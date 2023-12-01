Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope Is Full Of Emotional Moments This December

Welcome to December of 2023, and yes, we made it. As unbelievable as it may seem, here we are again, with another year — almost — complete. The years sure do fly by fast, don't they?

And it's as if every time we hit a new December, we get a chance to feel just how precious and fleeting this life really is. We are lucky to be here, to live through our days and to experience all there is.

This December is packed with loving transits and emotional moments. We've got a lot of Lilith energy moving at the same time as our beautiful Venus hits the transit path.

Mercury energy is sure to make itself known in how we get to the point, as we're going to see that December is not the only event affected by entropy.

Our words, lifestyles and changes are, as well. This means that we need to be prepared for major change during this month.

We start the month with a peaceful and benevolent Sagittarius Sun, and we inch our way into Capricorn season, which potentially changes everything.

Our New Moon occurs on December 12, and our Full Moon happens on the 27th. If change is what we plan on, then we can look to those transits for proof.

Let's look at how December of 2023 pans out for all 12 zodiac signs now.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's all about movement and momentum for you, Aries, as this December really puts you in touch with what you believe you need to do in order to create change in your life. You are besieged with Venus energy during the first week, and so much of it is in transit with Mercury and that means you are not waiting around anymore. If your love life requires answers, then it's December 2023 that provides those answers.

You are working towards a Capricorn Sun, and while Sagittarius' energy propels you with an optimistic attitude, it will be during Capricorn season that you really start seeing results. Your Venus is entering Sagittarius on December 29, and that's probably the time when you'll want to either calm down and settle in with your romantic partner or blow the whole thing to bits. Your choice. If change is on your agenda, then make it happen.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 1 and 2 stir you up in so much as Mercury interacts with both Capricorn and Saturn during this time and that sets you up for a month of strict discipline and decisive action. New Moon energy on December 12 has you hoping for the best and on December 21, Venus will be in opposition with Uranus, creating for you a wild and oddly unforgettable day in terms of love and romance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are about to spend December of 2023 doing something you rarely do: being introspective and self-loving. You are not someone who likes to be alone, and yet, you've come to learn that sometimes you have to pull away from everything and everyone. You may find that during this month, you're more into animals than you are into people ... and you'd probably get a round of applause for being that way, as you certainly aren't alone in this feeling.

December 2023 lets you know that no matter what you do, you'll be OK and that's because you believe in yourself. You aren't about to let anyone project their doubts onto you, and because of the many Venus transits that occur during December, you will come to know that your first love is ... you. This isn't you being in love with your image; this is you knowing that you must come first.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December is filled with important dates, but you'll want to put in some good, solid, magical work on December 12, during the New Moon in Sagittarius. By magical work, we mean intention and affirmation. You should see results by the Full Moon on December 27. You're not leaving this year without a standing ovation.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

December puts you front and center to a whole slew of personal regrets and all of them are things you will get over. This month may come with its uninvited wake-up calls, but you hear them and you let them sink in. December is the last month of 2023 and you feel as though you owe it to yourself to be kind and listen to what your heart is telling you. Your heart is telling you that you've made mistakes but that you need not make any more.

On December 24, the Sun will sextile with Saturn, which could potentially be the turning point for you as this transit lets you know, point blank, that things must change and that you are the only one to lead that revolution. You've got a month full of positive choices to make and you are absolutely hellbent on not looking backwards. It's your time to shine and you're not walking into 2023 without feeling good about your choices.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 12, 14, 15 and 22 show you that you are not only in charge of your fate but that you can shift the vibe any time you want. There are definite times when you feel you can't stand yourself, and you know that that kind of thinking has to end. With Venus sextile Pluto occurring at the same time that Venus enters Sagittarius on the 29th, you can feel secure knowing that you direct the change.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

OK, this year has given you all you need to work with in order to reshape the remaining month of the year. December 2023 not only looks promising for you in terms of love and romance, but it looks like you are in the right place at the right time to make decisions that will affect the rest of your life. Family decisions are made during December, and you'll see that your best times revolve around family gatherings.

