll pass with flying colors.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This day brings an opportunity to have an important, much-needed conversation with someone close to you. You may be reluctant to speak up on certain matters, but with the Capricorn Moon on your side, facing hardships is much easier to do. You can speak your mind without holding back, and your ability to walk is strong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's always good to have a financial plan in place for those moments when you need to have liquid assets. Today, thinking outside of the box works for you. You can invest in real estate or look up various types of real estate that you may be interested in having. This is a great day to review and plan ahead for the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is your time to shine, Capricorn. With the Moon entering your sign, you can rest a bit better and feel your emotions. This is not the time to shove negative feelings down and avoid speaking of them. You will want to be heard and to hear from others. This is a great day to invite someone new on a coffee chat so you can get to know them with time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon entering Capricorn can indicate your need to gain attention from others. You'll want to do things that demonstrate your talents and skills. Compliments are welcomed today, Aquarius because you truly enjoy life on your own terms.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friends are the substance of life, and when you see a friend going through a tough time you want to help them. You give your shirt off of your back if you can. Use today to help make a negative a little more manageable for them in advance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.