Of course, this is quite easy to do as this is a very festive season, and you'll see that your mood is lifted and cheery. You really don't feel anything is nagging at you during December 2023, which doesn't mean you haven't suffered during the year. You've merely decided that you've had enough pain for a while and that December is here for you to be happy.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You're looking at the latter half of December for the better moments, as you'll see the benefits of Mercury in Sagittarius on December 23 and Venus trine Neptune on December 25 take you into a new place where your love life is concerned. Communications are totally open now, and you feel secure in what you say and in what you hear. December is quite a good month for you, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whatever this year has given you, you now feel as though you've learned your lessons and that you are both ready to move on and teach others what to do. This isn't arrogance or blindness; you truly are in the position to show, by example, what is needed in order to be a stoic player in the game of life. Because you are also charismatic, you'll have plenty of followers to lead.

You'll see that the entire month offers you great opportunities simply because your attitude is open and ready to learn. You are now the teacher who learns from the student, and this is reinforced by the many Mercury transits that follow you throughout the month. With Mercury in Sagittarius on December 23, you will more than likely bring someone great happiness simply by being there for them.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Full Moon time comes on December 27 and shows you that because you stayed the course and dedicated yourself to doing good, goodwill, in turn, comes to you. You feel very strong during this month, and your strongest and most positively willful days will fall on December 18, 22, 23 and 29.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have finally come to December and you aren't quite sure of what your next move will be, as this month always tends to drag for you. While you may be moved to feel the holiday spirit, in all honesty, the whole thing is just a predictable mess to you and you'd rather just get on with it already. That doesn't necessarily mean the month won't be great for you; it just means that you are impatient and want things over with.

You may end up spending more money this month than you have and that could potentially put you into a panicked funk, but sooner or later, you'll just let yourself have fun. There's just too much positive Venus energy happening this month for you to let it get the better of you, and even you, in your determined-to-keep-it-negative way, will lighten up around the middle of December.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your first really good day is on December 3, during Venus square Pluto, and it is this transit that lets you know that you're the one who makes it hard on yourself, not others. As the Venus transits start to double and triple up towards the month's end, you won't be feeling anything but love, sweet love. Don't worry ... we won't tell anyone. Your secret is safe with us, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Even worse than Virgo, your attitude about the last month of the year is one that could only be considered as 'bored to death.' You are the ultimate buzzkill, Libra, and while, if you so choose, you could elevate yourself to the level of the perfect host, there's just something about December that drags on and makes you feel as though you are wasting your time.

You've got a lot of conflicting Lilith energy all over you this month, and that may make you want to start fights or say the wrong things to the wrong people ... just because you can. You're going to end up creating diversions for yourself to keep you away from feeling bored, and those diversions will more than likely be disruptive and unwanted by those whom you've decided need to be disturbed.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: What's important for you to know, Libra, is that you're the one causing the problem here, and with so much Venus energy around you, you really are missing out on the good stuff. You'll start to recognize that life is good on December 22 when the Sun enters Capricorn and starts a new season. Another good day to look forward to is December 23. Let love lead the way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

After battling a year of ups, downs and in-betweens, you're going to find that most of December is going to be spent healing. You aren't in pain, but you aren't ready for the world, and in your mind, you really and truly DO want to walk into 2023 with a smile on your face and a lilt in your walk. You want only the best, but you are also realistic, and because you associate December with 'winding down,' you will use that vibe to do some of your winding down.

Sagittarius Sun season did you well, and that's what you can attribute to the sense you are making of the year at this time. As we leave Sagittarius, however, you will feel that order is needed, especially as we approach Capricorn and the Winter Solstice on December 22. These are the days when you get a grip on the timing. You have some time off now ... but that's not going to last. Healing takes time, but you have your limits.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 5 brings you Venus trine Sagittarius, which allows you to look back at your year in love and come to terms with whatever happened to you ... back then. You've got a lot to look forward to on December 15 with Mercury trine Lilith, as this will be the transit that reminds you of just how strong and resilient you really are.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

December of 2023 is a good month for you and the reason why is because you refuse to see it any other way. You've got a lot of power due to the fact that until December 22, you're in Sagittarius Sun season, and you've always loved this time of year. You feel confident and filled with gratitude, but you are also impatient and ready for it all to be over. Lilith energy eggs you on at times and makes you feel like you're just tired of the festivities that seem so relentless.

New Moon energy hits you hard and lets you feel as though this would be a very good time to start focusing on some of those things you'd like to manifest in 2024. You might spend a lot of time on your own during December 2023, but that's intentional, too. The end of the year is when you recharge your spiritual batteries, to speak so, and you can only do that on your own, as well as on your terms.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: While just about every day holds potential for greatness, you're going to flow best with the Mercury transits this month, as you need the pace to remind you that things are actually progressing. Look to December 11, 15, 18, 21 and 23 for days where things move fast and conclusions are reached easily.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's been a good year for you so far, although your idea of a good year may not exactly be the kind of material that another would consider to be good. You are of a different cut of fabric, Capricorn, and so you're able to endure what many others would fail at. You see everything in your life as part of the plan, and if it IS, then it can be no other way. You are pragmatic and scientific when it comes to things like believing in your fate.

So, you'll spend a lot of time going over the past and how it affected your present state. You feel good about where you're going and you know you'll get there in style. This could potentially be your birthday month as the Sun enters Capricorn on December 22 during the Winter Solstice. All of this spells fun, good times, confident attitudes and soaring self-esteem for you. You feel good, and that is because you insist that that's your only option.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your big day will fall on December 12, as the New Moon in Sagittarius shows you that you really can have everything you want. The Full Moon in Capricorn delivers your dreams on a silver platter on December 27, proving to you that the power of the mind is all there is and that you are a true believer. You are a force to be reckoned with and we could all take a lesson from your playbook, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If it didn't work before, then in your mind, there's always December to try it all out again. You are that one person who doesn't accept when a thing doesn't work, especially if your entire life depends on it to work. While you may be in denial, you're going to find that during December 2023, Lilith energy shows you that you are allowed to do and say as you wish. It's nobody's business to judge or condemn you.

Lilith is somewhat of an instigating agent, and cosmically, when we are affected or influenced by Lilith, we might become antagonistic or aggressive. You don't necessarily want to become aggressive, but if you have to defend yourself and the project/person you've been tied to, then you will. December lets you know that you are officially tired of everyone else's judgment and opinion. This is your life, not theirs.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: While you're totally down for the parties and all that comes with December's lineup of festivities, you might find that certain days bring you a little melancholic sadness. December 23, during Mars trine Node, for example, might make you feel down, and the last day of the year, during Sun trine Lilith, has the potential to make you feel foolish.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Whatever you did to get to this place, Pisces, we have to hand it to you. It worked out well. December 2023 has you righting the wrongs of the past and proving to those around you that not only has the change already taken shape but that your positive energy is infectious. People want to be around you during this time, and you'll feel more loved during December than you have all year so far.

You are looking at a true victory in play during December 2023, as you really did say NO to that which messed your life up. Some people aren't that brave; some take way too long to assess their situation and end up losing precious time — not you. You are right on top of the problem, and it will be during this holiday season that the problem becomes a non-issue. That's all your own doing, Pisces.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Day one brings you right into the light and lets you know that, no matter what transits lay ahead, you're going to make the best of them. However, you will be energized by December's last week and a half, as the holidays have you doing all that is expected of you, which makes everyone happy. You are charming, generous, and willing to please, and this could potentially be the best month of your year, 2023.

